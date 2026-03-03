10 Best Treat-Dispensing Toys of 2026
Playtime is always better with a snack.
Is your dog bored with their routine Milk Bones? It’s probably time to spruce up snack time. While an occasional Pup Cup is a fun, sweet treat, a treat-dispensing dog toy is better for their long-term health and entertainment. As the mother of a tiny white fluffy dog, I know a thing or two about the very best that will reignite your canine pal’s love for treats.
Treat-dispensing dog toys operate much like slow-feeders, just more fun. These clever toys have hidden compartments or holes where treats can be hidden. While it’s a fun way to feed and reward your dog, it can also be super beneficial for their intelligence, temper, and physical wellbeing (digestion!).
How to choose the treat-dispensing dog toy that is right for you
What is the best material?
Consider what material will hold up against your dog. Aggressive chewers need a treat-dispensing toy that won’t budge after repetitive use. In this case, tough rubber is the most durable. Light chewers, on the other hand, will be just fine with fabric toys. Luckily, most treat-dispensing dog toys are made of rubber or plastic, so they’re designed to hold up well long-term.
What’s the best size?
Size affects how much food can fit into the toy. Many treat-dispensing toys are designed for snack time, but a handful can store an impressively large amount. For example, the PETGEEK Automatic Dog Treat Dispenser can stash up to 13.5 ounces of food, which is an optimal amount for meal time. Besides food volume, dogs do best with a toy that accommodates their size.
What features should I look out for?
Decide how much mental stimulation your pup needs. Some toys go above and beyond by having buttons, ropes, and Velcro. If you want to keep your dog properly engaged, it’s worth seeking a toy with those traits out.
Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for treat-dispensing toys
Best overall
Pros
It’s dishwasher-safe.
Comes in four different sizes.
The design mentally stimulates pups without too much challenge.
Soft rubber makes it easy on the teeth.
The price is affordable.
Cons
The material may not be suitable for aggressive chewers.
Overall review
Despite Kong noting that the rubber might not hold up against hard chomping, many users say their hot-tempered dogs can chew on it for hours without any issues. One reviewer even called it “almost indestructible.” The rubber is bouncy, too, so many use it to play fetch. Although four sizes are available, keep in mind that some reviewers think it’s too small for large dogs.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best adjustable
Pros
The difficulty level can be adjusted.
Plastic is durable for aggressive chewers.
It comes in two sizes.
The wobble feature makes it more engaging.
Cons
The hard plastic may be tough on teeth.
Not ideal for soft food, like peanut butter.
It can’t be cleaned in a dishwasher.
Overall review
Many users ,who have struggled to lure their pups to their bowls, said this toy has finally made their dogs more interested in eating. They also note it doubles as a slow-feeder, which is perfect if your pup has the opposite problem — eating too fast! Another highlight is that it holds a sizable amount of dry food. Bonus: One user says it has lasted from puppy to adulthood, so that proves its durability.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best bone
Pros
It has adjustable difficulty.
Holes release the scent of food.
It’s dishwasher-safe.
Cons
It’s not designed for large dogs.
Overall review
Many reviewers love that it keeps their dogs busy and from chewing on other objects like furniture. It keeps their pups engaged for up to an hour and allows them to get out pent up energy. Some complain that the plastic is too hard and can be dangerous if a piece breaks off, so it’s best to supervise your pup in case.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best electronic
Pros
All breeds benefit.
It’s great for IQ training.
The button stays put.
It can hold up to 13.5 ounces of food.
Cons
It can only dispense try food.
Batteries are required for use.
Overall review
Reviewers love that this gadget adds challenge to their dog’s mealtime and keeps them busy. They’re able to slow down their dogs' eating while also keeping them mentally stimulated. Some users complain that the button has issues connecting with the feeder, so there may be technical difficulties once in a while. And while the batteries in the button last long, the feeder’s battery life drains faster.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best ball
Pros
The mint scent freshens breath after eating.
Ideal for fetch.
Plastic is BPA-free.
Comes in two sizes.
Cons
It’s not designed for wet food.
Might not fit enough food for large dogs.
Overall review
This toy has high marks for its thick plastic that can withstand aggressive chewers. It’s not specified whether or not this ball is dishwasher-safe, but users say it holds up well when they run it through. Some reviewers do say the treats easily fall out of the ball, but others don’t have this issue.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best durable
Pros
The rubber is 10mm thick.
It doubles as a squeaky toy.
A textured surface cleans teeth.
It’s beef-scented.
Cons
The noise may be bothersome to some dogs.
Overall review
Many users call this toy indestructible and say their dog has no chance of chewing it open. It’s a quality treat-dispensing toy, but some say the opening is too big, which causes some treats to fall out. As for the sound, many say it’s a soft squeak that’s easy on the ears.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best mat
Pros
Treats are placed in hidden pockets for added fun.
It’s machine washable.
Has a built-in rope for tug-a-war.
It squeaks and crinkles.
Comes in cute designs.
Cons
This only fits snacks, not meals.
Not as durable as rubber.
Overall review
Many users love the three-in-one combination of crunchy and squeaky noises, rope, and treat pockets. Based on reviews, it’s best for small to medium dogs who are not aggressive chewers. One user said their strong Pit Bull Terrier mix tore through it, so it’s best to choose a rubber toy if your dog sounds similar.