10 Best Treat-Dispensing Toys of 2026

Is your dog bored with their routine Milk Bones? It’s probably time to spruce up snack time. While an occasional Pup Cup is a fun, sweet treat, a treat-dispensing dog toy is better for their long-term health and entertainment. As the mother of a tiny white fluffy dog, I know a thing or two about the very best that will reignite your canine pal’s love for treats.

Treat-dispensing dog toys operate much like slow-feeders, just more fun. These clever toys have hidden compartments or holes where treats can be hidden. While it’s a fun way to feed and reward your dog, it can also be super beneficial for their intelligence, temper, and physical wellbeing (digestion!).

Our top treat-dispensing toy picks

We hand-picked the best treat-dispensing dog toys to get your dog pumped. There are hundreds of toys out there, so we took away the stress of searching and found plenty of options that will be sure to make your doggo’s tail wag.

How to choose the treat-dispensing dog toy that is right for you

What is the best material?

Consider what material will hold up against your dog. Aggressive chewers need a treat-dispensing toy that won’t budge after repetitive use. In this case, tough rubber is the most durable. Light chewers, on the other hand, will be just fine with fabric toys. Luckily, most treat-dispensing dog toys are made of rubber or plastic, so they’re designed to hold up well long-term.

What’s the best size?

Size affects how much food can fit into the toy. Many treat-dispensing toys are designed for snack time, but a handful can store an impressively large amount. For example, the PETGEEK Automatic Dog Treat Dispenser can stash up to 13.5 ounces of food, which is an optimal amount for meal time. Besides food volume, dogs do best with a toy that accommodates their size.

What features should I look out for?

Decide how much mental stimulation your pup needs. Some toys go above and beyond by having buttons, ropes, and Velcro. If you want to keep your dog properly engaged, it’s worth seeking a toy with those traits out.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for treat-dispensing toys

Best overall

opens in new tab Kong Classic Stuffable Dog Toy opens in new tab $ 12 Searching for a treat-dispensing dog toy with a simple design that works for any dog breed? Meet the Kong Classic Stuffable Dog Toy. The beehive shape is deep enough to stuff anything from kibble to peanut butter. It’s challenging enough to make your pooch work for their treat without frustrating them too much. Clean up is also not an issue — it’s dishwasher-safe. The material is soft rubber, so your pup’s teeth won’t get irritated. Just be wary of this toy if they’re an aggressive chewer — Kong says it’s designed for “average chewing dogs.” Sizes range from extra small to extra large, so it’s great whether you have a Golden Retriever or a Maltese. Pricing also depends on the size. $12 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

It’s dishwasher-safe.

Comes in four different sizes.

The design mentally stimulates pups without too much challenge.

Soft rubber makes it easy on the teeth.

The price is affordable.

Cons

The material may not be suitable for aggressive chewers.

Overall review

Despite Kong noting that the rubber might not hold up against hard chomping, many users say their hot-tempered dogs can chew on it for hours without any issues. One reviewer even called it “almost indestructible.” The rubber is bouncy, too, so many use it to play fetch. Although four sizes are available, keep in mind that some reviewers think it’s too small for large dogs.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best adjustable

opens in new tab Starmark Treat Dispensing Bob-a-Lot Dog Toy opens in new tab $ 20 If your dog gets bored easily, keep them busy with the Starmark Treat Dispensing Bob-a-Lot Dog Toy. It has adjustable levels that make getting treats more difficult. Just adjust the top knob to customize. Plus, it wobbles upright and stays put thanks to a weighted base, making it more challenging for your dog to get a hold of it. It comes in small and large sizes, so the best option depends on your pup’s breed. This toy may also be rough on the teeth because it’s made with plastic. However, the harder material makes it durable for aggressive chewers. $20 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

The difficulty level can be adjusted.

Plastic is durable for aggressive chewers.

It comes in two sizes.

The wobble feature makes it more engaging.

Cons

The hard plastic may be tough on teeth.

Not ideal for soft food, like peanut butter.

It can’t be cleaned in a dishwasher.

Overall review

Many users ,who have struggled to lure their pups to their bowls, said this toy has finally made their dogs more interested in eating. They also note it doubles as a slow-feeder, which is perfect if your pup has the opposite problem — eating too fast! Another highlight is that it holds a sizable amount of dry food. Bonus: One user says it has lasted from puppy to adulthood, so that proves its durability.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best bone

opens in new tab Knitly Treat Dispensing Toy opens in new tab $ 16 $ 12 $ 12 Some dogs just like to play with a good ol’ bone, but the Knitly Treat Dispensing Toy is a great, interactive upgrade. It operates as a slow-feeder dog puzzle to keep your dog both intrigued and fed. Like the Starmark Treat Dispensing Bob-a-Lot Dog Toy, you can adjust how difficult it is for your pup to dispense treats. All you have to do is twist the knobs at the sides of the bone. A unique feature is the scent-releasing holes, which will trigger your dog to chase after it once they smell the food. It’s made with easy-to-clean nylon plastic, but Knitly says it’s not compatible with rough chewers or large dogs. Speaking of cleaning, you can take it apart and put it in the dishwasher. $12 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

It has adjustable difficulty.

Holes release the scent of food.

It’s dishwasher-safe.

Cons

It’s not designed for large dogs.

Overall review

Many reviewers love that it keeps their dogs busy and from chewing on other objects like furniture. It keeps their pups engaged for up to an hour and allows them to get out pent up energy. Some complain that the plastic is too hard and can be dangerous if a piece breaks off, so it’s best to supervise your pup in case.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best electronic

opens in new tab PETGEEK Automatic Dog Treat Dispenser opens in new tab $ 49 Teach your dog the reward system by getting them to press a button that releases a treat. The PETGEEK Automatic Dog Treat Dispenser does just that when it’s pressed correctly. It also emits a sound effect that can help train your pup by ear. The button also won’t slide around — it can attach to the dispenser, be suctioned to glass, or be planted to the ground with a peg. This automatic device can hold up to 13.5 ounces of food, so it’s ideal for any breed. You can control the amount of dispensed food by adjusting the speed or opt out of your dog using the button entirely with the included remote control. $49 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

All breeds benefit.

It’s great for IQ training.

The button stays put.

It can hold up to 13.5 ounces of food.

Cons

It can only dispense try food.

Batteries are required for use.

Overall review

Reviewers love that this gadget adds challenge to their dog’s mealtime and keeps them busy. They’re able to slow down their dogs' eating while also keeping them mentally stimulated. Some users complain that the button has issues connecting with the feeder, so there may be technical difficulties once in a while. And while the batteries in the button last long, the feeder’s battery life drains faster.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best ball

opens in new tab Outward Hound Treat-Dispenser Ball opens in new tab $ 10 $ 8 $ 8 Our best overall doubles as a bouncy ball, but the Outward Hound Treat-Dispenser Ball is the classic shape your pup knows and loves. It’s made of durable BPA-free plastic Outward Hound calls “Orbee-Tuff,” which can gain some serious height during playtime. There’s an indent that fits up to half a cup of dry food, depending on the size, but if your dog needs more fuel, this is probably better for snack time. It’s also mint-scented — perfect for freshening their breath post-meal. $8 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

The mint scent freshens breath after eating.

Ideal for fetch.

Plastic is BPA-free.

Comes in two sizes.

Cons

It’s not designed for wet food.

Might not fit enough food for large dogs.

Overall review

This toy has high marks for its thick plastic that can withstand aggressive chewers. It’s not specified whether or not this ball is dishwasher-safe, but users say it holds up well when they run it through. Some reviewers do say the treats easily fall out of the ball, but others don’t have this issue.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best durable

opens in new tab Legend Sandy Treat-Dispensing Dog Ball opens in new tab $ 15 $ 14 $ 14 The Legend Sandy Treat-Dispensing Dog Squeak Ball is made of 10mm thick rubber that can withstand even the roughest chewers. The spikey texture makes it easier for dogs to grip with their mouth and massages their gums to help rid plaque, all while snagging treats. Even if your dog isn’t an aggressive chomper, this ball is great for teething puppies. The amount of food that can fit inside isn’t disclosed, but it’s 3.5 x 3.5 inches, and one user says it can hold up to one cup of kibble. Plus, the rubber is treated with beef-scented attractant to lure your pup. $14 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

The rubber is 10mm thick.

It doubles as a squeaky toy.

A textured surface cleans teeth.

It’s beef-scented.

Cons

The noise may be bothersome to some dogs.

Overall review

Many users call this toy indestructible and say their dog has no chance of chewing it open. It’s a quality treat-dispensing toy, but some say the opening is too big, which causes some treats to fall out. As for the sound, many say it’s a soft squeak that’s easy on the ears.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best mat

opens in new tab Lilfrd Snuffle Mat Dog Puzzle opens in new tab $ 13 $ 12 $ 12 Does your dog sniff everything in sight? The Lilfrd Snuffle Mat Dog Puzzle was made for them. Treats are hidden in velcro pockets for your dog to sniff out during snack time, while the squeaking, crinkly canvas catches their attention. It’s great for keeping them busy and for a game of tug-a-war thanks to a built-in rope. This machine-washable plush toy comes in cute designs such as a burrito, octopus, rose, and snail — your pup will become addicted as much as we are. Size depends on the design, but the burrito is 11 x 55 inches, for example. $12 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Treats are placed in hidden pockets for added fun.

It’s machine washable.

Has a built-in rope for tug-a-war.

It squeaks and crinkles.

Comes in cute designs.

Cons

This only fits snacks, not meals.

Not as durable as rubber.

Overall review

Many users love the three-in-one combination of crunchy and squeaky noises, rope, and treat pockets. Based on reviews, it’s best for small to medium dogs who are not aggressive chewers. One user said their strong Pit Bull Terrier mix tore through it, so it’s best to choose a rubber toy if your dog sounds similar.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best puzzle