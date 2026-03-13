10 Dog Toys Your Aggressive Chewer Needs to Sink Their Teeth Into
Chomp, chomp!
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Our Top Toys for Aggressive Chewers Frequently Asked Questions
When you spend the time, money, and effort to find the perfect toy for your pup, it’s only natural to hope that they’ll love it and that it will last. If you have big chewer on your hands, though, you’re likely all too aware how few toys actually stand up to the test of incessant gnawing.
In an effort to help stretch your dollars and save your sanity, we set out to find the balls, bones, and plushies (yes, plushies!) built to last. Ahead, shop the 10 best dog toys for aggressive chewers.
Our top toy picks for aggressive chewers
We’ve searched for the best toy picks for dogs that are aggressive chewers. Read on to see which options are best for your pups.
Best tug toy: Kong Wubba Classic Dog Toy
Best fetch ball: Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Ball
Best plushy: goDog Gators Squeaky Plush Dog Toy with Chew Guard Technology
Best bone: Benebone Bacon-Flavored Wishbone Tough Dog Chew Toy
Best fluff-free: SHARLOVY No Stuffing Dog Toys
Best heavy-duty ropes: Feeko Heavy Duty Dog Rope Toys For Large Breed Aggressive Chewers
Best fillable: KONG Classic Stuffable Dog Toy
Best squeaky ball: KONG Dog Squeezz Ball (4-Pack)
Best interactive: Wobble Wag Giggle Ball
Most engaging: BARK Super Chewer Sven the Hedgie for Aggressive Chewers
How to choose the best dog toys for your aggressive chewer
What variety of dog toy should I look for?
Dog toys exist in many forms: balls, bones, plush toys, squeaker toys, etc. — and some of those categories overlap. When shopping for the best dog toy for your aggressive chewer, consider their preferences, jaw strength, and persistent gnawing. If your dog loves squeaky toys and balls, opting for heavy-duty squeaky fetch balls is a great idea; if your dog loves squeaky plush toys, picking a silhouette sans stuffing is the way to go; if your dog loves to fetch and romp, consider a wacky-bounce toy to keep them on their toes.
All of this is to say that there are many types of dog toys suitable for even the most aggressive chewers. You just have to find the one that works best for your pooch.
What safety concerns should I be aware of?
The problem with aggressive chewers and toys is that the material could be accidentally ingested. As such, it’s important to mitigate risk by opting out of stuffing and for only the most reinforced, indestructible designs. Even still, it’s best to keep a close eye on your pup whenever they’re playing with a toy, as choking hazards can happen in an unexpected instant.
How expensive are dog toys specifically made for aggressive chewers?
The good news is that indestructible dog toys aren’t priced that much higher than your average balls, bones, and plush toys. You can usually snag a fun toy suited to their gnaw level for as little as $6 a pop.
Our top Kinship-reviewed toys for aggressive chewers
Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Best tug toy
Pros
Dual-ball design for bouncing and squeaking.
Tough, reinforced nylon tug tail.
Sold in three sizes for small, medium, and large dogs.
Cons
Some shoppers report that the tails are easy to chew through.
Overall review
“Forget tennis balls,” wrote one Amazon reviewer — this is a toy that dogs will want to play fetch with “for hours.” We love the durable nylon material, and reviewers noted it came in a variety of sizes, making it perfect for a variety of dogs. At Kinship, we encourage dogs to play with durable toys that won’t ruin their teeth, like tennis balls, or contain harmful toxins. So, we’re into this safe pick (just make sure you’re keeping a watchful eye as your pup plays with it).
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best fetch ball
Pros
Lightweight, buoyant design, great for land and water play.
Ultra-bouncy design to prompt engagement.
Sold in small and medium sizes to suit all mouth shapes.
Also sold in a squeaky version (which my pups are personally obsessed with).
Cons
If chomped repeatedly for long sessions, the seams may begin to separate (my 95-pound Black Lab-Shepherd-Husky mix has managed to do so over time).
Overall review
Shoppers say that this is a toy that suits a variety of dog sizes and shapes, with one writing that, “Both my dogs love these balls. I have a 30-pound American Pit Bull Terrier and an 80-pound American Bully, and they are both serious chewers.” We love that there is a give to the material, making it comfortable for dogs to chew.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best plushy
Pros
Soft, textured, squeaky design to engage play.
Designed with Chew Guard technology to prevent rips and tears.
Sold in two colors.
Cons
Some shoppers report that it’s not entirely indestructible, and it has stuffing if it is ripped into.
Overall review
The stitching on this toy, reviewers note, is surprisingly strong, and resists dog gnawing and bites more so than many other toys. “I have purchased EVERY ‘Tough’ dog toy there is, and none of them last. None of them,” writes one reviewer. “....Until I got a few of these goDog toys.” We like that this choice is more durable than you average stuffed toy, meaning even your strong-jawed hero can have fun with the cute stuff, too.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best bone
Pros
Strong bacon flavor keeps pups entertained for long periods of time.
Doubles as a dental chew.
Sold in small, medium, large, and giant sizes.
Cons
The synthetic material gets rough when chomped (Archer loves these bones, but when he leaves them around the house, they become a scratchy, stubbed-toe tripping hazard).
Overall review
Reviewers love how strong these toys are, noting that they are built for heavy use. Conveniently, these toys also function as a dental chew, and their ergonomic design helps them withstand even the toughest chewers.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best fluff-free
Pros
Double reinforced stitching for ultra-durable design.
Stuffing-free for mess-free play.
Squeaky and crinkly for added intrigue.
Cons
Shoppers report that they’re durable but not indestructible — don’t leave your pups alone to gnaw on them.
Overall review
Reviewers think these toys are great for dogs who are otherwise too rough with stuffed toys (the lack of stuffing means that even if your dog rips them open, they’ll be less mess to clean). Plus, they squeak! Our senior editor has used these toys for their strong, curious chewers, and she can attest they do last longer than your average plushie. But if you have a pup who likes to surgically remove a squeaker, as she does, be sure to only play with this toy during supervised sessions.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Pros
Thick, braided design suitable for chomping and tugging.
Multiple knots for reinforced chew zones.
Natural, 100 percent cotton.
Cons
Some shoppers report that the ropes fray.
Overall review
“These are seriously indestructible,” one reviewer raves. And if you’re worried about chemicals that your pup may be in danger of ingesting, rest assured: these heavy-duty ropes are made from 100 percent cotton. At Kinship, we are big fans of tug as an enrichment game, but we caution dog parents never to let their pups have rope toys unsupervised. This is how gastrointestinal obstructions happen, and we don’t want that for your dog — or you and your vet.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best fillable
Pros
Bouncy rubber design.
Doubles as a treat dispenser.
Sold in various sizes to suit all dog mouths.
Easy to clean.
Cons
Shoppers report that it’s not truly indestructible, so supervision is a must.
Overall review
Reviewers are divided as to whether this truly counts as a chew toy, with some writing that it holds up to aggressive chewing while others say it’s not indestructible. Either way, they all appreciated that it can be filled with treats. We consider the Kong to be a chew toy, simply because it can be filled with plenty of yummy, chewy things that will occupy your pup’s attention.