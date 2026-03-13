When you spend the time, money, and effort to find the perfect toy for your pup, it’s only natural to hope that they’ll love it and that it will last. If you have big chewer on your hands, though, you’re likely all too aware how few toys actually stand up to the test of incessant gnawing.

In an effort to help stretch your dollars and save your sanity, we set out to find the balls, bones, and plushies (yes, plushies!) built to last. Ahead, shop the 10 best dog toys for aggressive chewers.

Our top toy picks for aggressive chewers

We’ve searched for the best toy picks for dogs that are aggressive chewers. Read on to see which options are best for your pups.

How to choose the best dog toys for your aggressive chewer

What variety of dog toy should I look for?

Dog toys exist in many forms: balls, bones, plush toys, squeaker toys, etc. — and some of those categories overlap. When shopping for the best dog toy for your aggressive chewer, consider their preferences, jaw strength, and persistent gnawing. If your dog loves squeaky toys and balls, opting for heavy-duty squeaky fetch balls is a great idea; if your dog loves squeaky plush toys, picking a silhouette sans stuffing is the way to go; if your dog loves to fetch and romp, consider a wacky-bounce toy to keep them on their toes.

All of this is to say that there are many types of dog toys suitable for even the most aggressive chewers. You just have to find the one that works best for your pooch.

What safety concerns should I be aware of?

The problem with aggressive chewers and toys is that the material could be accidentally ingested. As such, it’s important to mitigate risk by opting out of stuffing and for only the most reinforced, indestructible designs. Even still, it’s best to keep a close eye on your pup whenever they’re playing with a toy, as choking hazards can happen in an unexpected instant.

How expensive are dog toys specifically made for aggressive chewers?

The good news is that indestructible dog toys aren’t priced that much higher than your average balls, bones, and plush toys. You can usually snag a fun toy suited to their gnaw level for as little as $6 a pop.

Our top Kinship-reviewed toys for aggressive chewers

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best tug toy

opens in new tab Kong Wubba Classic Dog Toy opens in new tab $ 13 The Kong Wubba Classic Dog Toy is a cult-favorite triple threat. Part ball, part squeaker toy, and part tug rope, the tough, reinforced Kong Wubba is an interactive dream for passionate chewers. Best of all, it’s sold in three sizes, making it suitable for all dogs. $13 at Petsmart opens in new tab

Pros

Dual-ball design for bouncing and squeaking.

Tough, reinforced nylon tug tail.

Sold in three sizes for small, medium, and large dogs.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the tails are easy to chew through.

Overall review

“Forget tennis balls,” wrote one Amazon reviewer — this is a toy that dogs will want to play fetch with “for hours.” We love the durable nylon material, and reviewers noted it came in a variety of sizes, making it perfect for a variety of dogs. At Kinship, we encourage dogs to play with durable toys that won’t ruin their teeth, like tennis balls, or contain harmful toxins. So, we’re into this safe pick (just make sure you’re keeping a watchful eye as your pup plays with it).

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best fetch ball

Pros

Lightweight, buoyant design, great for land and water play.

Ultra-bouncy design to prompt engagement.

Sold in small and medium sizes to suit all mouth shapes.

Also sold in a squeaky version (which my pups are personally obsessed with).

Cons

If chomped repeatedly for long sessions, the seams may begin to separate (my 95-pound Black Lab-Shepherd-Husky mix has managed to do so over time).

Overall review

Shoppers say that this is a toy that suits a variety of dog sizes and shapes, with one writing that, “Both my dogs love these balls. I have a 30-pound American Pit Bull Terrier and an 80-pound American Bully, and they are both serious chewers.” We love that there is a give to the material, making it comfortable for dogs to chew.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best plushy

Pros

Soft, textured, squeaky design to engage play.

Designed with Chew Guard technology to prevent rips and tears.

Sold in two colors.

Cons

Some shoppers report that it’s not entirely indestructible, and it has stuffing if it is ripped into.

Overall review

The stitching on this toy, reviewers note, is surprisingly strong, and resists dog gnawing and bites more so than many other toys. “I have purchased EVERY ‘Tough’ dog toy there is, and none of them last. None of them,” writes one reviewer. “....Until I got a few of these goDog toys.” We like that this choice is more durable than you average stuffed toy, meaning even your strong-jawed hero can have fun with the cute stuff, too.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best bone

opens in new tab Benebone Bacon-Flavored Wishbone Tough Dog Chew Toy opens in new tab $ 13 Not all nylon bones are created equal. When you have a stubborn chewer on your hands, the Benebone Bacon-Flavored Wishbone Tough Dog Chew Toy opens in new tab is worth considering. The ergonomic, ultra-tough wishbone is easy for dogs to maneuver but difficult for them to destroy, which means they’ll be occupied for hours (if you allow it). Just keep in mind that 1) you should always watch your pup when playing with any toy, and 2) this bone does show wear when repetitively gnawed, so expect the edges to get rough and scratchy. Because of this, it’s a good idea to pick it up and put it out of the way once your dog finishes chomping it — take it from someone who has stubbed her toe on one too many. $13 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Strong bacon flavor keeps pups entertained for long periods of time.

Doubles as a dental chew.

Sold in small, medium, large, and giant sizes.

Cons

The synthetic material gets rough when chomped (Archer loves these bones, but when he leaves them around the house, they become a scratchy, stubbed-toe tripping hazard).

Overall review

Reviewers love how strong these toys are, noting that they are built for heavy use. Conveniently, these toys also function as a dental chew, and their ergonomic design helps them withstand even the toughest chewers.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best fluff-free

Pros

Double reinforced stitching for ultra-durable design.

Stuffing-free for mess-free play.

Squeaky and crinkly for added intrigue.

Cons

Shoppers report that they’re durable but not indestructible — don’t leave your pups alone to gnaw on them.

Overall review

Reviewers think these toys are great for dogs who are otherwise too rough with stuffed toys (the lack of stuffing means that even if your dog rips them open, they’ll be less mess to clean). Plus, they squeak! Our senior editor has used these toys for their strong, curious chewers, and she can attest they do last longer than your average plushie. But if you have a pup who likes to surgically remove a squeaker, as she does, be sure to only play with this toy during supervised sessions.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros

Thick, braided design suitable for chomping and tugging.

Multiple knots for reinforced chew zones.

Natural, 100 percent cotton.

Cons

Some shoppers report that the ropes fray.

Overall review

“These are seriously indestructible,” one reviewer raves. And if you’re worried about chemicals that your pup may be in danger of ingesting, rest assured: these heavy-duty ropes are made from 100 percent cotton. At Kinship, we are big fans of tug as an enrichment game, but we caution dog parents never to let their pups have rope toys unsupervised. This is how gastrointestinal obstructions happen, and we don’t want that for your dog — or you and your vet.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best fillable

Pros

Bouncy rubber design.

Doubles as a treat dispenser.

Sold in various sizes to suit all dog mouths.

Easy to clean.

Cons

Shoppers report that it’s not truly indestructible, so supervision is a must.

Overall review

Reviewers are divided as to whether this truly counts as a chew toy, with some writing that it holds up to aggressive chewing while others say it’s not indestructible. Either way, they all appreciated that it can be filled with treats. We consider the Kong to be a chew toy, simply because it can be filled with plenty of yummy, chewy things that will occupy your pup’s attention.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best squeaky ball