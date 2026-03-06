The Ultimate Dog-Friendly Guide to Denver

Hoping to plan a dog-friendly trip to Denver? You’re in luck! The Mile High City is renowned for its vibrant arts and culture scene, with many restaurants, bars, shops, and parks welcoming pups with open arms, and often even a water bowl and treats.

Whether you’re looking to explore the metropolis of the Rocky Mountains for a day, a weekend, or longer, you’ll find plenty of eateries, breweries, parks, trails, and hotels to make your time in Colorado’s capital as memorable as possible for you and your pup(s).

Main takeaways Denver is situated against a backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, making it a very adventure-forward destination.

In addition to catering to outdoor enthusiasts, Denver is home to dozens of breweries, making it a prime getaway spot for anyone who craves craft brews.

Denver boasts a bustling hospitality scene — here, you’ll find a handful of dog-friendly hotels that range from classic to quirky.

Cafes and eateries

Dining is one of life’s great pleasures, and it’s even more enjoyable when you can bring your pup along for the meal. In Denver, there are plenty of places to do just that. Below, peruse a handful of restaurants that welcome pups on the patio.

Lucile’s Creole Cafe

2095 S Ogden St.

@lucilescreolecafedenver opens in new tab

Lucile’s Creole Cafe opens in new tab is beloved for its Cajun-Creole menu, showcasing dishes like beignets, shrimp and grits, biscuits with sausage gravy, gumbo, and red beans and rice. When the patio is open, well-behaved pups are permitted to join. The popular restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call-ahead seating is available Monday through Friday.

Kaos Pizzeria

1439 South Pearl St.

@kaospizza opens in new tab

Voted Denver’s Best Patio, Kaos Pizzeria opens in new tab is a prime pick for pup parents and their beloved doggos. The casual Italian joint, open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., specializes in crisp, wood-fired pizzas and homemade pasta.

Hopdoddy

1747 Wynkoop St.

4024 East 8th Pl.

@hopdoddy opens in new tab

In the mood for a mouth-watering burger? Hopdoddy opens in new tab , open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., has you covered with larger-than-life specialty stacks, including wagyu smash burgers, chonky bison burgers, and delectable grass-fed beef creations. You can even order a plain burger for your pups, who are welcome on the patio. If red meat’s not your thing, rest assured, there’s chicken on the menu, too.

North County Denver

94 Rampart Way

@northcountydenver opens in new tab

Denver might be landlocked, but that won’t prevent you from being able to enjoy some seriously scrumptious seafood and coastal cuisine. At San Diego-inspired North County Denver opens in new tab , guests can order from a robust menu of oysters, shrimp, ceviche, fish tacos, burrito bowls, and more. It’s a beachy, baja blast for you and your pups, who are welcome on the patio. Daily hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m..

Little Man Ice Cream

2620 16th St.

@littlemanicecream opens in new tab

What’s a weekend getaway without sweets? While visiting Denver, be sure to stop by the city’s famed Little Man Ice Cream opens in new tab , open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.. Renowned for making the freshest and most delicious homemade ice cream in all of Denver, Little Man Ice Cream is sure not to disappoint you or your pup, who can snag a pup cup while visiting.

Breweries, wineries, and bars

Happy hour is even happier when dogs are allowed. The breweries and bars below are just a few of Denver’s highly rated dog-friendly destinations serving up wine, cocktails, and brews.

Denver Beer Co.

1695 Platte St.

@denverbeerco opens in new tab

Denver Beer Co. opens in new tab is a popular destination for its taproom and biergarten-style indoor/outdoor seating. Best of all, they allow pups on the patio and in the taproom. While you order up a round of craft beers, be sure to snag a Dog Beerscuit for your pooch. Meanwhile, if you’re hungry, the property showcases a handful of food trucks at any given time, making it a great stop for groups with varied tastes. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Happy Hour is from 8 p.m. to close Sunday through Thursday.

Bruz Beers

1675 W. 67th Ave. #100

1495 York St. #101

@bruzbeers opens in new tab

Bruz Beers opens in new tab is another Denver brewery that goes above and beyond for pooches. The popular Belgian-style brewery welcomes pups inside and out and even serves Dog Food Bowls to keep their tummies happy and full. Hours vary by location but range from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copper Kettle Brewing Company

1338 S Valentia St. #100

@copperkettlebrewing opens in new tab

Copper Kettle Brewing Company opens in new tab also allows pups on the patio and inside, making it a great year-round brewery destination. The brewery offers beers on tap and to go, and showcases a rotating lineup of food trucks every day of the week. Hours vary by day, ranging from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

River North Brewery

6021 Washington St.

3400 Blake St.

@rivernorthbrew opens in new tab

River North Brewery opens in new tab has two locations, both of which are dog-friendly. Of the two, the Washington Street taproom is the most welcoming, allowing dogs on the patio, as well as inside. Like the other breweries in this guide, River North Brewery works with food trucks to provide delicious casual cuisine on a rotating basis.

Wynkoop Brewing Company

1634 18th St.

@wynkoopbrew opens in new tab

Wynkoop Brewing opens in new tab is beloved by thousands of patrons for its food, drinks, billiards, and dog-friendly patio in the heart of LoDo. The covered patio is decked out with heaters in winter, making Wynkoop a year-round hit for pet parents and pups. FYI: They serve brunch, too! Doors open daily at 11 a.m.

Shops

Shopping with your pup in tow can be such a treat, and in Denver, it’s a pastime understood by some of the biggest retail districts. Below, explore the best places to shop with your pooch in Denver.

Cherry Creek North

2401 E. 2nd Ave.

@cherrycreeknorth opens in new tab

Cherry Creek North opens in new tab is a must-visit, on your own or with your pup. Known for being home to Denver’s highest concentration of locally-owned shops, Cherry Creek North is a fantastic destination when shopping for unique gifts and one-of-a-kind items, as well as top-rated apparel and outdoor gear. With over 200 retail shops, you can expect a memorable haul or, at the very least, a picturesque window shopping experience with your pup. Expect to see many dog bowls and treat baskets for your pooch along the way.

1001 16th St.

@downtowndenver opens in new tab

For a downtown Denver shopping stroll with your pup, head over to 16th Street opens in new tab . The tree-lined promenade is surrounded by skyscrapers and historic buildings reimagined into offices and shops.

Parks and trails

Denver is synonymous with the outdoors, so you’ll want to make time for a few parks and/or trails while you’re visiting. The best dog-friendly options are as follows.

FYI: Be sure to brush up on Denver’s Dog Park Rules opens in new tab before going!

Barnum Dog Park