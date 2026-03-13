If you’re like most people, you read into every single thing your dog does. Common questions that go through your head include: Why does my dog follow me around opens in new tab ? Or Why do they sit on me? Or Why the heck do they wink me? Spoiler: They’re all very normal behaviors, even though your dog might do them for different reasons.

And when it comes to your delightful pup resting their head opens in new tab on your knee? It turns out there are a few explanations for they do that, too. So, what’s really going on when they make a little pit stop and decide to plop their chin down?

Kasey Dugan, a certified dog trainer at Get Sit Done Dogs opens in new tab in Denver, had a German Shepherd / Golden Retriever mix named Tucker who was an adorably big fan of this behavior. “He usually preferred to be on the floor and if a foot was on the floor, he would often rest his head on it,” she says.

While not all dogs will engage in this behavior, it’s more than likely that your dog — especially if you’re exceptionally close — does partake.

“Dogs who are more people-oriented, emotionally sensitive, or physically affectionate are often more likely to rest on their humans, but it’s a fairly universal dog behavior,” Dr. Colleen Lambo opens in new tab , a veterinarian with Roo opens in new tab , says.

So, why does your dog prop their chin on you like you’re the safest place in the world? Here’s what our experts say.

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Why does your dog rest their head on you?

“Dogs can and do enjoy close proximity and physical touch with humans they know, love, and trust,” Dugan says. But there are multiple reasons why that’s true.

Resting their head offers security.

In this wild world, we could all use a little bit of reassurance that everything’s going to be OK — and our dogs are no different. Sure, they might not understand climate change and political upheaval, but they just had an equally frightening encounter with a vacuum (shudder) and they’re plopping their chin down on what they know is a safe spot: your foot or leg.

“Dogs naturally seek closeness with the people they trust, and leaning or resting against someone is a low-effort way of staying connected without needing full-on interaction,” Dr. Lambo says.

In other words, a stressful situation can send your dog rushing to the person they trust most for a bit of reassurance — and that person is you. “Dogs often look to a trusted human for guidance and support when unsure,” Dugan says. “This is why relationship-building is so crucial.”

It’s a way to bond.

As we know, dogs and people can have a tight bond: We get higher levels of oxytocin when we gaze into each other’s eyes opens in new tab — and resting a head on your knee can be the perfect way to do that.

“Oxytocin helps with social bonding, decreases anxiety, and promotes an increased sense of safety,” Dugan says. It can also signify that you already have a strong bond, kind of like when you have a bestie or partner with whom you can sit in comfortable silence.

“Resting their head on you can be a quiet, understated way of saying, ‘I like being near you,’ without demanding attention,” Dr. Lambo says. “For some dogs, it’s the equivalent of sitting close to someone rather than talking.” Dugan says pet parents can think of this as “keeping the social connection and communication intact, kind of like a little check-in.”

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It’s just comfortable.

A little chin rest isn’t just a soft spot to land: “It can have a double meaning of showing affection and also just mean a comfy and cozy spot for resting,” Dugan says.

Dr. Lambo adds that this behavior actually happens for a simple reason: “Dogs are very physical creatures, and resting their head on a person is often just the easiest, coziest place to put it.”

So, maybe your pup was looking for a soft pillow — and bam, your thigh was right there waiting. But that doesn’t mean that affection is out of the question, too. “It can be both [affection and comfort] at the same time,” Dr. Lambo says. “Dogs don’t separate affection and physical comfort the way people often do.”

They want something.

Dogs obviously can’t speak up when they want something — unless you count barking. But wouldn’t you prefer a quieter form of communication?

“In some cases, [resting their head on you] can be a subtle request,” Dr. Lambo says. Not only can they want reassurance or attention, but it might also be for something as simple as a friendly belly rub.

It’s a size thing.

Your dog might want to get close to you — but unlike some dogs (cough cough Great Danes), they acknowledge that they are too big for your lap. So, they go for the next best thing: resting their chin on another body part.

“Larger dogs may do it more noticeably simply because their heads take up more space, while smaller dogs may curl into laps instead,” Dr. Lambo notes.

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They’re anxious.

Anxiety is a less likely reason for a dog to rest their head on you, but it’s possible, Dr. Lambo says, especially when paired with concerning body language.

Watch out for:

Tense muscles

Wide eyes

Excessive leaning

If your dog seems anxious out of the blue, chat with their veterinarian to rule out medical issues and talk about what might be causing their nervousness.

Is it rude to ask my dog to move if they’re comfy?

If your dog is looking angelic with their chin resting on your knee, thigh, or foot, you might feel terrible disturbing them. But don’t give it a second thought, as long as you do it nicely.

“It’s OK to have boundaries, even with affectionate behaviors,” Dr. Lambo says. “Gently moving your dog or shifting position doesn’t harm your bond, especially if it’s done calmly and consistently.”

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Is it normal if my dog never rests their head on me?

Yep, it’s totally normal to have a dog who’s not into this kind of physical affection. After all, every dog is an individual with their own unique preferences, and some pups might prefer more autonomy.

“I believe that some dogs were specifically put on this planet to love people and they will love them with their whole heart and snuggle up to anyone and everyone, while other dogs may be more discerning and selective about who they share their love with,” Dugan says.

Shoutout to those independent pups for knowing what they want — and sticking to it.

“Both are normal, both are OK, and dogs don’t always have to snuggle or touch to show their affection towards a treasured human,” Dugan says.