Our beloved pups exhibit plenty of mystifying behavior (like burying bones in the backyard and obsessing over toys ). But did your dog just wink at you? And could they please do it again because it was so cute?

Dr. Victoria Carmella, the veterinary advisor at Pet Honesty opens in new tab , says dogs wink for a variety of behavioral and medical reasons. “From a behavioral standpoint, slow blinking has been associated with calming signals and may also be a sign of relaxation or contentment,” Dr. Carmella says.

Dr. Rory Lubold, a veterinarian at the pet care company Yourgi opens in new tab , says winking can feel oddly intentional. He says subtle facial expressions like blinking and winking are getting new research attention as scientists look more closely at how animals communicate beyond obvious body language and vocal cues.

Blinking serves essential physical functions such as protecting the eye and producing tears. It also plays a role in social communication as a calming or non-threatening part of a dog’s quiet body language during social interactions. “When a dog appears to ‘wink,’ it’s usually just a quick, one-eye blink and in most cases it’s completely normal,” Lubold says. “Sometimes it happens so fast you have to convince yourself you actually saw it.”

Main takeaways Most “winks” are simply quick one-eye blinks and are completely normal, especially in happy, relaxed dogs where blinking plays a subtle role in friendly social communication.

Dogs don’t wink with flirty intent (though with positive reinforcement winking can become a learned behavior).

Winking may happen accidentally, during play, or because it’s been unintentionally reinforced with attention, treats, or affection.

Persistent, one-sided winking or squinting known as Blepharospasm accompanied by redness, discharge, or pawing can signal a medical issue.

Breeds with prominent eyes or loose facial skin may appear to wink more often due to their anatomy, not necessarily their personality.

Reasons why your dog is winking

Mimicking human behavior

When it comes to winking, dogs probably aren’t channeling their inner flirt the way humans do (which let’s face it, can be kind of creepy). But that doesn’t mean the behavior is meaningless. Dr. Matthew Murdoch, veterinarian and founder of the pet boarding and relocation company Ferndale Kennels opens in new tab , says dogs aren’t winking with intentional messaging in mind. “I don’t believe that dogs wink in the same way humans do,” he explains. “It’s not typically a deliberate behavioral or communication signal like it is for people.” (Which makes it far less creepy.)

That said, dogs are social learners and pick up on the facial cues of humans and other animals. “In controlled studies, dogs blinked more often when watching other dogs blink,” Dr. Lubold says, “suggesting a form of mirroring that may help signal calm or non-threatening intent.”

So, are dogs mimicking us when they wink? Probably not on purpose. As Dr. Lubold notes, “There’s no evidence that dogs intentionally wink to copy humans — but there also hasn’t been research proving they don’t.”

Playfulness and affection

Dogs respond to positive reinforcement and rightly interpret our delighted response to their wink as positive. So it stands to reason that smart, attention-seeking dogs might learn to repeat the action if a wink gets a laugh or a cuddle, Dr. Murdoch says.

Health or medical reasons

Most of the time, a single wink is innocuous. If it’s not, Dr. Murdoch says dogs will communicate discomfort in more obvious ways. “Most dogs’ body language is expressed through ear position, tail position, and how the body is held,” he says.

Lubold agrees and says winking is typically just a harmless behavioral quirk. The key is context. If winking is accompanied by repeated squinting, holding one eye closed, or if it’s paired with signs of discomfort like pawing at the face or avoiding light, consult your veterinarian. Eyes change and become cloudy as a dog ages. Common eye conditions include dry eye , cataracts, glaucoma, corneal ulcers, uveitis, and conjunctivitis .

By accident

“If your dog winks once — enjoy it. If they wink constantly — get their eyes checked,” Dr. Murdoch says.

To get your attention

Dogs are quick learners. If you start giving them a treat every time they wink, you’re reinforcing winking as attention-seeking behavior, Dr. Lubold says.

Irritant in the eye

Repeated blinking or winking in one or both eyes can be a sign of discomfort, especially if accompanied by redness, swelling, or discharge .

Can your dog winking be a problem?

Normally, winking is just another cute thing dogs do. But, Dr. Lubold explains, there are situations where it deserves a closer look (no pun intended). Research in veterinary ophthalmology shows that changes in normal blinking patterns are more likely to signal eye discomfort than communication, especially when they show up suddenly or repeatedly.

“Winking becomes a concern when it’s persistent, one-sided, or paired with other symptoms like redness, discharge, or scratching,” Dr. Lubold says. “Eye issues can escalate quickly, so if something about your dog’s winking doesn’t look or feel right, erring on the side of a veterinary exam is the safest choice.”

When to see a vet

Dr. Carmella says blepharospasm, which is excessive blinking or squinting, can indicate eye irritation or pain. “If you notice your dog suddenly squinting or blinking excessively, you’ll want to take them to their veterinarian as soon as possible,” she says. “Blepharospasm can be associated with a range of eye issues, such as infection , irritation, corneal injury, or even allergies.”

How to respond when your dog winks

Pay attention to context, Lubold advises. In most cases, a dog’s wink is harmless and only warrants a smile. Watching the whole dog, not just the behavior, gives you the clearest answer. Occasional winking in a comfortable, happy dog is rarely a concern, but if blinking becomes frequent and involuntary, one-sided, or uncomfortable, it’s always worth having your dog’s eyes looked at.

Bottom line

In most cases, a dog’s wink is just a blink you happened to notice, and it’s usually nothing more than a charming quirk of canine behavior. Blinking helps protect the eyes and can also serve as a calming, non-threatening signal during social interactions. Dogs aren’t deliberately winking to communicate like humans do, but they are keen observers who quickly learn which behaviors earn smiles, laughs, and extra affection.

The key for dog parents is context. An occasional wink from a comfortable, playful dog is rarely a concern. But if winking turns into frequent squinting, holding one eye closed, or shows up alongside redness, discharge, light sensitivity, or behavior changes, it’s time to call your veterinarian.

Eye issues can worsen quickly, and early evaluation is always the safest choice. When in doubt, watch the whole dog — not just the wink — and trust your instincts.

FAQs

Should I be concerned if my dog winks frequently?

You should only be concerned if winking is accompanied by other signs of discomfort like excessive blinking, squinting, redness and discharge (like excessive eye boogers ). “An occasional wink in a happy, comfortable dog is very different from repeated squinting,” Lubold says.

Do certain dog breeds wink more frequently than others?

Some dogs do seem to wink more than others, and in many cases, it comes down to anatomy rather than personality. Dr. Carmella notes that breeds with prominent, protuberant eyes — like Pugs and Chihuahuas — may appear to wink more simply because their eyes make blinking and squinting more noticeable. “Certain dog breeds may appear to wink more frequently due to anatomical or behavioral reasons,” she explains, adding that highly expressive breeds such as French Bulldogs can also seem extra flirty because their facial movements are so animated.

Dr. Murdoch agrees that eye structure plays a big role. “Anatomy definitely matters,” he says. “Dogs with prominent, bulging eyes, like Pugs, are more prone to winking or squinting because their eyes pick up more dust and tend to dry out more easily.”

He also notes that breeds with loose facial skin and droopy eyelids, such as Bulldogs, may wink more often simply due to how their eyelids sit and move. For these dogs, occasional winking is often normal — but because their eyes are more exposed, it’s especially important for pet parents to keep an eye out for irritation or changes that could signal a problem.