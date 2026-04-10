And how to tell if they want to come in.

If you are lucky enough to have a yard for your dog, you may be tempted to let them spend lots of time out there alone. It may seem like a great idea: They have grass to roll in, space to run and sniff, and sun spots where they can lounge. But experts say there is a delicate balance when it comes to giving your pup time outdoors.

“While some people might think having a large backyard is great, it isn’t always beneficial to the dog if you are never outside with them and leave them to their own devices,” says Liz Gibbs, general manager of dog care center Woofie’s opens in new tab . “Dogs need mental stimulation as well as physical, and they can’t properly receive that if they are left by themselves.”

Is it OK to leave your dog outside alone for any amount of time?

Experts say the answer is yes, but with caveats: only if the dog is comfortable, relaxed, and choosing to be there. While a big backyard for your pup may feel like a dream for dog parents, leaving them outside won’t necessarily make them happy — in fact, it may start to feel like a giant cage. Jme Thomas, founder of Motley Zoo Animal Rescue opens in new tab , says that backyard time is not a guarantee that your dog will get mental stimulation or know what to do when left alone.

"Contrary to popular belief, having a yard will not necessarily exercise your dog — or at least, exercise them in a positive way,” she says. “This is because having space doesn't mean a dog will run around, and being left alone, especially, is unlikely to yield sporadic or sustained exercise in your absence. It’s almost as though the yard is like a treadmill, but if it’s in the ‘off’ position, then nothing is going to happen.”

It’s up to the human to turn that treadmill “on,” Thomas says. If not, your pup may start displaying destructive or neurotic behaviors.

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How do I know if my dog is unhappy outside?

What behaviors show your dog is unhappy with the length or quality of time outdoors? Dog trainer and behavior specialist Sarah Rutten opens in new tab says signs your dog isn’t coping well with being left alone outside include:

Barking, whining, or howling

Scratching at doors or fences

Pacing, digging, or escape attempts

Destroying plants, furniture, or garden items

Sitting frozen at the door, staring inside

Having to pee or poop repeatedly or stress-pooping

Following you obsessively the moment you come back inside

Rutten notes that it is important not to blame the dog for these behaviors. “Dogs are social animals. Full stop,” she says. “So, when a dog struggles being left alone outside, it’s not them being “needy”; it’s them being normal.”

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How can you balance outdoor time for your pup with their behavioral and emotional needs?

Outdoor time should add to your dog’s life, not isolate them from it, Rutten says. It is important to offer your pup short, positive outdoor experiences and always make sure they have access to shade, water, and shelter. Dogs should have plenty of stimulation outside, with things to do like sniffing, chewing, and foraging. Make sure to build independence gradually and not through forced separation. “Outdoor time works best when it’s intentional, enriching, and paired with connection,” she says.

The amount of time you can leave your dog outside varies widely, she added. “There’s no magic number, and anyone who gives you one is oversimplifying things,” she says. What matters more than time, she added, is your dog’s age, their temperament, their past experiences, and whether they’ve been gradually taught that alone time is safe.

“For many dogs, a few minutes is fine,” she says. “For others, even short periods can feel overwhelming. Long stretches alone outside, especially day after day, can actually increase anxiety rather than reduce it, particularly for dogs who already struggle with separation or environmental stress.”

Outside time can also gain negative associations over time, says certified dog behavior consultant Karis Nafte opens in new tab . For example, if you send your dog outside when they jump on guests opens in new tab or potty indoors opens in new tab , they may start to assume it is a punishment. Overall, the biggest mistake dog parents make is introducing outdoor time too abruptly or for too long without setting positive routines and reasonable expectations, she says.

She suggests building up time outdoors slowly and adding supportive components like toys to play with or safe items to chew. Start by giving your dog one of its meals each day outside — close the door behind you and leave them alone to eat, before letting them back inside.

“The trick with teaching dogs to enjoy being outside is to do it a little bit every day, so it’s not a big deal,” she says. Dogs pick up on routines and schedules, so don’t increase the time too quickly. Instead, mix up your methods: Let them stay out for 10 minutes one day, and maybe another day try 30 minutes.

“It’s not that dogs hate being outside, it’s that they love people and don't want to be separated from us,” Nafte says. “In a perfect doggie fantasy land, they would be with us all the time.”