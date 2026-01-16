Why Don’t Dogs Like It When You Blow on Them?
Your dog may enjoy lounging in front of a fan during warm weather, but if you blow on their face, they’re likely to recoil instantly. What’s so unpleasant about this, and why do many dogs react negatively to the sensation?
“[Blowing air] feels strange and can scare some dogs,” behaviorist Dr. Leslie Sinnopens in new tab says. “You have to lean close to blow, and that invades their personal space and can be overwhelming. Worst case scenario, a dog might snap or bite to increase distance and keep you away.”
Why dogs don’t like when you blow on them?
A little puff of air is no big deal, right? Tell that to your dog, who may interpret you blowing on their face as a sign of aggression. If you’ve ever seen two dogs huff and puff at each other, it’s easy to see why your dog might read a little air on their face as “Hey, back off!”
Your pup may also just not like the sensation. If you’ve ever experienced the pressure test at the eye doctor, you can surely understand why a puff of air blown directly at your face isn’t the most pleasant feeling.
Associations with other stressful situations
The sensation of direct air to their face or body may be something your dog associates with the groomer or the vet, both of which could be stressful situations. The result? An instinctive fear response, which can cause your dog to act defensively or even aggressively.
Air sensitivity
Dogs may be more sensitive to physical sensations, like air blowing their fur, and may become stressed or disoriented at the feeling.
Discomfort and irritation
Every dog has a unique temperament, and some may become more quickly irritated than others. Blowing on your dog, especially when they’re relaxed or trying to sleep, can be not just annoying but uncomfortable, irritating their eyes.
Other reasons
Dogs have a famously powerful sense of smell, and a strong current of air (like blowing in their face) can actually dry out their nose, lessening the strength of their olfactory sense. This can cause disorientation and distress, both from a reduced sense of smell and physical irritation.
How to respond to your dog’s discomfort
Understanding your dog’s stressors and what situations they’re sensitive to allows you to help them feel more comfortable, as well as provide comfort in times of stress and anxiety. Take the time to understand what upsets your dog so you can better prepare to offer reassurance.
“Give them space,” Dr. Sinn says. “Don’t blow in their face.” And if your dog is overwhelmed by something like a blow dryer during grooming, she suggests that you “provide treats when working with them so the experience is a positive one.”
Recognize signs of stress
Dogs use body language to communicate how they’re feeling, so it’s important as a pet parent to know and recognize when your dog is showing signs of stress, such as:
Backing away
Tense posture
Ears flattened to head
Whining or barking
Raised hackles
Tail tucked between legs
Nurture and comfort them
Use positive reinforcement techniques, such as treats or praise, to redirect your dog’s attention when they become stressed or anxious. Comforting and reassuring your dog is a great way to develop a stronger bond between the two of you.
Find other ways to play with your dog that they like
If you want to have a closer, more trusting relationship with your dog, look for ways to play with them that they enjoy. Instead of blowing on your dog’s face, use calmer gestures, verbal praise, and the occasional treat. Avoid any sudden or confusing actions and look for activities like fetch that your dog may find fun and delightful.
Bottom line
While blowing on your dog’s face isn’t necessarily harmful, it can be annoying, confusing, and even disorienting for your pet. Some dogs may find this simple behavior more annoying than others, but regardless you should avoid blowing air directly into your dog’s face. Instead, find other ways to play with your dog and strengthen your bond, establishing a close and trusting relationship.
