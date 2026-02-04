What Is ‘Cobbing’ and Should You Make Your Dog Stop?

Think about it like your dog sucking their thumb... except different.

You’re curled up on the couch with your dog when you feel it: a gentle, repetitive nibbling sensation on your arm. Your pup’s front teeth are delicately working back and forth like tiny typewriter keys, not hard enough to hurt but persistent enough to make you wonder: What on earth are they doing?

Dogs have many ways of communicating amongst themselves and with their humans, sometimes via their mouths. Severe bites are dangerous and should, of course, be avoided at all costs. But dogs also display biting-related behaviors that are harmless and developmentally normal, even if they are not desirable — including nipping opens in new tab , mouthing opens in new tab , and one lesser-known nibble: cobbing.

This is when a dog gently nibbles with their front teeth, often on people, other dogs, blankets, toys, and even their own legs or feet. It looks a bit like they’re eating corn on the cob — hence the name — and can sometimes be seen as a little “love bite.”

“Cobbing itself isn’t harmful, aggressive, or ‘bad behavior,’” says dog trainer and behavior specialist Sarah Rutten opens in new tab . “It’s usually a self-soothing behavior, much like thumb-sucking or fidgeting in humans.”

Karen Images / Adobe Stock

What does cobbing say about your dog?

Dog parents should know that cobbing is “perfectly normal,” says certified dog behavior consultant Karis Nafte opens in new tab and even suggests that your pup feels safe with you and sees you as part of their family. Dogs are pack animals and often groom their siblings and loved ones. However, many mouth-related behaviors with dogs can become compulsive or unhealthy when done in excess, she added.

“A little nibble can be sweet and a normal social behavior, but if it seems compulsive, it’s time to ask bigger questions,” she says.

Rutten agrees, saying cobbing often shows up when a dog is overstimulated, emotionally conflicted, or excited and trying to regulate themselves. It doesn’t necessarily mean your dog is anxious all the time but does suggest they’re “trying to manage a big feeling in that moment.” Because of this, Rutten says it is important for humans to respond thoughtfully to the behavior.

“Cobbing doesn’t usually need to be discouraged; it needs to be understood,” she says.

Liz Gibbs, general manager of dog care center Woofie’s opens in new tab , echoes this view, stating that cobbing can mean a lot of things: It can be self-soothing, affectionate, or displayed when the dog is overly stimulated or feeling anxious. Dogs of all ages can display cobbing behaviors, and like many habits, it is not inherently “bad,” but depends on the human’s preferences and the extent of it.

“Some pet parents don’t mind it, while others do not like being the recipient of love bites,” Gibbs says, adding that it can ultimately become excessive and addictive. Because of this, it is important to figure out why your dog is cobbing and address the root of the issue.

Jme Thomas, founder of Motley Zoo Animal Rescue opens in new tab says cobbing can become particularly problematic if your dog uses it to get your attention and receives positive reinforcement for doing so. “If you give into pressure from your dog for attention on their whims, you can get a dog that will become relentless with their attempts for engagement, which are of course sweet, but not always appropriate,” she says.

contrastwerkstatt / Adobe Stock

Should I stop my dog from cobbing, and how?

Pet parents should be particularly cautious when it comes to any biting behaviors, even harmless ones, Thomas says. Biting or even just “cobbing” the wrong person could lead to lawsuits or even euthanasia in severe cases.

“Any dog using their mouth to attempt to manipulate or control you is a dangerous game,” she says. “The best policy — especially when children could be involved — is no teeth on skin, ever. Teach your dog a different way to engage with you.”

Gibbs suggests redirecting this behavior by offering a chew toy or another positive activity to engage your pup. If your dog starts “cobbing” you when you are cuddling, stop all interactions, and only reward them when they are calm.

Gibbs also suggests seeing what is occurring before the behavior starts, so you can see if there is a pattern. If the cobbing starts when a certain person or other pet enters the room, for example, try to engage the dog in another activity so they do not feel the need to cob, she says.

Rutten added that It is important not to punish your dog for cobbing, physically stop them, or label it as inappropriate. Because cobbing is often a coping mechanism for stress or anxiety, do not stop them without replacing the behavior — gently redirecting them to a chew toy, for example. Overall, if the cobbing is escalating or becoming excessive, it’s often a sign to look at your pups’ stress levels, routine, sleep habits, and emotional support.

“Overall, dogs don’t act ‘randomly,’ They behave in ways that make sense to them based on how they’re feeling,” Rutten says. “These behaviors are information, not problems.”