Spring is fast approaching, which means we’re about to be drowning in bunny-shaped paraphernalia. From molded chocolates to pink Peeps and plush hares, it’s gonna be rabbits, rabbits, rabbits as far as the eye can see. But if you have a particularly energetic dog, you might be used to seeing their joyful little bounces all year long.

Some dogs go their whole lives without doing the bunny hop, but for others, it’s a favorite pastime. Maybe you’ve spotted a little fluffy guy leaping straight up and down opens in new tab while excited. Or maybe you’ve seen a Shepherd prancing through an open field opens in new tab like he’s trying to play Bambi to another pooch’s Thumper. This movement — when all four feet are lifted off the ground simultaneously like a gazelle — is often referred to as “stotting opens in new tab ” (Northern English and Scots verb) or “pronking” (a verb with roots in Afrikaans).

“Dogs best express their emotions through movement,” says Dr. Nathaniel Rakestraw, licensed veterinarian with TelaVets.com opens in new tab . Often, he adds, “what may look unusual to people is just a natural outlet for excitement.”

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Why does my dog love prancing through an open field?

I mean, who doesn’t love embracing their inner Maria from The Sound of Music and reveling in the verdant beauty of nature? If that reference really vexes you, that might be something to discuss with your therapist.

Indeed, our vets confirm that stotting dogs who love bounding through tall grass are doing it for the exact reason we might expect. They’re just that stoked to be in a field. ��“When dogs are excited, their coordination can temporarily shift, leading to exaggerated or rhythmic movements,” Dr. Rakestraw says. “As long as the motion looks balanced and the dog seems comfortable, this type of prancing is considered normal and often reflects a happy, confident dog.”

Karen London, a certified animal behaviorist and professional dog trainer, tells Kinship that she has seen this behavior in plenty of dogs, but she doesn't, however, think it's exactly comparable to the stotting done by gazelles or other large mammals with hooves. As London understands it, some ethological academics regard stotting as a way for these animals to signal to predators that they are strong, fast, and hard to track down. She has seen theories online that dogs are doing this for similar reasons or to copy prey, but that doesn’t really check out for her. These days, our happy, domesticated pooches don’t really have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, so London thinks calling this a hunting habit doesn’t really make sense.

Like Dr. Rakestraw, London thinks this big hop comes down to one thing: joy. “I think it’s mostly playful,” she adds. “I think it’s related to arousal; they have so much energy that they leap. My dog used to do it when I’d go for a run, and I’d say, ‘You get to go!’ He would literally leap up in this behavior we’re talking about.”

She clarifies, though, that she doesn’t think it’s a signal that your dog wants to play — like a bow would be. She likens it more to a culmination in a build-up of energy, like when a toddler gets so excited that they slap because there’s nowhere else for the energy to go.

Or, she says, it’s similar to when professional runners jump up and down before a big race or swing their tennis rackets around before a match to burn off excess nervous energy. She theorizes that dogs also feel this great burst of energy and mild anxiety right before they do a full-body shake-off opens in new tab .

Why is my dog jumping straight up and down?

If your dog is doing the bunny hop and springing into the air like a pogo stick, it’s possible they’re just really, really excited.

“You’ll commonly see this during greetings, playtime, or moments of anticipation,” Dr. Rakestraw says. “In most cases, it’s just a happy release of energy and not a sign of a behavioral or medical problem.”

Dr. Rakestraw says this behavior is most common among high-energy pups like younger dogs, smaller dogs, and athletic and herding breeds. However, Dr. Mondrian Contreras, a Pumpkin Pet Insurance opens in new tab veterinary expert, says that he “has seen the excited, straight-up-and-down jumping behavior across a variety of breeds, including Collies, Miniature Pinschers, Boxers, and Pit Bulls. It’s not limited to one specific type of dog.”

Dr. Contreras adds that dogs who seem to love impersonating the Energizer Bunny might also be seasoned attention-seekers. Think of the hopping as your pooch’s way of shouting, “Look at me, look at me!”

“Some dogs simply can’t sit still and will bounce straight up and down energetically,” Dr. Contreras says. And oftentimes, “that bouncing earns them exactly what they want: attention from their owners.”

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Why is my dog lifting one or both back legs while walking or running?

Unlike some of the other behaviors, this one could have a more serious root cause. For some dogs, lifting a back leg intermittently opens in new tab while running could signal a luxating patella (in other words, a kneecap that slips out of place). In these cases, your pup picks the leg up to avoid discomfort. As Dr. Contreras notes, even dogs who appear happy and energetic could still have the condition.

“Many dogs can mask pain well, so what looks playful may actually be an attempt to avoid certain movements while still trying to move quickly,” he says. “That said, it’s not always medical. The context and frequency of the behavior are important.”

He also notes that repetitively jumping up with all fours can sometimes contribute to injuries like ACL tears, as well as long-term conditions like arthritis. “It’s important to monitor and regulate these activities to help prevent overexertion,” he says.

Dr. Rakestraw adds that, in addition to knee issues, this kind of hopping could be a sign of lower back problems. That said, he says, it’s not always cause for concern. “Many healthy dogs will briefly lift both back legs during quick turns, bursts of speed, or moments of excitement,” he says. “What matters most is context and consistency.”

When should I see a vet?

“If the behavior is occasional, symmetrical, and only seen during play, it’s usually harmless,” Dr. Rakestraw says. Otherwise, it might be time to consult the experts.

If you suspect a medical issue, look for symptoms like:

Lumping

Stiffness

Reluctance to run or jump

Difficulty standing up

Visible discomfort when back or legs get touched

Muscle loss

Swollen tissue

Persistent or worsening changes in behavior

“Changes that worsen over time or interfere with normal movement should also be evaluated,” Dr. Rakestraw says. On the other hand, “Brief, playful movements that only occur during excitement are usually normal.”