Here’s how to tell if your kitty is pregnant—and what to do next.

If you’re trying to figure out if your cat is pregnant, examining her nipples can be helpful. A change of color and size in a cat’s nipples is one of the first signs of pregnancy. Of course, to know what pregnant nipples look like, you need to understand how normal nipples appear.

This guide will describe to you what normal cat nipples look like and compare them to the appearance of a pregnant cat’s nipples. We will also cover other signs of early pregnancy and how to care for your pregnant cat.

Main takeaways One of the first signs of cat pregnancy is a change in the nipples.

Cats usually have eight nipples but can have more.

There are reasons other than pregnancy why a cat’s nipples may change.

See your vet if your cat gets an enlarged, hard nipple — to assess for cancer.

Understanding cat nipples

The only reason cats have nipples is to feed their kittens after giving birth. Both pregnant and non-pregnant females have nipples, but they play no role unless a cat becomes pregnant. The description below will give you an idea of what normal cat nipples look like.

Cat nipple anatomy

Cats commonly have eight nipples, but this can vary. Some cats may have six or even 10, and that is entirely normal. Nipples are located on the abdomen from the chest down toward the groin, and they are in parallel rows on the left and right.

Here are some characteristics of normal cat nipples.

Size: Small and either flat or slightly raised

Color: Pale pink to light flesh-colored

Texture: Smooth and soft

Symmetry: Nipples usually appear identical from left to right

A cat’s nipples can be harder to see than a dog’s, especially under thick or long fur. They will appear the same throughout the cat’s life, unless she is in heat or pregnant. If your cat is spayed and has a change in her nipples — especially if they become larger and firmer — you should see the vet right away. Cats do get breast cancer, and it’s crucial to catch it early.

Common changes in cat nipples

There are other reasons nipples can change in appearance, even in non-pregnant cats.

Heat cycles: They can become slightly swollen and slightly deeper pink.

Age: As a cat ages, the nipples become more visible.

Weight changes: If your cat is overweight, it will be harder to see their nipples.

Skin irritation: Allergies or excessive grooming can temporarily make the nipples red.

These changes can be difficult to see and are usually temporary, and will return to normal in a short time.

Cat nipple changes in pregnancy

As a pregnant cat undergoes hormonal changes, preparing them to nurse kittens, the mammary glands and nipples change. A common phrase for this is called “pinking up.”

The most common nipple changes during pregnancy include the following.

Increased size and swelling: If you’re wondering if your cat is pregnant, this is one of the earliest signs. The nipples are easier to see and easier to feel, even in thick-coated cats. Lightening or darkening of color: During the third week of pregnancy, it’s not uncommon for a cat’s nipples to become a brighter pink or rose-colored. If your cat has dark skin, they may instead turn into a deeper rose or have a reddish hue. Firmer mammary tissue: During pregnancy, the mammary glands around the nipples will start to prepare to produce milk for the kittens. If you gently touch the area, it will feel fuller or firmer. Reduced fur around nipples: Due to hormones, the fur around the nipples can thin. The purpose of this is to help the kittens latch on more easily after birth. Milk production later in pregnancy: This typically happens in the last week of pregnancy, and not all cats will display this. But in some, a small amount of milky or clear discharge can be seen coming from the nipples. If you gently squeeze a nipple and see what looks like milk coming out, this should signal that the delivery is close.

Differences between normal and pregnant cat nipples

Normal cat nipples

Small and flat or slightly raised

Pale pink or light skin-colored

Can be hidden under the fur

Soft and smooth

Not warm and not swollen

No discharge

Pregnant nipples

Larger and more protruding, easy to see and feel

A deeper pink or a rosy or reddish color

Fur thinning or receding around the nipples

Mammary glands around the nipples feel firmer and fuller

Possible milk or clear discharge coming from the nipples late in pregnancy

Between two and three weeks of pregnancy, you will see the most noticeable changes in the nipples. They will go from being small and flat to larger and more protruding. This may confirm your suspicion of pregnancy.

Additional signs of feline pregnancy

Nipple changes aren’t the only clue that your cat might be pregnant.

Behavioral signs

Increased affection

Seeking quiet areas

Reduced interest in mating

Calmer and resting more frequently

Appetite and weight changes

Increased hunger

Weight gain

Belly enlargement by about the fifth week

Energy level changes

Veterinary confirmation

A veterinarian can confirm pregnancy between the second and third week by feeling the abdomen. Ultrasound can be used after day 21. An X-ray is helpful in late pregnancy after day 45 to count the number of kittens.

How to care for a pregnant cat

If you believe your cat is pregnant due to nipple changes or other signs, proper care is essential to keep them healthy throughout the pregnancy.

Buy high-quality food.

Veterinarians generally recommend that you feed your pregnant cat high-quality kitten food during pregnancy and while nursing. This will give them the extra protein and energy they need. It’s best to feed small, frequent meals as their appetite increases.

Keep your cat indoors.

If you don't already, now is the time to keep your kitty inside. Outdoor cats face many dangers, including exposure to diseases, parasites, injuries, and fights that can hurt both your cat and her unborn kittens. It will also be a stress-free, safer environment.

Prepare a nesting area.

When your cat is ready to give birth, they will look for a quiet, private place. It’s helpful to provide this during pregnancy, so they can get used to it.

Give them:

A box or covered bed

Soft blankets or towels

A warm, draft-free location

Limit stress and handling.

Now is not the time to force your cat to sit on your lap or do anything they don’t want to do. Treat them gently, and keep the environment as quiet as possible.

Take the cat to get monitored by the vet.

Your pregnant feline should be examined twice by your veterinarian during pregnancy. This includes an early visit to confirm pregnancy and to screen for parasites, which can be contagious to the kittens. After that, schedule a late visit to evaluate their health, assess the kittens’ positions, and determine the timing of birth.

Avoid medications unless approved.

Many things you might ordinarily give your cat are unsafe during pregnancy, such as most drugs, flea preventatives, and supplements. Check with your vet before giving your pregnant cat anything.

Watch for problems

Monitor your pregnant cat for:

Vaginal bleeding

A foul odor and discharge

Loss of appetite

Straining without producing kittens during labor

If you see any of these signs, seek vet care immediately.

Bottom line

One of the first signs of a pregnant cat is a change in the nipples: Pregnant nipples are larger, more prominent, and pinker. You can usually see this change around the second or third week of pregnancy.

You may also see other signs, such as increased appetite, nesting behavior, and gradual weight gain, though these tend to occur later. If you believe your cat is pregnant, take them to the vet for confirmation, for a thorough check-up, and tips on proper nutrition. With proper care and early recognition, you can help your cat deliver adorable, healthy kittens.

