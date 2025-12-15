Fleas can be maddening, especially when your indoor kitty gets them. Here ’ s how to successfully combat these critters.

Many cat parents argue with their veterinarians that their cats can’t possibly have fleas because they don’t go outdoors. That’s a common assumption, but unfortunately, fleas don’t respect those rules. Even indoor cats can have fleas, which you’ll see in the form of itchy skin, flea bites, and the development of infestations in your home. Once you learn how fleas get indoors, it’s important to know how to spot them early and how to prevent your cats from getting them. This article will answer all your questions.

Main takeaways Indoor cats can have fleas.

There are clear signs that your cat has fleas.

To get rid of fleas, opens in new tab you must treat your cat and their environment.

Flea preventatives should be used year-round.

Never use a dog flea preventative on your cat.

How do indoor cats get fleas?

Fleas survive anywhere they can get a blood meal. They jump on pets, people, wildlife, and even inanimate objects outside. Once they hitchhike indoors, they (or their eggs) can survive for a long time in the carpet, on furniture and bedding, and in cracks in the floor. Fleas can live year-round in the right conditions, and your home provides them with an ideal environment. Let’s look closely at how they get through your front door.

Other pets in the house

Do you have a dog or a friend who comes to visit with their dog? Canines are great flea carriers because most dogs spend time outdoors. When they come into your house, they can bring a flea with them. Once fleas make it inside, they can easily jump on your cat and lay eggs that go into the cracks of the floor, carpets, and bedding.

Humans in the home

Fleas don’t survive long on people, but they are great hitchhikers. They can get on your clothing, shoes, jackets, and backpacks. If you have been somewhere, such as a friend’s home, a vet clinic, a shelter, or just out in the yard, you can easily bring fleas back into your home. Once inside, they can jump on your cat or lay eggs.

Rodents

Even the cleanest of homes can have rodents. They sneak into your attic, basement, or walls. Mice, rats, and squirrels often harbor fleas, and they can bring in eggs, larvae, and adults. If you hear scratching in your walls, you may have fleas in your house, and they can jump on your cat.

Places your cat visits

Indoor cats sometimes take trips elsewhere.

They may go to:

The veterinary hospital

A boarding facility

A groomer

A pet hotel

A friend’s or other family members’ home

At any of those locations, flea eggs or larvae can be in the carpet, on an exam table, or in a carrier. Cats can also get fleas just by sitting in an open window with shrubbery outside, in a garage, on a screened-in patio, or on the porch. Your cat can get fleas from any place where other animals have been.

Related article Vet-Recommended Flea-and-Tick Treatments Learn what is best for your pet.

Signs that your cat might have fleas

The statistics are impressive: Fleas can lay up to 50 eggs a day. That can quickly turn into a lot of fleas in your home. It is vital to detect them early, before you have a full-blown infestation. Watch for the following signs.

Excessive scratching or grooming

Cats are self-groomers, so licking is normal for them. If you see excessive licking, scratching, or chewing (especially on their bellies, at the base of their tails, or around their necks), they may have fleas. That can be your first clue. Some cats don’t just get fleas — they are allergic to fleas, too, and can develop extreme itchiness from just one flea bite.

Hair loss or skin irritation

Cats who get flea-allergy dermatitis can develop bald spots, red bumps, scabs, or raw skin. These will most likely occur at the base of the tail, around the neck, on the inner thighs, or on the belly. These can lead to skin infections.

Flea dirt

Another sign of fleas on your cat could be flea dirt, which looks like black pepper. It is actually dried blood and flea feces. You can find it in your cat’s fur, or it could be in your cat’s bedding. If you see black flakes on your cat or in the bedding, put some on a damp paper towel and rub it to see if it dissolves, creating a reddish-brown stain, which would indicate it is flea dirt.

Tiny bites on you

Sometimes, pet parents discover that there are fleas in their home because they themselves get itchy, red bumps (usually on their ankles, legs, or arms).

Restlessness or irritability

Fleas can make your cat uncomfortable and unable to settle down. They may pace, have twitching skin, or have sudden, excessive grooming sessions. Kittens and senior cats can become lethargic or lose their appetites if the infestation is severe enough to cause anemia from blood loss.

Related article How to Identify Fleas on Dogs and Humans No one wants to find them, but here’s what to look out for.

How to get rid of fleas on cats

A multi-step plan is needed to get rid of adult fleas, eggs, larvae, and pupae.

Use veterinarian-approved flea treatments

Examples of safe ingredients for cats include selamectin, fluralaner, spinosad, and imidacloprid. Products with these ingredients are generally safe as long as you select ones marked as specifically for cats. Do not use dog products on cats — they can be toxic. It is always a good idea to consult your veterinarian as well.

Treat all pets in the home

If you have more than one cat and only one is showing symptoms, you still need to treat all cats and any dogs. Otherwise, fleas will simply jump from one animal to another when one is not being treated.

Clean your home thoroughly

To break the flea cycle in your home, you need to do more than just apply a product to your pet.

Thoroughly clean carpets and rugs, hardwood floors, and furniture daily for at least two weeks. Yes, that sounds extreme, but it is necessary to get rid of those annoying little creatures.

Wash all bedding that the pet has come into contact with. Blankets and soft toys need to be washed in hot water.

After vacuuming, empty the bags immediately or clean the canisters outdoors.

If you have a really heavy infestation, consider having a professional exterminator come in. Make sure their products are pet safe, and keep your pets out of the areas being treated.

Additional measures

A severe infestation may require additional measures, such as sprays or foggers containing insect growth regulators. Examples of these ingredients are methoprene or pyriproxyfen. These growth regulators can prevent eggs and larvae from maturing. Keep your pets out of treated areas until it is safe, and follow the instructions on the label.

How to prevent fleas on cats

1. Use year-round flea prevention

Even cats who live exclusively indoors may need monthly, year-round preventatives. Fleas can live indoors year-round.

Many of these products protect not only against fleas, but also against ear mites and intestinal parasites.

2. Limit exposure

Keep stray or outdoor animals away from entry points to your house, including porches and windows.

Keep your cats out of the basement, attic, and garage.

Avoid letting pets share carriers or blankets, especially if they are made out of fabric, unless they are washed first.

3. Maintain a clean environment

Vacuum regularly.

Wash pet beds and blankets weekly.

Use lint rollers on upholstery.

4. Control rodents and wildlife

Seal areas that rodents and wildlife could use to get into your home, such as cracks or entryways.

You may need to contact a professional for humane removal and prevention.

Never use poison where your cats could be exposed to it.

5. Be cautious after travel or vet visits

After you bring your cat back from the vet or a boarding facility (or while traveling), launder any blankets or carriers used, and give your cat a quick check.

Bottom line

A cat doesn’t have to be outdoors to get fleas. Indoor cats can be exposed to fleas if they are carried into your home on pets, people, rodents, or picked up from environments that your cat briefly visits. If you want to keep your kitty flea-free, early detection, proper treatment, and year-round prevention are essential.

You can keep fleas away — and keep your indoor cat comfortable, healthy, and flea-free — by using approved flea preventatives, keeping your home clean, and staying alert to subtle changes in your cat’s behavior or skin.

References