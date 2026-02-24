They’ll blame it on the dog anyway.

Cats can make many different noises, from chirps to hairball hacks. But if you hear your cat burp, it will probably catch you off guard. Yes, cats can burp, but it’s not common. If you hear burp maximum a week, it’s probably harmless. However, if your cat burps repeatedly or the burp is very loud, something could be going on in their digestive or respiratory system.

Learn why cats burp, what can trigger it, when you should worry, and what you can do to keep those burps away.

Main takeaways Cats are perfectly capable of burping, even though it’s extremely rare.

If you only hear one burp and it occurs very rarely, there’s nothing to worry about.

Cat burps are often related to gastrointestinal or respiratory problems.

Frequent burping can indicate an underlying medical problem.

Do cats burp?

Cats are perfectly capable of burping, even though it's extremely rare. A burp is simply air being expelled from the stomach upward through the esophagus. The main reason why cats don’t burp as much as dogs is that they swallow less air while eating.

If you’ve never heard a cat burp, you may wonder what it sounds like. It may sound like a soft “urp,” a brief noise from the throat, or an abrupt release of air after your cat eats or drinks. Again, if you only hear one burp and it occurs very rarely, you have nothing to worry about. But if it’s frequent and unusual for your cat, this is worth paying attention to because it could suggest an underlying issue.

Why do cats burp?

There are some temporary, straightforward reasons cats burp, often related to gastrointestinal or respiratory problems.

Eating or drinking quickly

As with people, who expel excess air if they gulp down their food, cats can do the same. This occurs most commonly in:

Food-motivated cats

Cats with housemates who make them feel rushed

Cats who have been abruptly switched to a tastier diet

Kittens who are just learning to eat solid food

If too much air reaches the stomach, a burp may occur. They are usually harmless, but speed-eating is never a good idea because it can lead to other problems like vomiting or bloating.

Cat burps after eating

If your cat burps right after they eat, this often indicates:

Air swallowing during eating

Mild indigestion

Food sitting too high in the stomach

Eating fatty or rich foods

Cats with sensitive stomachs, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or acid reflux may burp more often than others because their stomachs aren’t emptying normally or are irritated.

If your cat begins to burp for the first time, ask yourself if you recently changed their food, feeding routine, or treat routine.

Change in diet

A sudden change in diet can trigger burping. If your cat’s gastrointestinal tract isn’t used to a specific protein, fat level, or fiber content, the response when any of those are introduced could be:

Gas

Burping

Loose stool or diarrhea

Increased stomach sounds

This can occur especially if you’re switching from dry to wet food or vice versa, or if you’re introducing richer foods like raw diets. It’s always important to change diets gradually over seven to 10 days, mixing increasing amounts of the new food with decreasing amounts of the old food. This will help them avoid burping and digestive upset.

Gut issues

Some gastrointestinal conditions will lead to frequent burping in cats. These can include:

Acid reflux (GERD)

Gastritis (stomach inflammation)

IBD

Food intolerances or allergies

Hiatal hernia, which leads to the stomach pushing upward

Excessive stomach gas, which can come from bacterial imbalances

If your cat is burping due to these conditions, the symptoms may include:

Vomiting

Lip licking

Regurgitation

Drooling

Decreased appetite

Weight loss

If your cat is burping and demonstrating any of these symptoms, take them to a vet.

Congestion

If your cat has upper respiratory problems — such as an upper respiratory infection, allergies, or chronic nasal congestion — they may swallow air if they’re breathing partially through their mouth. That air can accumulate in the stomach, resulting in occasional burps.

Other symptoms could include:

Sneezing

Coughing

Runny eyes

Snoring

Noisy breathing

If your cat starts to burp when they usually don’t, and seems stuffy, the two may be connected.

Related article Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

What should you do if your cat is burping a lot?

If your cat’s burping becomes frequent, there are some things you can try at home before seeing a vet.

Slow down your cat’s eating: Ways to do that include: puzzle feeders, slow-feed bowls, and smaller, more frequent meals. Using these items to slow your cat’s eating are some of the most effective ways to reduce air swallowing. Reevaluate any recent diet changes: The cause of burping could be that you switched foods too quickly. Return to their original diet and transition to the new food gradually. Avoid feeding table scraps or rich treats: Greasy or unusual foods can cause temporary digestive upset. Watch for other digestive symptoms: If vomiting, coughing, decreased appetite, or changes in your cat’s stool occur, these — along with burping — indicate a need to see a veterinarian. Check for signs of nasal congestion: Does your cat sound stuffy or have nasal discharge? Look into the congestion and treat it if you can. This may also resolve the burping. Monitor frequency: If your cat burps once a week, that’s quite different from burping after each meal. Keep a record, so you can detail this pattern to your vet.

Is there a cause for concern if your cat is burping a lot?

Yes, you should be concerned about excessive burping, especially if other symptoms accompany your cat’s burping. Frequent burping can indicate an underlying medical problem.

See your veterinarian if your cat’s burping is:

New and occurring regularly

Associated with weight loss or poor appetite

Accompanied by coughing, drooling, retching, or gulping

Accompanied by vomiting or regurgitation

Occurring after every meal

Accompanied by signs of pain or discomfort

Occurring after eating foreign objects or unusual foods

Some conditions are uncommon but serious, such as hiatal hernias or gastrointestinal disease. If the burping is persistent, your vet will want to rule out these issues and may perform diagnostics — such as X-rays, blood work, an abdominal ultrasound, or a dietary trial — to identify the cause. However, the good news is that many causes of burping are easily treatable, and due to eating too fast or mild indigestion.

Bottom line

Cats can burp. However, this is not something they do frequently. If it’s occasional, the burp is usually harmless and could be caused by eating too quickly or swallowing extra air. But if the burping is persistent, that’s not normal and could indicate digestive issues, respiratory congestion, or sensitivity to diet changes.

If your cat is burping frequently, look for other symptoms, and try some simple fixes, such as slow feeding or reevaluating any recent diet change. If symptoms worsen, see your veterinarian — because if this is something serious, early intervention will make it easier to diagnose and treat your cat, keeping them comfortable, healthy, and happy.

References