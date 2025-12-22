When I first brought my oldest cat, Freddy, home from the animal shelter, I wasn’t planning to keep her. I mean, I wasn’t not going to keep her, but listen — she was a tiny, sick kitten, not even old enough to be adopted. The shelter was looking for someone to drop medicine into her gummed-up little eyes and give her plenty of love and wet food until she was bigger and stronger.

I figured we’d see how fostering went opens in new tab and decide later whether she’d become a permanent part of our family. That is to say, I didn’t buy any cat toys. Why bother? A small bag of litter, a cardboard litter box, a few cans of kitten food, and I figured we were all set.

But after a few days spent snoozing on my lap and being carried around in the pocket of my oversized cardigan, Freddy perked up and wanted to play. I was caught off guard. Suddenly, this adorable tyrant was demanding attention whenever she was awake, her imploring mews and needle-like claws not giving me a moment of peace to get my work done opens in new tab . In a moment of desperation, I peeled a Post-It note off the pad on my desk, balled it up, and tossed it a few feet away as she watched, hawk-like. Or I guess, kitten-like. She wiggled her itty-bitty butt, raced over to the Post-It, and pounced on it. Then she batted it away, ran after it, and pounced again.

That bought me about five minutes. When she got bored, I tossed another Post-It her way. Again, she was occupied for several precious minutes. This is genius, I thought. Who needs cat toys? It’s not just her, either — cats are well-known paper enthusiasts. On a Reddit thread devoted to the topic of cats' love for paper, one person noted opens in new tab that they bought a roll of packing paper just for their cat after seeing how much they enjoyed mauling the paper stuffed inside a package delivery. But exactly what is it about paper that cats find so fascinating?

Kseniia / Adobe Stock

Paper brings out their wild nature.

Even cats like Freddy, whose food appears before her twice a day as if by magic, are wired to hunt. And paper, though it may not resemble prey, triggers their hunting instinct. “Cats love paper because it’s unpredictable. It rustles, crinkles, and moves,” says Dr. Ezra J. Ameis, founder of Paw Priority opens in new tab , a veterinary urgent care center in Los Angeles. “The texture and sound can mimic the experience of stalking small prey in grass or leaves.”

Veterinary technician Amber Batteiger opens in new tab , who also serves as the PR and Communications Manager at Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab , says cats’ fascination with paper really comes down to their desire to explore their environments and have fun.

“Cats are naturally curious and playful and love textures that make interesting sounds,” she says. “Anyone who has a cat can attest to how curious they are. A sheet of paper on the floor is something new in their territory, and they’ll investigate it, sometimes claiming it as their own.”

She points out that paper is a very affordable way to entertain your cat: “It’s lightweight and easy for them to bat around, making it a fun, interactive toy. And very cheap!”

When does playing with paper indicate a problem?

All the experts I spoke to said that playing with paper is a harmless way for cats to pass the time. But if your cat is actually eating the paper, Dr. Geri Katz, a veterinary advisor at Pet Honesty opens in new tab , offered a few words of caution. “Though eating paper by itself is generally not a problem, cat owners should be curious about what need the paper-eating is satisfying.” She says that a bored or anxious cat may turn into a paper junkie, when what they really crave is more playtime and focused attention from their humans.

Dr. Ameis agrees that playing with paper can be a sign that your cat is in need of stimulation. “For indoor cats opens in new tab especially, paper is a source of novelty and enrichment that breaks up the monotony of their environment.” So, while my Post-It tossing may have been OK when I found myself on deadline with an energetic kitten to care for and no cat toys on hand, it wasn’t a great long-term solution — or a substitute for cuddles, interactive playtime, and treats.

Of course, if your cat is displaying any worrying behaviors along with their paper habit, such as eating less food or acting withdrawn, a visit to the veterinarian may be warranted, Katz says. “If a cat is anxious opens in new tab or in pain, [eating paper] can also be a soothing behavior.” And, she notes, while it’s usually fine for a cat to eat small quantities of paper, too much could potentially result in an intestinal obstruction.

Volodymyr / Adobe Stock

Is it safe for cats to play with paper?

While a paper-loving cat isn’t anything to worry about, cat parents do need to be careful about what kind of paper our cats are loving. “Stick to plain, uncoated paper, and avoid glossy or chemically treated varieties, which may contain harmful substances,” Batteiger says. She also says to watch out for staples, tape, or other adhesives on the paper that could cause harm if swallowed. “Printed paper with heavy ink should also be limited, and shredded paper should only be used under supervision, since small pieces can pose a choking hazard.”

Don’t let that keep you from letting your cat play with shredded paper, though. Dr. Ameis says it’s great for cats, because it’s soft and satisfying for them to dig or nest into. Just be sure to keep an eye on them. And if your cat wants to help you wrap birthday or holiday gifts, don’t let them get into the rolls of ribbon, string, or shiny wrapping paper. “When in doubt, plain brown paper or paper bags with handles removed are perfect low-tech cat toys,” he says.