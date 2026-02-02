As many cat parents know, cats are actually very complicated creatures: It’s difficult to tell exactly how they feel. They’re not as straightforward as dogs, who let you know in many different ways what’s going on inside their fluffy little heads. Dogs jump, lick, and bark to communicate their feelings, and it’s easy to tell that they’re happy by their wagging tails.

For people unfamiliar with cat behavior, and even for those who think they know their cat well, it can be difficult to tell when they’re happy and when they’re stressed. Cats’ faces can, at times, appear very expressive. They might look like they’re smiling or as if they’re angry. That might make you wonder if cats can laugh.

The truth is that no, while they can appear to smile, they can’t actually smile in the way that we would associate with laughter. They do have facial expressions that look similar, but it isn’t quite the same. However, there are many other ways that cats can show us they’re happy if you just pay attention.

Main takeaways Unlike other animals, such as dolphins and rats, cats can’t actually laugh.

Cats convey their happiness and contentment in other ways, like purring.

If your cat interacts with you physically, like rubbing against your legs, they are content with you.

You can make sure your cat is happy by keeping them stimulated.

Although cats might seem to smile, they can’t smile like us.

The science of laughter overview

Definition and characteristics of laughter

Laughter is a noise made by contractions of the diaphragm that happens mostly involuntarily, either as a result of physical stimuli (like tickling) or when we find something funny. Humans laugh in many different ways, from small, quiet noises to roaring laughter. It’s how we communicate that we’re amused or that we find something funny. However, our animal friends have different ways of letting us know that they’re having fun or that they’re content.

Laughter in different species

Although cats can’t laugh, there are species other than humans who can. Several kinds of nonhuman animals make vocalizations that we understand as laughter, and many of them do it when they appear to be amused. Apes, rats, dolphins, and dogs all make sounds when tickled or during play that seem to be the same as or similar to what we would call “laughter.”

It’s not totally clear if nonhuman animals can find things funny in the way we do, because we can’t ask them. However, they can experience amusement and fun, and they also enjoy it when we laugh. This seems to show that they have some understanding of what our laughter is, too.

Can cats laugh?

No, unlike some other animals, cats cannot laugh and don’t produce any laughter-like sounds during play. Instead, they show that they are happy with their tail, eyes, ears, and by purring. They may also exhibit other actions to show that they are content or enjoying themselves, such as kneading on you or asking to be petted. Although cats can’t talk or laugh, they do have ways to convey their emotions.

Signs of happiness in cats

They are purring.

Cats have ways of letting you know that they are happy and comfortable in your presence. One way is through purring. A purr is a distinctive fluttering sound made by all cats, from very small ones to big, wild ones. Fun fact: Cats who can roar cannot purr, and vice versa — which unfortunately means that lions aren’t capable of purring. When your cat purrs, it means that they are content, excited, or want attention. It’s not quite laughter, but it’s pretty close.

They are smiling.

Cats can appear to smile. Their mouth might be open, and the corners might seem to be upturned. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that they are smiling the way that we understand it. In fact, this facial expression that looks like a smile can convey emotions such as fear. It’s important to note other context clues when your pet appears to be smiling, to ascertain exactly how they feel. If they show other signs of fear or anger, such as a stiff tail, they may not be as happy as you first think.

They are rubbing against your legs.

If your cat is happy and comfortable, they may rub against your legs. This shows that they feel content and safe in your company. They may also use it as a greeting, to show their affection, or even to mark their territory. Often, when cats rub against your legs, they’re asking for interaction and fuss — so you’d better give it to them.

They cuddle with you.

Not all cats are cuddly creatures, and many seek independence. However, some show that they are happy by cuddling. Cats who like to cuddle do so because it gives them warmth, closeness, and a feeling of safety. Although this is enjoyable for the pet parent, you shouldn’t force it with cats who don’t want to cuddle.

They appear relaxed.

If your cat is unhappy, they will have a stiff posture, perhaps with an arched back and raised tail. If they’re happy, the opposite is true: They will have a relaxed body with a swishing tail and may even greet you by rolling onto their back. However, not every cat who does this is inviting you to rub their belly. It’s a confusing thing to get your head around, but this tends to be true of many cats. If you’re going to try to touch your cat’s stomach, you should approach very slowly and immediately stop if they seem uncomfortable.

They meow to greet you.

If your cat comes to greet you at the door when you arrive home or walk into the room, they are probably quite happy in your company. If they meow when they do it, this is also a sign of happiness and contentment. There are many reasons why your cat might meow. They could do it to greet you, connect with you, and also signal to you that they need something. This may be attention, food, or even playtime. The better you get to know your cat, the clearer their intent will be when they meow.

How to help your cat be happier

If you want your cat to be happy more often, there are ways to increase this. If they seem unstimulated, provide them with more toys and indoor entertainment. If they always seek your company, make an effort to spend more time with them. You should play with them every day — to strengthen your bond and give them stimulation. If you are ever unsure about exactly what your cat needs, consult with a behaviorist or vet.

Bottom line

Although cats cannot laugh the same way that humans and certain other species can, they do have many ways of expressing their emotions. A happy cat will have a relaxed posture, a swishing tail, and may be purring. The more comfortable they are, the more they may interact physically with you, by cuddling or rubbing on your legs. Cats may not be as forthcoming with their emotions as dogs, but the signs are there if you pay attention.