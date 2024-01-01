petty cash
- lifestyle
A Month Giving a Senior Poodle and Whippet Mix the Life They Deserve on $150K
Complete with a stroller fit for a king who likes to cruise the boulevard.
- lifestyle
A Month Pampering a Snowshoe Siamese “Prince” on $160K—TikTok Impulse Buy Included
After $5,000-plus to move to an apartment with a built-in catio, this parent worries they’re not spoiling their kitty enough.
- lifestyle
A Month Buying Treats for a Havanese on a $90,000 Dual-Income Salary in Kansas City
From a monthly wellness plan to “just because” snacks, this Midwest couple knows how to spoil their dog on a budget.
- lifestyle
A Month Spoiling a Boxer on a $200K Salary—Tailored Jackets, First-Class Plane Tickets, and More
This New York City entrepreneur may have also bought a Mercedes SUV so she can drive her dog to the beach.
- lifestyle
A Month Spoiling a Rescued Pit Bull on a $75,000 Income
From dry shampoo to floral bandanas, this upstate New York dog dad gives his foster fail the good life.
