behind the brand
- shopping
DOGS Makes Bowls For Pups—Mostly
Founder Dylan Green on his one-man operation, in-demand dog bowls, and giving back.
- nutrition
How a Former MIT Engineer Became a Human-Grade Dog Food Mastermind
Katie Spies tells Kinship how she’s changing the nutrition game with her human-grade raw pet food company.
- shopping
Mau Designs Fierce Furniture For Cats Who Are Wild at Heart
Sustainable home decor for “tree cats,” “bush cats” and every little lion in between.
- shopping
Where Interior Designers Shop for Dog Stuff
Vogue and Vanity Fair alum Matthew Morris on collaborating with local makers at his design-forward brand, Mr. Dog.
- shopping
LUNGE Creates Luxe Accessories For Truly Stylish Pets
So your dog can be ready to strut their stuff in honor of New York Fashion Week.
- shopping
Pet Project LA Is a “Pet Store Slash Therapy Session”
Come for the pet accessories, toys, treats, and more. Stay for the community (and all the pretty things).
- shopping
Kingboy Makes Dog Beds That Only Royalty Deserves
Royalty, aka all dogs.
- nutrition
Migos Dog Keeps Things Fresh For You and Your Pup
The Malibu-based brand offers fresh food, supplements, and recipes for the discerning doggie diner.
- shopping
Found My Animal Goes Off-Leash
Founder Bethany Obrecht on her brand’s signature item and finding the intersection between companionship and advocacy.
- shopping
Floof Takes a Gentle Approach to Your Itchy Dog’s Skincare
Mark your pups’ self-care calendars: The company’s eco-friendly, allergy-friendly products are launching July 17.
- shopping
How This CBD Brand Is Changing the Trauma Treatment Game For Pets
The founder of Heel on why full-spectrum CBD products can change your bestie’s entire life.
- shopping
Scandi Brand PAIKKA Wants To Give Your Dog a Capsule Wardrobe
The vet-favorite brand sells staple pet clothes and other products that are as fashionable as they are functional.
- lifestyle
Just Fred Is Just the Best
The Brooklyn-based, vegan pet accessory brand is advocating for senior dogs and looking damn good doing it.
- shopping
Want to Up Your Dog’s Style Game? Sir Dogwood Has You Covered
The online boutique’s founder on the importance of supporting BIPOC-led pet brands.
- nutrition
Dog Child Is the Ultimate Cheat Sheet to Home Cooking For Your Dog
Founder Nicole Marchand has made home cooking easier with upcycled ingredients.
- shopping
Cloud7’s Product Testers Are Three Lucky Pups
Former fashion designer Petra Jungebluth on making eco-friendly, exquisite coats and cozy beds for her dogs — and yours.
- shopping
The Best Dressed Dogs Are Wearing Little Beast
Founder Jisu Kim on designing sweaters you’ll wanna steal from your dog.
- shopping
P.L.A.Y.’s “Chief Pug Officer” Is Changing the Eco-Friendly Pet Product Game
Oh, and his dad, founder Will Chen, is a bit of an innovator, too.
- shopping
Daisy By Shelby Is as Full of Character as Its Namesake
Shelby Eastman’s pup accessory line is anything but dull.
- nutrition
Bobby Flay’s New Boss Is a Furry Orange Cat With a Discerning Palate
Inspired — and helmed — by his own Maine Coon, chef Bobby Flay’s Made by Nacho is a pet food brand that puts felines first.
- shopping
Scandi Design Meets German Engineering — For Pets!
MiaCara is the minimalist pet brand hygge design dreams are made of.
- shopping
MINNA’s Striped Beds Are the Prettiest Place for Pets to Snooze
Founder Sara Berks on the origins of her textile-forward brand’s ethical mission and artisan craftsmanship.
- nutrition
Chi Dog Is Dishing Up Chinese Food-Therapy For Your Dog’s Bowl
A (literal) spoonful of medicine.
- shopping
Is Pagerie the World’s Most Luxurious Dog Brand?
Hermès seems to think so.
- shopping
Wolf Republic Says Take a Hike
The LA-based brand’s founders quit their day jobs to design adventure gear inspired by their rescue pup.
- nutrition
As Much as We Reject Them, Routines Are Good for Us — and Our Dogs
Supplement brand Reggie’s founder on why routines set the stage for your dog’s glow-up.
- shopping
Like Most Good Things, The Painter’s Wife Started With a Rescue Dog
Rosana Agrelo and Josep Pintor’s dog, Pepa, is an essential partner behind the playful brand.
- shopping
LoveThyBeast Is the “Friendliest Dog at the Dog Park”
Founder Tiziana Agnello on LoveThyBeast’s chic origins, joyful philosophy, and upcoming Kate-Spade-esque bag release.
- shopping
Terrified of Your Dog’s Impossible-to-Assemble Crate?
Diggs has the answer.
- shopping
The Inspiration Behind Lay Lo Dog Beds Is — No Surprise — a Very Special Senior Dog
Who doesn’t love a terrazzo print these days?
- shopping
Beam Me Up, Kitty
Your cat will be the cutest space explorer in MyZoo’s spaceship bed.
- shopping
Kin+Kind’s Pet Care Philosophy is Squeaky Clean
Co-founder Thomas Ling on his passion project-turned-side hustle-turned career.
- nutrition
How a Skittish Pandemic Puppy Inspired a Superfood Treat Brand
Botanical Bones founder Rachel Meyer believes food is medicine. Here, we chat about everything from sourcing adaptogens to sustainable packaging.
- health
Are You Overwashing Your Dog?
Probably, according to Dr. Lisa, a celebrity vet who just launched a line of eco-conscious dog grooming products.
- shopping
“Velvet Hippos” Need Their Beauty Sleep
Co-founder Shalina Chen on how her Pit Bull-inspired beds don’t sacrifice style for comfort.
- shopping
Modernbeast is a New Brand of Nonprofit
Co-founder Hope Reiners on designing sustainable pet products and donating 100% of the profits to animal rescues.
- shopping
Why Peter Som Alum Rita Li Started Designing Dog Clothes
The fashion designer on her high-fashion inspirations, pivoting from ready-to-wear to dogwear, and running a brick-and-mortar boutique in the Bay Area.
- nutrition
Petaluma Is Getting Dogs to Eat Their Veggies
The brand’s plant-based, protein-packed dog food and treats are sure to satisfy your pup’s appetite and your sustainability concerns.
- shopping
Boo Oh: An Industrial Designer’s Creative Take on Pet Products
Jay Sae Jung Oh’s bespoke furniture has been featured in Architectural Digest, but her Frenchie, Boo, inspired her elevated pet brand.
- shopping
The Foggy Dog Takes a Sunny Approach to Sustainability
Founder Rose Shattuck on her thoughtfully designed pet essentials and accessories — made locally and sustainably.
- shopping
Millennials Are Wild About Maxbone
Founder Parisa Fowles-Pazdro on creating modern pet gear from sustainable jackets to superfood treats, collaborating with buzz-worthy designers like Christian Cowan, and what’s next (cats?!).
- shopping
West Paw Is Leading the Pack in Pet Sustainability
Founder Spencer Williams shares his top tips for pet parents looking to lighten their impact.
- shopping
House Dogge Makes Sustainability Feel Effortlessly Cool
Former Nike Design Director Angela Medlin on applying her streetwear savvy to eco-conscious pet products.
- shopping
Niaski is Where Art Fandom Meets Cat Obsession
From Salvador Catli to Frida Catlo to Clawed Monet, illustrator Nia Gould creates whimsical products for pets and their people.