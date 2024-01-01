ask a trainer
- lifestyle
“Should I Adopt an Adult Rescue Dog?”
Yes! Shelters are full of good, grown-up doggos. Here’s how to find the perfect match.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
- behavior
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want.
- behavior
How to Stop Your Dog From Barking
The top five reasons dogs bark—and how to get them to relax a bit.
- behavior
“Why Is My Adult Dog Peeing In The House?”
How to re-housetrain a dog of any age.
- behavior
How Can I Stop My Dog From Getting Overly Excited When Holiday Guests Arrive?
Expert advice for people with dogs who jump, bark, and generally go nuts when people come over.
- behavior
“How Can I Stop My Dog From Being Overly Protective of Me?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with a protective dog that’s taken their duties too far.
- behavior
Does Your Dog Think Every Day is Hump Day?
Advice on how to deal with your dog�’s humping habit.
- behavior
“Why Won’t My Dog Walk Outside?”
Dog behaviorist Karen B. London’s 7 tips to help get your parked pet moving.
- behavior
“How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Pulling on the Leash?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for turning a stressful walk into a chill stroll.
- behavior
How Do I Get My Shy Dog To Socialize?
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a shy pup to go from wallflower to social butterfly.
- behavior
“How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Pawing at Things?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for teaching a pushy pup that there are friendlier ways to get what they want.
- behavior
“How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Jumping at the Fence?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for calming down a dog who’s protective of their turf.
- behavior
How to Make Your Dog’s Car-Crate Anxiety a Thing of the Past
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate-train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car.
- behavior
“How Do I Get My Puppy to Stop Biting My Ankles?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for dealing with an attention-seeking puppy.
- behavior
“Help, My Adult Dog Refuses to Pee Outside”
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for helping an adult dog learn to go outside in a new environment.
- behavior
“How Can I Train My Adult Rescue Dog to Stop Scent Marking All Over the House?”
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell on how to keep your dog from using your living room as a toilet.
- behavior
“How Do I Get My Dog to Come When Called?”
Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a stubborn pup to listen up.
- behavior
“How Can I Curb My Dog’s Squirrel Obsession?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for walking a pup that wants to chase everything that moves.
- behavior
“How Can I Tame a Sassy Pup?”
Internationally renowned dog trainer Victoria Stilwell's tips for training pushy puppies.
- behavior
Are Dog Parks Good for Socialization?
Help! Should I take my young dog to the dog park for “socialization”?
- behavior
“Why Don’t My Dogs Get Along Anymore?”
Why relationships change in multi-dog households.
- behavior
“Can My Dog Be Trained Not to Dig?”
Stop your dog from digging up your favorite plants with expert advice from animal behaviorist Karen London, PhD.
- behavior
“Why Is My Dog Obsessed With Chasing Shadows?”
A fascination with lights and shadows is common in high-energy dogs — but it can develop into obsessive-compulsive disorder if it gets out of hand.
- behavior
“Why Does My Dog Refuse to Climb Our Open Staircase?”
When your dog won’t climb stairs, take training one step at a time.
- behavior
Help! My Senior Dog Is Bored!
Physical exercise isn’t the only way to stimulate your dog—engaging their mind works, too.
- behavior
How Do I Stop My Dog From Crying In the Car?
Is there anything more annoying than a dog who won’t stop whining? Here’s what to do about it.
- lifestyle
How to Welcome a Foster Dog
Help! I’ve just taken in a foster dog—what do I do next?
- behavior
“Why Does My Dog Bark at Men?”
What to do when your dog barks at the men in your life.
