Do Pets Actually Care If You Leave the Light On for Them?

Part of owning pets is worrying about them when you have to leave the house and they can’t come with you. There’s of course the guilty feeling that our sociable little buddies will be lonely while we're gone — often exacerbated by the pathetic, fetching look they give us as we head for the door. Or, maybe we're projecting because we’re the ones who are going to miss them while we’re away at the office or out to dinner and a movie.

For as long as I’ve owned dogs, if I know I won’t be coming back home until after dark, I’ll leave a few lamps on. I mainly do this because I know I wouldn’t want to be left alone in the dark, so I assume my dog wouldn’t want to either. Plus, it’s unnerving to come back to find your pup sitting alone in pitch black darkness. But, the thing is, I’ve never known for sure if they mind at all, or if leaving the light on is merely a human gesture (and an attempt to alleviate my own guilt).

Some pet owners will also leave on the TV, radio, or a playlist, imagining it keeps the animals company, staving off boredom or a case of the stir-crazies. We asked a couple experts whether our cats and dogs actually appreciate having a little light on while we’re out, and if they give a darn that we left “Benji” playing in the background.

They see fine in the dark — but that may change as they get older

For the most part, cats and dogs see just fine in the dark — in fact, far better than we do! Cats’ vision improves in the darkness, according to feline behavior and feeding coach Jennifer Van de Kieft opens in new tab . Healthy dogs are comfortable navigating dim lighting or darkness, and may even have superior motion detection abilities opens in new tab in low light, says Brett Reynolds, Certified Professional Dog Trainer and Director of Dog Care at The Dog Stop opens in new tab .

The caveat is that vision can deteriorate in our senior pets. If your aging pup is experiencing cataracts or declining eyesight, leaving on soft lighting can help them navigate as it gets dark, according to Reynolds.

On the cat side, Van de Kieft recommends leaving a nightlight by the litter box, food and water to help your senior kitty from going bump in the evening while you’re gone.

Do lights help their mood?

Our feline pals are simply not going to notice our efforts to light their way, likely preferring darker hiding spaces in the home anyway, like closets or under the bed.

In healthy dogs that aren’t senior, or vision-impaired, darkness simply isn’t scary. “Dogs don’t interpret lighting symbolically, like ‘it’s dark, and so I’m alone’”, explains Reynolds. Plus, “most dogs sleep when we’re gone anyway.”

However, if your dog is experiencing canine cognitive dysfunction, which is usually associated with advanced age, or anxiety at any life stage, “predictable lighting may reduce confusion and stress,” says Reynolds.

If you do want to leave a few lights on, make sure you keep it to soft lamps or indirect lighting, as bright or flickering lights can actually startle or cause anxiety in dogs.

When it comes to seasonal changes to light, dogs are creatures of habit, and they love a routine. As seasons change, our routines shift slightly; for example, in the winter, it may have already gotten dark when we leave the house, and stay dark when we return, which “can disrupt routine cues” and impact our pups’ behavior, according to Reynolds. Similarly, in the summer, extended daylight may cause our dogs to act more stimulated or restless, and take longer to settle down. It’s not so much the change in light, but the change in routine that they might pick up on.

Should you leave on music or TV?

If you notice signs that your cat is distressed from your absence — which would show up in destructive behavior or digestive unrest, like coming home to a scratched up couch, finding vomit or spit up, or noticing they act extra clingy when you do return — you may want to consider leaving on music, or Cat TV, which you can find on Youtube. Van de Kieft recommends David Teie’s “Music for Cats” opens in new tab as calming support for stressed cats, which she says can also have a “white noise effect” if you live in a noisy area. You can also leave out touch-activated cat toys to keep them engaged while you're gone.

Whether your dog finds music or TV relaxing or agitating depends on their temperament, according to Reynolds. Some feel calmed by soft background music, like classical or reggae, while others may get triggered by any background noise or activity (if you’ve ever seen a dog start barking and running around when you turn the TV on, it’s clear this tactic has the opposite effect). Moreover, “if you don't usually have music playing or the TV on, suddenly turning either on before you leave could become a departure clue,” says Reynolds.

Bottom line, if you want to set a little ambience for your pet when you leave the house, keep it subtle with low lighting and calming music, and make adjustments as needed per your individual pet. It may be that this ritual is more for you than them — which is OK, as long as you’re not causing them any undue stress.