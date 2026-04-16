Can This AI Dog-Training Tool Really Translate Your Dog’s Emotions?

I often f ind myself wondering what my dog is thinking. She has her ways of communicating with us, like running around when she needs to go outside or tapping the bowl when she’s hungry. Some of her signals, however, are a little harder to read. Ever since she was a puppy and I was just 17 years old, she would hold my gaze for multiple minutes, seemingly without the need to blink. She has big, black soulful eyes that make it seem as if she’s deep in thought and trying to convey something important to you.

I like to think that she’s just trying to tell me that she loves me, but maybe there’s more that she wishes she could say. Unfortunately, she isn’t particularly vocal and doesn’t speak English.

A technology start-up, however, claims to have the answer to human-dog conversation. Traini opens in new tab is the first tech company to say that they can translate pet behavior. Using “multimodal generative AI” in a collar and an app, Traini offers “real-time emotional translations” as well as health monitoring and GPS tracking. They claim to translate barks — and glances and other body language, too. With this information, Traini says they can estimate a pet’s psychological state and spit it back out to you in a “conversational format.”

How reliable is this tech, really?

Of course, AI isn’t particularly reliable. Dog behavior is difficult to read, but it seems unlikely that a collar would be able to do so any more accurately than an experienced pet parent or a certified trainer. I asked dog trainer Sian Lawley-Rudd opens in new tab for her thoughts on Traini. She says that her first reaction was interest mixed with caution.

“Anything that encourages dog parents to pay closer attention to their dog’s communication has potential value. Dogs are constantly communicating, but many of their signals are subtle and easily misunderstood,” she says. Tail wagging can signal stress and uncertainty as well as happiness, and the challenge is that communication can’t be accurately interpreted by analyzing a single bark or posture in isolation.

Lawley-Rudd says that the emergence of this technology speaks to a very real desire on the part of dog parents to understand their dogs better. However, interpretation itself is shaped by experience, expectations, and perception. We don’t just observe our pet’s behavior, but read it through our own lens.

This is true in person-to-person communication, too, Lawley-Rudd says: “This is why behavior can’t be reduced to a simple translation model. Dogs don’t need us to bark to understand us, they learn through consistent cues, body language, emotional tone, and association.” Presenting interpretation as fact risks creating false certainty.

And could it actually cause harm?

Sarah Easterbrook opens in new tab is a dog behaviorist who feels strongly that Traini is not only a gimmick but potentially dangerous. “The idea that any kind of collar can understand facial expressions, body language and tail expressions position is ludicrous to me,” she says. “Even if it was possible to look at all of these it would still not be useful, as dogs don’t all display the same body language according to breed, personality and specific situations.”

Easterbrook says that a dog’s heart rate may increase for any number of different reasons, which could mimic a stress reaction even if the dog is not stressed. For instance, their heart rate rises when they learn something new, but AI cannot differentiate between the reasons for this increase.

“The information given will not be specific enough to be accurate. It will also not understand the differences in breed expressions and behaviors,” Easterbrook adds. She finds Traini’s claims not only shocking but “extremely worrying”.

Trainers can be expensive, and it’s not always easy to set aside the time to work one-on-one with your dog, which is where the temptation of this technology comes in. But working with a qualified expert may be the only way you can come to understand your pet.

“Trainers and behaviorists are absolutely essential for parents who want to fully understand dog psychology and learn how to understand their own dog’s methods of communication,” Easterbrook insists. “Only a trained and experienced behaviorist will be able to notice subtle changes in expressions and behavior, as well as how to resolve any issues in a specific way which will work best for their individual dog.”

Every dog is different — and AI doesn’t necessarily understand that.

Lawley-Rudd agrees. “Communication is about understanding the full interaction between the dog, the human, and the environment. Two dogs might show the same behavior for completely different emotional reasons,” she says. Reactivity, for instance, could be a sign of fear, anxiety, stress, overstimulation, frustration, or conflicted emotions. Understanding that will always need context, observation, and in some cases professional judgment.

“Training is about helping dog parents to develop awareness, timing, clarity, confidence and a calm connection with their dog. Technology can provide general information, but it can’t replace professional experience, real-time assessment, or the human relationship that shapes behavior,” she adds.

D og trainer Annie Grossman and author of How to Train Your Dog With Love and Science opens in new tab shared her own experience with Traini. She was intrigued by the promises of the tech and wanted to try it with her own dog. Despite walking down a busy street in the middle of Manhattan, the app said that Grossman’s dog was just “10 percent alert,” which she believes shows how “arbitrary and silly” AI can be.

As tempting as it can be to reach for easy answers when you’re struggling to understand your dog, there is no quick fix. Lawley-Rudd says the main risk of this technology lies in over-reliance and false confidence. If an app inaccurately suggests a dog is relaxed when they’re actually anxious or overwhelmed, dog parents might unknowingly continue exposing them to something they can’t cope with, which can increase the risk of stress.

“Communication is complex and individual. Oversimplifying it into fixed translations risks missing the emotional reality behind the behavior,” Lawley-Rudd adds. “Dogs are sentient beings, and misunderstanding them has real welfare and safety implications, so the fallout is huge in my opinion.”

Bottom line: It’s better to rely on the real experts.

If you’re struggling to communicate with your dog or understand their behavior, you’d be better off contacting a qualified, unbiased behaviorist with experience with many different dogs. Easterbook says there is enough damaging and misleading advice out there, and unfortunately, quick fixes like Traini may just be adding to the misinformation. You can’t really trust anyone who has never met or worked with your dog to comment on their behavior. Plus, your dog is a bit of a mystery, and that’s part of the fun.

Learning to understand one another takes time and helps to develop your bond. Who’d want to skip over all of that?