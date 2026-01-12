Home Remedies for Ringworm in Dogs

If you�’ve ever had a dog with ringworm, just hearing the word may make you itch. This skin infection can affect dogs of any age, and it’s commonly spread throughout the household. Oral medication from your veterinarian is the key to treatment, but home care strategies are just as important in fully clearing the infection, limiting spread, and preventing reinfection.

Main takeaways Ringworm is a fungal skin infection that is spread through direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated soil.

Ringworm skin lesions have many different appearances, but are commonly round and hairless.

Ringworm is treated with a combination of oral medication and home care.

Environmental control is a primary component of resolving and preventing the spread of ringworm infections.

See your veterinarian if your dog develops any skin lesions.

What is ringworm, and how is it spread?

Despite its name, ringworm isn’t caused by a worm. This itchy skin condition is instead the result of a fungal infection . A few different species of fungi can cause ringworm in dogs, and they can either come from other animals or from the soil. The most common fungus causing ringworm in dogs is Microsporum canis, which is spread from one animal to another.

Animal-to-animal spread occurs most commonly through direct contact and can happen anywhere on the body. Transmission from the soil usually shows up on body parts that have the most interaction with the ground. In dogs, this means that their paws and the area around their nose develop lesions most frequently. It’s also possible to pick up ringworm via transfer from contaminated grooming equipment or bedding, though this is less common.

Contacting ringworm doesn’t always mean that a dog will develop lesions though. To develop an active infection, dogs need exposure to a sufficient number of infective spores, disruption of their skin’s natural defenses (small abrasions or any other trauma), and a moist environment for the fungus to grow. Dogs with compromised immune function due to stress, age, medications, or other illnesses may be more susceptible to developing ringworm.

How to tell your dog has ringworm

It can be tough to determine if your dog has ringworm based on sight alone. Classic ringworm lesions appear as small, crusty, flat, circular, hairless areas on the skin. There may be a single, isolated spot or numerous spots anywhere on the dog’s body. Some dogs instead develop kerions, which are raised, red nodules. Severe ringworm infections can result in large areas of hair loss, severely thickened skin, swelling of feet, ulcers, or draining tracts. Ringworm may or may not cause a dog to scratch, but most dogs seem pretty itchy in my experience.

One unfortunate symptom could make you suspect ringworm in your dog: spread throughout your house. Ringworm transmits easily to other animals and people . Many parents of dogs with ringworm develop their own itchy lesions on their arms and hands. This is important information that can help your veterinarian diagnose your dog. Trust me, they don’t want to see your lesions ,though: Vets aren’t people doctors, and we generally get pretty grossed out when it comes to human-health issues.

Will ringworm go away on its own in dogs?

With a healthy immune system, dogs can overcome ringworm infections on their own over a period of weeks to months. This isn’t guaranteed though: some dogs will not fight off ringworm no matter how much time is given. Because ringworm can spread to people and other animals, it’s best to treat it early to prevent unnecessary problems from developing.

Home remedies for treating ringworm in dogs

Treating ringworm requires a combination of therapies. Some are done with your vet and some at home. The overall strategy for getting rid of ringworm involves three prongs:

Systemic medication (oral antifungals) to eliminate the fungus from deep tissues.

Topical therapy (antifungal shampoos or dips) to kill surface fungi and reduce the risk of spread and reinfection.

Environmental decontamination to reduce the number of fungal spores in the home.

Steps to treating ringworm in dogs at home

Home care for ringworm helps to eliminate the risk of spread and limit the time your dog will need to be on anti-fungal medications. Because the lesions associated with ringworm can resolve before the infection is fully cleared, it’s important to have negative ringworm tests before treatment is stopped.

Ringworm tests check for fungal spores remaining on your dog’s hair. Keeping up with home care for ringworm helps to reduce the number spores on their coat and in their environment, making successful treatment and a negative test more likely. This also helps to protect people and other animals in your home from getting ringworm and creating a situation where reinfection can occur.

Step 1: Follow your vet’s instructions.

The medication prescribed to treat your dog’s ringworm infection will vary based on your dog’s body weight and health history. Follow your veterinarian’s instructions about feeding (giving the medication on an empty stomach or not), frequency of dosing, monitoring for medication side effects, and follow-up testing.

Step 2: Bathe your dog regularly.

Your vet will likely either prescribe an anti-fungal shampoo made for dogs or recommend lime sulfur dips. Lime sulfur dips can be done at home, but you may prefer to have your vet’s office do them because they’re pretty smelly and messy. They’re the most effective way to treat ringworm topically, but can stain light-colored coats (and clothes), have a residual sulfur odor, and involve frequent trips to the vet.

Baths with anti-fungal shampoos can be done at home and are usually recommended twice weekly. Follow label instructions for contact time, because most shampoos need to sit for at least five minutes to be effective. Be sure to reward your dog with treats after bath time to try to keep it a positive experience for them.

Step 3: Keep the home environment clean.

Eliminating ringworm from your home is helpful for both you, your dog, and any other pets. It can be a big undertaking depending on the size of your house and its decor. For all areas, the first priority is to remove visible hair, dust, and debris. This can involve sweeping, vacuuming, and wiping down surfaces.

After things are looking clean, disinfecting is next. The type of disinfectant will depend on the material that needs to be cleaned. Small rugs can be washed, carpeted areas may need steam cleaning, and hard floors can be mopped. Wash any pet clothes, beds, collars, and bowls separate from your clothes and dishes. Wear gloves when handling all these objects. Get rid of any cloth objects for your dog that can’t be washed and replace them once the infection has cleared.

Cleaning (vacuuming, sweeping, surface wiping) should be maintained daily. Disinfection should be performed twice weekly. Many household disinfectants will kill ringworm. Bleach is most effective, but not appropriate for every surface. Your vet can help guide you on what products to use and how frequent household cleaning needs to be based on the type of ringworm your dog has.

Step 4: Consider quarantine.

It can be difficult to disinfect behind your dog if they have unfettered access to all parts of your house. Confinement can be helpful in reducing the amount of cleaning that needs to be done and decreasing the risk of spread to other pets. Quarantine isn’t for everyone though: it can be especially tough on puppies that are still developing socially and on dogs with separation anxiety. Talk to your vet about the pros and cons of quarantine for your dog. Even if confinement to a single room isn’t a great option, you may be able to keep certain areas blocked off to reduce the workload.

Step 5: Follow up as recommended.

Don’t assume your dog’s ringworm is resolved because their skin lesions are gone and you’re nearing the end of your medication supply. Ringworm is tricky and can take some time to clear fully. Make sure to get your dog retested to confirm that the infection has cleared before stopping treatments. It’s no fun having to restart from zero if new lesions develop because of incomplete treatment.

How to prevent the spread of ringworm in dogs

The best way to prevent ringworm from spreading is to start treating it as soon as possible. A combination of systemic therapy, topical medications, and environmental decontamination can reduce the risk of your dog transmitting ringworm to others. While quarantine isn’t required, it can be considered in cases where there is a high risk of spread due to immunocompromised people or pets. If your dog has ringworm, practice good hygiene and wash your hands and arms after touching them or anything they’ve contacted.

When to see a vet for ringworm in dogs

See your veterinarian if your dog develops any hairless skin lesions, especially ones that are crusty/flaky and itchy. Also see your vet if people or multiple pets in the household start developing skin problems. This could be a sign of a contagious infection like ringworm.

Your veterinarian can do tests to detect ringworm and rule out other skin conditions like allergies, bacterial infections , and autoimmune disorders. Catching ringworm early can help prevent a lot of unnecessary bother for other pets and people exposed to your dog.

Bottom line

Home treatments for ringworm are a key part of overall ringworm therapy. While systemic medications take care of the infection, home remedies like bathing with an anti-fungal shampoo for dogs and maintaining a clean environment help to speed the clearance of an infection and reduce the likelihood of spread. Although it can be a pain dealing with ringworm in the month or two it takes to fully resolve, the prognosis is excellent for recovery dogs that receive appropriate treatment and care.

FAQs

How contagious is ringworm from a dog to a human?

Ringworm is easily transmitted from dogs to humans, though it requires a break in the skin to develop. Pet parents with ringworm-infected dogs should watch for new skin lesions on themselves.

How can I tell if my dog has ringworm?

Ringworm often shows up as small, circular areas of hair loss on skin. Your vet can perform testing to confirm if ringworm is present.

What happens if I touch a dog with ringworm?

Ringworm can transfer from dogs to people via touch, but just touching a dog with ringworm doesn’t guarantee an infection. Ringworm needs to reach damaged skin to develop an active infection.

What is the fastest way to treat ringworm on a dog?

Using a combination of systemic anti-fungals, topical medications, and environmental cleanup is the quickest way to clear a ringworm infection.

