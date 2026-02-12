If you have school-aged children or kids frequently daycare, lice may be on your mind or maybe even on your child’s head. Lice are extremely tedious to get rid of and extremely contagious, which may have you wondering if your child’s lice infestation is a threat to your dog.

Fortunately, lice are species specific, meaning that the lice capable of living on humans can not live on other animals, and vice versa. Let’s talk more about this.

Main takeaways Both humans and dogs can get a lice infestation, but they can’t get it from each other. Lice are species-specific, so while lice from your child can bite your dog, they can’t live on them.

Dogs can get lice from other dogs, however, so they’re not completely in the clear.

To prevent lice infestations on your dog, use preventative medications and practice good grooming and hygiene.

If your dog pops up with lice or other external parasites, contact your veterinarian for the safest and most effective next steps.

Can dogs get lice from humans?

If your head is starting to itch just reading this article, you’re not alone. It’s hard to imagine tiny bugs living on your body or your dog’s body. Fortunately, if one has them, the other won’t. Lice that live on humans can’t live on dogs, and lice that live on dogs can’t live on humans. They just need different things.

Types of human lice

Humans have three main types of lice that are capable of living, breeding, and being transferred between people. Head lice (Pediculus humanus capitis), body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis) and pubic lice (Pthirus pubis) all have their own particular bodily regions that they inhabit and their own particular set of signs.

Types of dog lice

Now dogs, on the other hand, have two main types of lice that get under their skin, so to speak. These include biting lice (Trichodectes canis) and bloodsucking lice (Linognathus setosus). Both cause a lot of itching and a lot of dry, scaly skin, but the blood sucking kind tends to cause more skin irritation.

Why dogs can’t get lice from kids

Though sometimes our dogs take on our likeness or vice versa, we’re just not the same. Dogs have a different body temperature, different blood types, more and different hair; and the thing about lice is they are very particular about where they live. Lice that have adapted to live on humans can’t survive on a dog. The food source isn’t right and the environment isn’t right for eggs to hatch, so while lice from your kids may jump ship onto your dog, they won’t survive there for long.

How do dogs get lice?

Though dogs are no strangers to external parasites, lice aren’t as big of a deal as fleas or ticks. However, lice can still be passed from dog to dog, especially when they’re kept in close conditions. Lice can’t jump, but they can crawl, so dogs can pick them up when they touch other infested dogs, bedding, or grooming tools.

How do kids get lice?

Kids and dogs may not be able to share lice, but they get infected with them in the same way. Lice transmits between kids through direct contact with each other or with contaminated objects, such as hairbrushes or hats. Lice is so contagious that once they get into a school, daycare, or even family, they can be very hard to get rid of.

Signs of a lice infestation in dogs

The main thing you’re going to see with a lice infestation in dogs is itching, and lots of it. There are many things that can make a dog itch, so look closely at your itchy dog, especially around the ears, neck, and anus. You may be able to see adult lice moving around on your dog’s skin or little white nits (eggs) stuck in their coat.

Along with itchiness, you may also see patchy hair loss and dry, brittle hair. Bloodsucking lice may also cause skin to be red and irritated. If you have a young puppy with a severe case of blood-sucking lice, anemia may also be a problem opens in new tab .

What to do if your dog has a lice infestation

One good thing about lice is that they are typically easily killed. We haven’t had to wage the war on them that we have against fleas and ticks, so there are many anti-parasiticides that are still highly effective. Speak to your vet about which treatment will work the best for your dog.

Whether you go the medicated shampoo or topical treatment routes, be ready to repeat those at least once. The initial treatment will handle the adults that are living on your dog, while the second treatment a few weeks later will get the hatched eggs. Deep cleaning or treating your house is also necessary to remove any eggs to prevent re-infestation.

When to seek professional help for lice

If your dog is having itchy-skin problems, it’s always best to get a veterinary diagnosis first. Even if you can see the creepy crawlies with your naked eye, proper identification is necessary to ensure you choose the safest and most effective treatment option. So, always consult your veterinarian before attempting a lice attack at home.

Not only can your vet get your dog a proper diagnosis, they can recommend products for both your dog and your home.

Bottom line

Your dog and kid are going to share a lot of things, but lice isn’t one of them. Lice are species specific. They are adapted to live either on humans or on dogs, and they can’t crossover. Yes, both kids and dogs can become infested with lice, but they are different kinds that won’t survive off of their preferred host.

FAQs

Can kids pass lice to dogs?

Both dogs and kids can become infested with lice, but they can’t transmit lice to each other. Lice are species specific, so lice that live on people can’t survive on dogs and vice versa.

Do I need to treat my dog if I have lice?

Lice that live on you won’t be able to survive on your dog. You will need to treat your home to remove all adults and lice nits, but you won’t need to specifically treat your dog.

What kills head lice instantly?

Lice on dogs can be killed with a number of products, including medicated shampoos, sprays, or topical treatments. No matter what product you use, you’ll need to repeat it in a few weeks in order to get rid of the newly hatched eggs.

