8 Things Your Dog Loves to Hear

If you’ve ever said one word and watched your dog’s ears perk up, their tail start wagging, or their whole body spring into action, you already know that some words just hit differently. Whether it’s “walk,” “treat,” or a phrase you didn’t even realize you’d been repeating, dogs are incredibly good at picking up on language that signals something good is coming.

That’s because dogs don’t just hear words, they build feelings around them. Through repetition, tone, and experience, certain phrases become shortcuts to excitement, comfort, play, or safety. Over time, those words can trigger an instant reaction, even before anything actually happens.

Below, we break down why dogs respond so strongly to certain words and phrases, which ones they tend to love most, and how you can intentionally teach new cues that make your dog’s tail go wild, and their eyes light up.

Why dogs respond strongly to certain words or phrases

Like humans, one of the ways that dogs learn is by linking a word or phrase to a feeling. When those feelings are strong, the response to an associated word or phrase can also be strong.

“Dogs can learn what words mean by consistently hearing the word in conjunction with something,” says Adrienne Carson opens in new tab , vice president of training and behavior at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center. “For example, you might say, ‘Get your ball' before you throw it. The dog will learn that the phrase is linked with that ball and that action.”

If fetching a ball is fun for the dog, they will also develop an emotional response to the phrase. Tone and pitch are also things that dogs might respond to before they learn what a specific word means. “New puppies will run to a person making high-pitched, repetitive sounds such as ‘puppy puppy puppy’ with hand clapping, with no prior training,” Carson says. “When a pitch or tone becomes a predictor of something enjoyable, dogs will feel positive emotions when hearing those sounds.”

People who are excited to see a puppy might speak in an excited tone, followed by greeting, petting, treats, or play. In turn, the tone or pitch generates an excited response from the puppy.

Interestingly, dogs don’t appear to understand vocabulary in the way that humans do, but they are great at linking words to actions or things. “When there is a resulting emotion that happens in conjunction with a word or phrase, a dog may not easily forget the word after a number of experiences,” Carson explains.

8 words and phrases your dog loves to hear

“Outside”

Carson says dogs love hearing this word because it results in exploration, sniffing, and doing their business. Dogs really love to explore their surroundings, and being cooped up inside (especially during cold winter months) can be a bit boring for them.

“Treat”

What dog (or human, for that matter) doesn’t love this word? Every dog loves a tasty snack after they’ve properly relieved themselves outside, did a fun trick, or are just getting a little spoiled with a random treat for the day.

cottonbro studio / Pexels

“Walk”

“Many dogs love novelty,” Carson explains. “A walk through an area of ever-changing smells might be the highlight of a dog’s day.” While most dogs love a leisurely stroll around the block, I think this word might be my dog’s least favorite; she’s a two-year-old Havanese who often acts like a cat and prefers to lounge on the top of our couch.

“Crate”

If your dog is crate-trained, this might be one of their favorite words. “If you have a dog that loves treats, and you say, ‘crate,’ before you lead them over and have them chase a tossed treat into a crate, many dogs will start racing to the crate eagerly as soon as you say the word,” Carson says. Additionally, crates are safe havens for dogs who are crate-trained, so they might love snuggling up in their little home.

Andriy Popov / Alamy Stock Photo

“Ride in the car.”

This is another phrase that my dog hates — she’s a city dog who doesn’t ride in the car often and gets carsick even on 10-minute car rides. However, according to Carson, this could be the most exciting phrase for some dogs who really love an adventure.

She says: “If a dog is routinely brought to fun places like dog-training class or for a walk in the woods, they may also love the car and therefore the phrase that comes before the fun!”

“Go get your toy.”

There’s nothing that lights my dog up as much as the phrase “Go get your toy.” She’s a toy-driven gal and will do anything to get us to turn on her rotating cat toy so she can chase it around the apartment. We also love to throw her toys up and down the hallway in our apartment, where she enjoys playing fetch back and forth until she tuckers out. If you have a dog who loves to play, they most likely can’t resist anything that involves the word “toy.”

“Go play.”

This is another word that most dogs love to hear. We use this cue with our pup in the dog park when we’ve “released her” and instruct her to go play with friends.

“Good boy/girl.”

Dogs love to hear that they’ve done a good job. Whether it’s from following instructions closely or just being cute as can be, the phrase “good boy/girl” is always a winner that every dog loves to hear.

How to intentionally teach your dog new positive words or phrases

Per Carson, the easiest way to teach your dog new positive words or phrases is to say them and then involve the dog in something that they consider positive. “Saying the word or phrase before the outcome will help the dog learn what comes next,” Carson says. “Once they can reliably anticipate what comes after the word or phrase, we can say they have learned the word.”

Your tone is important in communicating with your dog, too. “Tones that are anxious or angry can impart undesirable emotions in conjunction with a word,” Carson explains. “Sometimes, a word can become a predictor of something bad. If a dog only gets in the car to go to the vet and to get their nails clipped, they may learn that the car is a thing that takes them to scary places. They may develop behaviors that are the result of fear, such as running away in response to the word.”

When asked whether overly using certain exciting phrases creates overstimulation or behavior issues in dogs, Carson says that the context is important. “Anytime you reward a dog for behaving a certain way, you will likely get more of that behavior and its linked emotions,” she explains. “As long as getting your dog excited makes sense for the context, it’s fine to let your dog be a little crazy.”

For example, tugging a toy with your dog can get them extremely excited, which is OK when you want your dog to play. But getting your dog excited when people come to the door might result in a dog that has a hard time being calm when guests arrive.

Final thoughts

At the end of the day, your dog’s favorite words aren’t really about the words themselves, but about how those words make them feel. When a phrase reliably leads to something good, like playtime, comfort, a walk, or praise, it starts to carry real excitement and meaning.

Being a little more intentional about the words you use (and when you use them) can go a long way in reinforcing good behavior, shaping your dog’s emotions, and strengthening your bond. With some consistency and the right tone, you can create a shared “language” that makes everyday moments happier for both of you.