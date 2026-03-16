Why Does Your Dog Only Sleep in Their Bed in the Day? (And Yours at Night)

One of the greatest joy for pup parents is watching our dogs snooze. Whether they like to curl up like a donut or snore at a deafening volume, a sleeping dog is simply an adorable thing to witness. Your dog might even have funny little habits or quirks when it comes to how they sleep, like only sleeping in their own bed during the day, and wanting to snuggle with you at night... in your bed.

Nicole Ellis opens in new tab says this is very common. The “why” here varies from dog to dog, as each one is an individual spirit all their own.

Every pup has very... specific preferences.

“Many dogs choose their own beds (or specific spots) during the day because those areas feel predictable, quiet, and undisturbed,” Ellis says. “Some may choose spots for comfort, i.e. a dog that runs hot may always prefer laying on tile or a cooling mat, while a dog that runs cold may prefer a warm cozy bed to bury in.”

One reason for this, Ellis says, is that dogs’ daytime sleep is usually light and fragmented. “This means that they often pick spots where they won’t be accidentally bumped or disturbed, they can regulate temperature, they have a clear view of the room, and the routine is familiar and low-stress.”

For most dogs, their own bed checks those boxes. Dog behaviorist Sarah Easterbrook opens in new tab says that the reason for this varies. “A lot of dogs will prefer their own bed, especially if they have been trained with a ‘place’ command or just generally been trained to love their beds,” she says.

Additionally, dogs like to sleep in areas that smell strongly of themselves — and their humans. “They prefer to sleep in the place that they feel most safe and secure. This means that they will choose the bed they had as a puppy due to habit, conditioning, and the safety of their own scent.”

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They like your spaces because you’re there.

Many dogs will prefer to be on the couch or human bed only when their human is present, because they want social time with their people. “Many dogs associate them with comfort plus companionship, safety through proximity, and shared rest rather than solo rest,” Ellis explains.

Without the human there, those spaces lose part of their appeal, and some dogs will default back to their own bed where expectations are clear. Often, they will want to be near their humans as a way of bonding through scent but also for warmth and security, Easterbrook says. “Insecure dogs in particular will be very clingy and want to be near their owners all the time. This is not really a good thing and can lead to separation anxiety issues and other problems caused by insecurity.”

At night, on the other hand, dogs seek closeness for security and bonding. They will also follow learned habits, which may mean sleeping when you sleep (and snoozing snuggled up against you). Easterbrook reminds us that what a dog wants and what is good for them is not always the same thing. That means it’s up to us as their parents to ensure that our dog feels secure in their own bed and doesn’t feel the need to be attached to your side 24/7.

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How can you encourage them to sleep in their bed at night?

If you’d really prefer your pup sleeps in their own space at night, there are ways you can make it more appealing to them. Look at your pup’s natural sleeping position: Are they round like a doughnut, stretched out, or with their head raised? You can then pick a bed that best supports their sleep style. Ellis adds that you can consider giving them a shirt or blanket that smells like you.

Additionally, you can make the bed more attractive by changing the location or even creating a consistent bedtime routine. When you’ve tried that, reward them calmly settling in their bed with praise and even treats. If you need to, you can prevent access to human sofas or beds at night without scolding them.

The best way to encourage a dog to sleep where you want them to is to make it a very positive place, Easterbrook suggests: “I always recommend the owner to get their own scent on the bed by putting an old jumper or dressing gown on it, or just by regularly sitting on it themselves.”

You could also try feeding them while they’re in their bed, or give them plenty of attention and snuggles when they’re sitting in it. “If you want to prevent the dog always sleeping on the couch or the owner’s bed then calmly put them back on the floor any time they jump on the furniture and train them to sleep in their own area, such as a crate or small room, where the comfiest place to lay is on their own bed,” she adds. By doing this over time, your dog will choose their own bed.

“Dogs choose sleep locations based on safety, comfort, location, social connection, and habit — not stubbornness. When we meet those needs thoughtfully, dogs are usually very happy to sleep in their own space,” Ellis says. So, wherever your pup nods off at night, just know they’re sleeping soundly because they know you love them.