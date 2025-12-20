Does Your Poodle’s Coat Color Affect Their Personality?

They say that blondes have more fun, but does that count for Poodles?

Chromatically speaking, Poodles are one of the most diverse dog breeds out there. They come in colors including black, white, blue, red, gray, silver, silver-beige, cream, sable, and brown, and in patterns like brindle and tri-color. (Sadly, purple is not available yet, but maybe some day!) And no matter which forum you visit related to these adorable, curly coated pooches and their care, you’re likely to find someone asking the same question: Does coat color determine personality?

Seriously, this question appears to be everywhere. People are obviously asking on Facebook opens in new tab and Reddit opens in new tab , but also on sites I’ve never heard of — like Poodle Forum opens in new tab and Mumsnet opens in new tab . Breeder websites say that it’s an unfounded myth that Poodle color influences personality, but still, individuals on social media swear from personal experience that they know differently.

Some claim opens in new tab that black Poodles are the smartest and calmest, while others say opens in new tab they’ve heard red Poodles tend to be “snappy.” So, what is the truth?

Irukandji / Adobe Stock

What are Poodles’ personalities like?

Poodles have a reputation for being ridiculously smart and trainable, and Dr. Kiley Daube, veterinarian and owner of CityVet Chapel Hill opens in new tab , believes this is true. “They require plenty of exercise,” she says, “as well as mental stimulation to keep their minds busy and out of trouble.” Honestly, same. According to Daube, Poodles are also decidedly not introverts. Instead, she says, they’re “very social and form strong bonds with their family.”

Still, dog personality might also be less breed-dependent than many of us think. In 2022, a study opens in new tab of more than 2,000 purebred and mixed-breed dogs found that breed only slightly influenced behavior. At the time, senior author Elinor Karlsson, director of the Vertebrate Genomics Group at the Broad Institute of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, says that though genetics play “a role in the personality of any individual dog, specific dog breed is not a good predictor of those traits.” The more you know.

Do Poodles’ personalities vary by color?

Not according to Daube. “Poodle colors are a result of genetics and do not determine their personality,” she says. “An individual Poodle’s personality is a result of early socialization, training, and a loving [and] supportive environment.” As The Beatles would say, all you need is love.

For some reason, we humans love to make assumptions of various dog breeds based on color. Think, for example, about the vicious rumor that chocolate Labradors are more aggressive. A 2019 study opens in new tab debunked that notion by using owner questionnaires to about 255 Labs. In the end, the researchers found that the brown pups actually showed less aggression to familiar dogs than their yellow counterparts.

And just like that, Chocolate Labs are vindicated. (OK, the study authors believe more research is needed, and with a larger sample size, but still!) Funnily enough, Daube says she sees personality variation by color in cats more than in dogs. “Tortoise shell and calico cats have a more sassy personality,” she says, “while orange tabbies are more laid-back cuddle bugs.” Cute, but cat experts may not necessarily agree with that.

hedgehog94 / Adobe Stock

Do Poodles’ personalities vary by size?

Personality by color might not be a thing, but apparently, Poodles’ size does help shape their attitudes.

“Standard Poodles were originally bred as hunting dogs,” Daube says. “Their high energy levels tend to be more focused, and they have high exercise needs,” and their “general demeanor is more dignified and calm when compared to their smaller counterparts. These dogs also tend to be more independent.

Although Miniature Poodles were bred to be companion dogs, Daube says they also tend to exhibit high energy levels. “Their exercise needs are more moderate,” she says, “though some can still be quite active. They are generally playful and eager to please.” Unsurprisingly for companion dogs, these little guys also tend to be less independent than their Standard counterparts.

Whose idea was it that Poodles’ color determines their personalities?

It’s not entirely clear. Daube assumes that some people, at least, rely on their personal experiences, and that definitely appears to be true in some cases. Others, meanwhile, refer to the idea opens in new tab that “newer” colors, and those in higher demand, necessitated more inbreeding, which can affect behavior. Again, though, there does not appear to be any scientific evidence to support this idea.