Best Cat Litter Mats of 2026—Top 10 Picks Reviewed

Most people experience litter spray and tracking at some point when they have a cat in their home. There are many tweaks you can make to reduce the amount of litter sprinkled throughout your house, but one of the best places to start is investing in a high-quality litter mat. Having something that sits beneath or just outside your cat’s litter box can help reduce excess litter and is usually an easy and affordable place to start in your pursuit of keeping your kitty’s bathroom setup clean.

When it comes to investing in a litter mat for your cat, there are lots of factors to consider. There are typically three types of mats to choose from: silicone, mesh, and dual layer. Each has benefits when it comes to trapping finer litter versus coarser or pellet litter, how waterproof they are when it comes to catching leaks, and more.

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You may also want to consider what size you need depending on your litter box setup and also how easy it will be to clean. There are a lot of options out there, and luckily we’ve done the searching for you to recommend some of the best on the market.

Our top litter mat picks

We’ve searched for the best litter mats that help minimize mess in the home. Read on to see which options are best for your kitties.

How to choose the litter mat that is right for you

What material should I look for?

The material/design of your litter mat is one of the biggest factors to consider. Generally, there are three types of mats, including silicone, mesh, and dual-layer litter mats. Silicone mats are easy to clean and usually waterproof and antimicrobial. Mesh litter mats are good for trapping litter and are often able to be vacuumed or soaked to clean. Dual-layer mats use a top layer with holes to catch and trap litter in the waterproof bottom layer that can be eventually emptied.

What is the best size of litter mat?

The size of your litter mat is also important. Litter mats come in all shapes and sizes that can be tailored to your space, whether you’d like a large mat that your litter box can fully sit on top of while still extending past to catch the litter, or if you’d prefer a smaller one that sits just outside the litter box.

How do I clean my litter mat?

Washability is also a big factor to think about and how you’d prefer to clean your litter mat. For example, silicone mats can be wiped clean or hosed off, whereas mesh liter mats are more likely to require either vacuuming or soaking to fully get cleaned.

Do litter mats slip?

They can. You’ll want to consider how much your litter mat moves around during use. A lot of litter mats come with anti-slip features that hold them in one place. However, if you plan to sit your litter box on top of a mat, the slippery nature of a mat may not need to factor into your decision.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for litter mats

Best overall

opens in new tab Waretary Cat Litter Box Mat opens in new tab $ 37 $ 31 $ 31 This large dual-layer mat is our top choice for keeping your cat’s litter box space contained. It’s large enough to cover the whole area (36 inches x 30 inches), and ensure that no litter leaves the litter box space. It’s made with waterproof EVA material, with a honeycomb top layer with holes with a diameter of 10 mm — large enough to catch litter of all sizes, from fine crystal litter to larger pellets. Its bottom layer is waterproof and can contain both leaks and stray litter for later cleanup. It’s also easy to clean, and can be washed under the sink head, shower head, or hose. $31 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

The l arge size is good for sitting under litter boxes (36 inches x 30 inches).

Double layer design made with waterproof, EVA material; honeycomb top layer with holes at 10mm diameter to catch litter in waterproof bottom layer.

Washable under sink head, shower head, hose and dries fast.

Cons

Large size might not be best for all litter box setups.

Honeycomb design/texture might not be preferred by all cats.

Overall review

Having a mat that catches all types of litter is a huge benefit, which is only one of the reasons why we love this one so much. The 10 mm holes in the top layer of this dual-layer mat ensures that all litter sizes will be contained as your cat leaves the littler box, and the waterproof bottom layer ensures that any leaks from the litter box should be contained, as well. We also love how easy this is to wash, and that it also dries super fast. However, its large size might not be compatible with all litter box spaces.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best pee pad

opens in new tab Peepeego 2PCS Non-Slip Pee Pads opens in new tab $ 35 $ 31 $ 31 If your main concern when it comes to keeping your litter box area clean is to contain leaks, look no further than this plush pee pad. While typically used for potty training dogs, pee pads can also act as a great way to contain fine litter as well as serve as back-up for any litter box leaks. These pads can hold up to eight cups of liquid and are machine washable. They have a rubber backing to ensure they won’t slip around while in use, and its large size (54 inches x 54 inches) means you can have it sit under your entire litter box area. $31 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Made with absorbent material that can hold up to eight cups of liquid.

Nonslip rubber backing.

Machine washable.

Large size (54 inches x 54 inches).

Best for finer litter.

Cons

Might not be as successful at containing larger litter.

Large size might not be best for all setups.

Absorbent material might be more prone to odor.

Overall review

Sometimes, a plush and absorbent pee pad is better than a traditional litter mat. We love this pee pad because it can hold up to eight cups of liquid and catch any and all litter box leaks, and that it can be easily popped in the washing machine for cleaning. The soft material will also be able to catch finer litter, especially considering how much area this pad covers. However, it might be too large for some litter box setups, and it won’t be as successful at reducing tracking for larger litter types, such as pellets.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best rubber

opens in new tab Petlinks Purrfect Paws Cat Litter Mat opens in new tab $ 24 $ 7 $ 7 For those who prefer a simple rubber litter mat, this Petlinks option is a great place to start. With a honeycomb design that spreads your cat’s paws apart to dispense of any stray litter, it’s also waterproof and easy to clean. It also comes in three sizes depending on your litter box set up: medium (23.25 inches x 14.96 inches), large (30 inches x 24 inches), and extra-large (36 inches x 27 inches). $7 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Available in three sizes: medium (23.25 inches x 14.96 inches), large (30 inches x 24 inches), and extra-large (36 inches x 27 inches).

Honeycomb design to trap litter in its hollows to prevent tracking.

Waterproof.

Flexible and easy to clean.

Cons

Honeycomb design/texture might not be preferred by all cats.

Honeycomb design without a dual layer might make cleaning slightly more difficult.

Overall review

Sometimes simple is best, which is why we love this rubber litter mat. We love that the honeycomb design ensures stray litter knocks loose from your cat’s paws and that it’s easy to clean. However, it might not be the easiest to clean if you don’t have an outdoor space to knock out the stray litter and hose down; it doesn’t have a dual layer.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best microfiber

opens in new tab Muddy Mat opens in new tab $ 25 Another plush option on the list, the Muddy Mat is specifically designed to trap dirt, mud, water, and sand, which makes it a perfect addition to your litter box area. Its shaggy material will be able to trap all litter types as your cat makes their way out of the litter box, and it can also absorb up to five times its weight in case there are any litter box leaks. It’s also machine washable and comes in a large variety of sizes. $25 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Microfiber and chenille mat helps trap litter before it tracks throughout the home.

Comes in a wide size range between 18 inches x 28 inches and 48 inches x 72” inches.

Super absorbent and soaks up to five times its weight.

Machine washable.

Cons

Shaggy material might not be preferred by all for litter box area.

Absorbent material might be more prone to odor.

Overall review

We love how versatile this mat is; not only can it help catch any debris from the outdoors, but it can also be used to catch any and all litter types before it tracks throughout your home. We also love that there’s a huge size range, which means you can choose a smaller option for just outside the litter box or choose something that’s big enough to cover the entire litter box area. However, the shaggy carpet material might not be preferred by all households and might require more frequent cleaning to reduce odors.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best anti-slip

opens in new tab PetFusion ToughGrip Gray Cat Litter Mat opens in new tab $ 60 $ 49 $ 49 Made from hygenix FDA grade silicone, this PetFusion mat has elevated ridges and an outer lip that keeps litter contained without trapping it. Its antislip traction helps keep it in place while in use and during cleaning; this mat can be cleaned in so many different ways, including broom, vacuum, sponge, hose, and more. Plus, it comes in both large and extra large sizes for ultimate coverage. $49 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Available in two sizes: large (27 inches x 22 inches) and extra large (38 inches x 26 inches).

Made with hygienic FDA grade silicone.

Elevated inner ridges and outer lip contains litter without trapping it.

Anti-slip traction.

Easy to clean via broom, vacuum, sponge, etc.

Cons

Pricier at $60.

Size might be too large for some litter box setups.

Overall review

We love just how easy it is to clean this litter mat; its unique ridged design ensures that litter will be caught before tracking throughout the house while not trapping it within the mat and making it more difficult to clean. Plus, its anti-slip traction is a huge asset when it comes to both cleaning and for when it's in use. However, it is a bit pricier at around $60, and it might be too large for some litter box setups.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best mesh

opens in new tab Catit Cat Litter Mat opens in new tab $ 20 $ 19 $ 19 This mesh litter mat is great at catching both fine and larger pieces of litter, with its mesh fibers that dislodge and trap litter from paws as well as the deeper pockets that can catch larger litters. It’s also easy to clean, and can either be vacuumed or washed with a mild detergent. Plus, it comes in both small and large sizes. $19 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Available in two sizes: small (15.75 inches x 23.5 inches) and large (23.5 inches x 35.5 inches).

Mesh fibers dislodges and traps litter from paws.

Pockets catch larger pieces of litter.

Easy to clean; can be vacuumed or washed with mild detergent.

Cons

Might not be best for larger litter types, such as pellets.

Overall review

We love that this mesh litter mat is both soft on the paws and can catch lots of types of litter as your cat makes their way out of the litter box. We love that the mesh and the pockets can work together to get most of the litter before it tracks throughout the house, and that the mat is so easy to clean. However, it still might not be best for pelleted litters.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best dual-layer

opens in new tab iPrimio Large Cat Litter Trapper Mat with Exclusive Urine/Waterproof Layer opens in new tab $ 40 This large and lightweight dual-layer litter mat fits easily into most litter box spaces. Its honeycomb-style top layer catches and traps litter into the waterproof bottom layer and reduces litter tracking throughout the home. It’s available in three different sizes (23 inches x 21 inches, 29 inches x 27 inches, and 30 inches x 23 inches), and it’s very easy to clean. $40 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Available in three sizes: 23 inches x 21 inches, 29 inches x 27 inches, and 30 inches x 23 inches.

Dual-layer design uses honeycomb-style top layer to catch litter and trap within the waterproof bottom layer.

Lightweight design makes for easy placement and cleaning.

Cons

Slightly pricier at around $40.

Size might be too large for some litter box setups.

Honeycomb design/texture might not be preferred by all cats.

Overall review

This is a classic style of dual-layer of litter mat, and there’s no need to mess with perfection. We love that it’s super lightweight, which makes both placement and cleaning really easy. The top layer’s pockets are also large enough to catch most litter types and sizes, ensuring your home will remain clean outside t