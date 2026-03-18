Best Cat Litter Mats of 2026—Top 10 Picks Reviewed
Keep the mess in check.
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Most people experience litter spray and tracking at some point when they have a cat in their home. There are many tweaks you can make to reduce the amount of litter sprinkled throughout your house, but one of the best places to start is investing in a high-quality litter mat. Having something that sits beneath or just outside your cat’s litter box can help reduce excess litter and is usually an easy and affordable place to start in your pursuit of keeping your kitty’s bathroom setup clean.
When it comes to investing in a litter mat for your cat, there are lots of factors to consider. There are typically three types of mats to choose from: silicone, mesh, and dual layer. Each has benefits when it comes to trapping finer litter versus coarser or pellet litter, how waterproof they are when it comes to catching leaks, and more.
You may also want to consider what size you need depending on your litter box setup and also how easy it will be to clean. There are a lot of options out there, and luckily we’ve done the searching for you to recommend some of the best on the market.
Our top litter mat picks
We’ve searched for the best litter mats that help minimize mess in the home. Read on to see which options are best for your kitties.
Best overall: Waretary Cat Litter Box Mat
Best pee pad: Peepeego 2PCS Non-Slip Pee Pads
Best rubber: Petlinks Purrfect Paws Cat Litter Mat
Best microfiber: Muddy Mat
Best anti-slip: PetFusion ToughGrip Gray Cat Litter Mat
Best mesh: Catit Cat Litter Mat
Best dual-layer: iPrimio Large Cat Litter Trapper Mat with Exclusive Urine/Waterproof Layer
Best carpet: Drymate Jumbo Ridged Cat Litter Trapping Mat
Best basic: Amazon Basics Less-Mess Cat Litter Box Mat
Best for large litter boxes: LittleTiger Cat Litter Mat
How to choose the litter mat that is right for you
What material should I look for?
The material/design of your litter mat is one of the biggest factors to consider. Generally, there are three types of mats, including silicone, mesh, and dual-layer litter mats. Silicone mats are easy to clean and usually waterproof and antimicrobial. Mesh litter mats are good for trapping litter and are often able to be vacuumed or soaked to clean. Dual-layer mats use a top layer with holes to catch and trap litter in the waterproof bottom layer that can be eventually emptied.
What is the best size of litter mat?
The size of your litter mat is also important. Litter mats come in all shapes and sizes that can be tailored to your space, whether you’d like a large mat that your litter box can fully sit on top of while still extending past to catch the litter, or if you’d prefer a smaller one that sits just outside the litter box.
How do I clean my litter mat?
Washability is also a big factor to think about and how you’d prefer to clean your litter mat. For example, silicone mats can be wiped clean or hosed off, whereas mesh liter mats are more likely to require either vacuuming or soaking to fully get cleaned.
Do litter mats slip?
They can. You’ll want to consider how much your litter mat moves around during use. A lot of litter mats come with anti-slip features that hold them in one place. However, if you plan to sit your litter box on top of a mat, the slippery nature of a mat may not need to factor into your decision.
Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for litter mats
Best overall
Pros
The large size is good for sitting under litter boxes (36 inches x 30 inches).
Double layer design made with waterproof, EVA material; honeycomb top layer with holes at 10mm diameter to catch litter in waterproof bottom layer.
Washable under sink head, shower head, hose and dries fast.
Cons
Large size might not be best for all litter box setups.
Honeycomb design/texture might not be preferred by all cats.
Overall review
Having a mat that catches all types of litter is a huge benefit, which is only one of the reasons why we love this one so much. The 10 mm holes in the top layer of this dual-layer mat ensures that all litter sizes will be contained as your cat leaves the littler box, and the waterproof bottom layer ensures that any leaks from the litter box should be contained, as well. We also love how easy this is to wash, and that it also dries super fast. However, its large size might not be compatible with all litter box spaces.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best pee pad
Pros
Made with absorbent material that can hold up to eight cups of liquid.
Nonslip rubber backing.
Machine washable.
Large size (54 inches x 54 inches).
Best for finer litter.
Cons
Might not be as successful at containing larger litter.
Large size might not be best for all setups.
Absorbent material might be more prone to odor.
Overall review
Sometimes, a plush and absorbent pee pad is better than a traditional litter mat. We love this pee pad because it can hold up to eight cups of liquid and catch any and all litter box leaks, and that it can be easily popped in the washing machine for cleaning. The soft material will also be able to catch finer litter, especially considering how much area this pad covers. However, it might be too large for some litter box setups, and it won’t be as successful at reducing tracking for larger litter types, such as pellets.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best rubber
Pros
Available in three sizes: medium (23.25 inches x 14.96 inches), large (30 inches x 24 inches), and extra-large (36 inches x 27 inches).
Honeycomb design to trap litter in its hollows to prevent tracking.
Waterproof.
Flexible and easy to clean.
Cons
Honeycomb design/texture might not be preferred by all cats.
Honeycomb design without a dual layer might make cleaning slightly more difficult.
Overall review
Sometimes simple is best, which is why we love this rubber litter mat. We love that the honeycomb design ensures stray litter knocks loose from your cat’s paws and that it’s easy to clean. However, it might not be the easiest to clean if you don’t have an outdoor space to knock out the stray litter and hose down; it doesn’t have a dual layer.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best microfiber
Pros
Microfiber and chenille mat helps trap litter before it tracks throughout the home.
Comes in a wide size range between 18 inches x 28 inches and 48 inches x 72” inches.
Super absorbent and soaks up to five times its weight.
Machine washable.
Cons
Shaggy material might not be preferred by all for litter box area.
Absorbent material might be more prone to odor.
Overall review
We love how versatile this mat is; not only can it help catch any debris from the outdoors, but it can also be used to catch any and all litter types before it tracks throughout your home. We also love that there’s a huge size range, which means you can choose a smaller option for just outside the litter box or choose something that’s big enough to cover the entire litter box area. However, the shaggy carpet material might not be preferred by all households and might require more frequent cleaning to reduce odors.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best anti-slip
Pros
Available in two sizes: large (27 inches x 22 inches) and extra large (38 inches x 26 inches).
Made with hygienic FDA grade silicone.
Elevated inner ridges and outer lip contains litter without trapping it.
Anti-slip traction.
Easy to clean via broom, vacuum, sponge, etc.
Cons
Pricier at $60.
Size might be too large for some litter box setups.
Overall review
We love just how easy it is to clean this litter mat; its unique ridged design ensures that litter will be caught before tracking throughout the house while not trapping it within the mat and making it more difficult to clean. Plus, its anti-slip traction is a huge asset when it comes to both cleaning and for when it's in use. However, it is a bit pricier at around $60, and it might be too large for some litter box setups.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best mesh
Pros
Available in two sizes: small (15.75 inches x 23.5 inches) and large (23.5 inches x 35.5 inches).
Mesh fibers dislodges and traps litter from paws.
Pockets catch larger pieces of litter.
Easy to clean; can be vacuumed or washed with mild detergent.
Cons
Might not be best for larger litter types, such as pellets.
Overall review
We love that this mesh litter mat is both soft on the paws and can catch lots of types of litter as your cat makes their way out of the litter box. We love that the mesh and the pockets can work together to get most of the litter before it tracks throughout the house, and that the mat is so easy to clean. However, it still might not be best for pelleted litters.
Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Best dual-layer
Pros
Available in three sizes: 23 inches x 21 inches, 29 inches x 27 inches, and 30 inches x 23 inches.
Dual-layer design uses honeycomb-style top layer to catch litter and trap within the waterproof bottom layer.
Lightweight design makes for easy placement and cleaning.
Cons
Slightly pricier at around $40.
Size might be too large for some litter box setups.
Honeycomb design/texture might not be preferred by all cats.
Overall review
This is a classic style of dual-layer of litter mat, and there’s no need to mess with perfection. We love that it’s super lightweight, which makes both placement and cleaning really easy. The top layer’s pockets are also large enough to catch most litter types and sizes, ensuring your home will remain clean outside t