Best Cat Carriers for the Plane: Top 10 Picks Reviewed for 2026

A cat carrier is not only essential for air travel for making sure your cats are traveling safely; they are also required by all airlines. Cat carriers need to be able to fit under the seat in front of you during air travel, and so your cat carrier must comply with that airline’s size requirements. It varies depending on the airline, but typically your carrier size should be between 16 x 12 x 6 inches and 18 x 14 x 8 inches.

There are a lot of other factors to consider when buying carriers specifically for the plane. Typically soft-sided carriers are better for the plane, as they will more easily fit under the seat. However, there are also other features you can look for, such as an expandable option if you have more personal room in the cabin for your cat to spread out safely while still complying with airline requirements of staying in their carrier.

Or maybe you prefer a carrier that blocks out all light and noise to keep your kitty calm during a stressful travel day. We’ve gathered up some of the best options for every context to help you make the best decision for your airline-compliant cat carrier.

Our top cat carriers for the plane picks

We’ve scoured all available retailers and have found the best cat carriers to keep your kitties safe and comfortable during air travel. Read on to see some of the best options to meet your plane travel needs when traveling with cats.

How to choose the cat carrier that is right for you

What size cat carrier should I buy?

The size of your cat carrier is very important. Make sure it’s an appropriate size to comfortably fit them; a more snug carrier will help them feel safe and secure, whereas there is a risk of them slipping around and hurting themselves if it’s too big. It should be no larger than one and a half times the size of your cat.

What are the best measurements for my cat carrier?

You should also make sure that its measurements are airline compliant and can fit under the seat on a plane. Those dimensions usually fall within 16 x 12 x 6 inches to 18 x 14 x 8 inches.

How many openings should my cat carrier have?

There should be at least two openings, one in the front and one from the top. A top opening is preferred for most vet visits, for example. Having multiple openings will also lead to an easier journey for getting your cat in and out.

What material should my cat carrier be made of?

The material is an important consideration; a hard carrier versus a soft carrier is usually left up to personal preference, but you’ll want to make sure it’s made of a material that is easy to clean regardless. Make sure to buy a material that your cat feels the most comfortable in.

Can I fit multiple cats into one carrier?

Number of carriers is also a consideration. If you own multiple cats, they should each have their own carrier to ensure ultimate safety.

Our top Kinship-reviewed picks for plane-friendly cat carriers

Best overall

opens in new tab Sleepypod Air opens in new tab $ 200 This Sleepypod cat carrier was designed specifically with air travel in mind, meeting all airline and TSA requirements and having been crash-tested and certified by CPS. To ensure comfort and safety for your cat on the plane, you can compress the carrier from 22 inches to 19 or 16 inches in length. Its zipper design allows for both side and top entry and has two mesh windows on either side for ventilation. It has a side pocket for storage, and it can hold cats up to 18 pounds. There is also a seatbelt strap on both sides to ensure your cat can travel safely both on a plane and in the car. $200 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Meets all airline and TSA requirements.

Has been crash tested and certified by CPS.

Can hold up to 18 pounds.

Can be compressed for a snug fit from 22 inches to 19 or 16 inches in length, depending on the size of your cat.

Side and top entry.

Two mesh windows for ventilation.

Seatbelt strap on both sizes.

Side pocket for storage.

Cons

Price is high at $200.

Not good for large cats over 18 pounds.

Overall review

This compact Sleepypod cat carrier not only meets air safety requirements, but also ensures your cat will be comfortable during air travel. We love that this carrier can be compressed to the length that will make your cat feel snug and secure, helping manage any anxiety they may be feeling during a stressful day of travel.

It’s also been specifically crash tested and certified by the CPS, which helps give you peace of mind while on the go with your kitty. The price tag on this one is pretty high, but we still think it’s a good investment to ensure your cat will feel as little anxiety as possible while flying on a plane.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best expandable

opens in new tab MASKEYON Airline Approved Pet Carrier opens in new tab $ 50 For long days of air travel, an expandable carrier can come in handy so your cat can spread out a bit during layovers. This carrier functions as a normal soft-sided carrier, with zippered mesh top and side entries as well as an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap for easy transport. It’s airline approved to fit under the seat on planes, but for moments when you have more space to spread out, the two side pockets can be unzipped into mesh expandable compartments. Plus, it comes with a washable and detachable cozy mat as well as a luggage handle you can easily slide over a suitcase handle during travel. $50 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

TSA approved.

Zippered mesh side and top entries.

Two zippered side pockets that expand to mesh enclosures on either side of carrier.

Removable and washable mat.

Adjustable and detachable shoulder strap.

Hand straps.

Luggage strap.

Cons

Can’t hold larger cats over 20 pounds.

Overall review

If you travel often with your cat, an expandable carrier can definitely come in handy for long wait times and layovers. We love that this carrier offers the ability for your cat to spread out a bit between enclosed under-the-seat plane travel. Its versatility also lends to being able to accommodate both long- and short-distance travel, making this a great investment. However, if your cat is on the larger side and over 20 pounds, this might not be the carrier for them.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best budget

opens in new tab EliteField Soft-Sided Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag opens in new tab $ 40 $ 29 $ 29 If you’re looking for a lower budget option for air travel, this option from EliteField is a great place to start. At under $40, it still has all the features you’ll need to travel safely with your cat. It’s airline approved and is made with waterproof material for all modes of travel. It has a mesh, zippered side-entry, as well as three other mesh windows for ventilation. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap, a luggage strap that can fit over your suitcase handle, and a seatbelt loop for car travel. It also has a removable plush pad for your cat’s comfort. $29 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Airline-approved.

Made with waterproof material.

Adjustable shoulder strap.

Luggage strap.

Seatbelt loop.

Zippered side entry.

Four mesh windows for ventilation.

Removable plush bed.

Cons

Only has one opening on the side.

Overall review

If you’re not ready to commit to a larger spend on your travel carrier, this one is a great alternative. We love that it comes with a lot of strap options for multiple types of travel: an adjustable shoulder strap for walking, a luggage strap you can secure to your roller bag’s handle, and a seatbelt loop to keep your cat secure in the car to and from the airport. However, there is only one entry point on the side, which could be difficult for cats who find it easier to enter through a top entry.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best multipurpose

opens in new tab Jespet Soft-Sided Airline-Approved Travel Dog & Cat Carrier opens in new tab $ 35 $ 26 $ 26 This Jespet carrier is a great transition carrier from your home to the plane. It comes with all the necessary straps you’ll need to get from the house to the car to the plane: an adjustable and padded shoulder strap, hand straps, a safety belt for secure car travel, and a luggage strap to slip over the handle of your roller suitcase. It also has top, side, and front entry, and it comes in two different sizes: small/medium (up to 15 pounds) and medium/large (up to 20 pounds). $26 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Airline approved.

Made with waterproof material and anti-scratch mesh.

Front, top, and side entry.

Comes in two sizes: small/medium (up to 15 pounds) and medium/large (up to 20 pounds).

Three mesh windows for ventilation.

Anti-slip bottom.

Inner leash strap.

Adjustable and padded shoulder strap.

Hand straps.

Luggage strap.

Safety belt strap for car travel.

Folds down flat for storage.

Back pocket for storage.

Cons

Can’t hold larger cats over 20 pounds.

Overall review

We love a carrier that can check multiple use options, and this bag really fits the bill. With its various straps and attachments, you’ll be all set not just for air travel, but will also be able to take your cat on long car journeys as well as on a walk around the block. We also love that it comes with a substantial pocket to keep any necessities close at hand during air travel, as well as the fact that the carrier folds down flat for easy storage. However, this is more suited toward small and medium breeds; if you have a larger cat over 20 pounds, you might need to look elsewhere.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best side entry

opens in new tab PetAmi Premium Airline Approved Soft-Sided Dog & Cat Travel Carrier opens in new tab $ 34 This option from PetAmi is perfect for those who prefer a wide side entry in their carriers, which can allow for easy access to pets during air travel. It has a front pocket for storage and comes with a collapsible water bowl for on-the-go hydration needs, which is great for extended hours in the air. This carrier includes a reflective safety strap that can also loop around the top of your suitcase for air travel. Plus, it includes a removable shoulder strap, safety strap, and zippers with safety buckles. $34 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Comes in small and large sizes, both which can hold up to 18 pounds.

Ventilated, soft-sided design designed for safe, long-distance travel.

Two zippered side entries.

Safety buckles for zippers.

Removable shoulder strap.

Safety strap.

Sherpa lined bedding.

Collapsible water bowl included.

Price reasonable at around $30 to 35 (depending on size).

Cons

Not good for larger cats over 18 pounds.

Overall review

Not only is this carrier safe for air travel, it also comes with storage and a collapsible water bowl. Its sherpa-lined bed and soft material means your cats will be comfy while traveling in the air, and its two side entry points helps ensure your cat won’t feel too constricted. Just make sure it’s the right size for your cat — it comes in both small and large sizes, but won’t safely hold cats who weigh over 18 pounds.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best basic

opens in new tab EliteField Deluxe Soft Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag opens in new tab $ 37 If you’re looking for something super simple for air travel, look no further than this EliteField bag. With just one zippered front entry door, three mesh windows for ventilation, and a removable plush bed cover for comfort, this simple carrier fits all your basic air travel needs. Plus, it contains a padded shoulder strap for transport and comes with a sizable back pocket for storage. $37 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Airline approved.

Padded and adjustable shoulder strap.

One handle.

One zippered front entry.

Three mesh windows for ventilation.

Removable plush bed cover.

Back pocket for storage.

Cons

Doesn’t come with a dedicated luggage strap.

Only has one entry point.

Not good for larger cats over 20 pounds.

Overall review

This carrier is the perfect basic entry point when it comes to air travel. It’s airline approved and will fit under the seat, and it just has one zippered entry where you can keep an eye on your kitty during your flight. We love this carrier’s simplicity; it has all the necessities you’ll need for traveling while also keeping the cost down. However, because it’s so simple, it doesn’t have a lot of extra features other carriers designed for air travel have, such as a luggage strap or multiple entries.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best springwire

opens in new tab Sherpa Original Deluxe Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag opens in new tab $ 70 This is a carrier that tops a lot of round-up lists, and for a good reason. Its spring-wire frame both provides a steady structure for travel as well as allows the carrier to be compressed for storage. The carrier can also accommodate most full-size cats in transport, with two different sizes on offer: medium (for cats up to 16 pounds) and large (for cats up to 22 pounds). It also has both top and side entry, a removable and washable faux lambskin liner, and three mesh windows that provide ample ventilation. Plus, it has an adjustable strap, security strap, and locking zippers. $70 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Two sizes, medium (up to 16 pounds) and large (up to 22 pounds).

Airline approved design.

Ventilation throughout.

Top and side entry.

Removeable, washable faux lambskin liner.

Spring-wire frame for compression and storage.

Adjustable strap.

Security strap.

Locking zippers.

Cons

Price a little high at over $100 (depending on size).

Overall review

This is a tried-and-true carrier that consistently has rave reviews that is a great option for both air travel and shorter distances. Not only does it come in two sizes that can accommodate cats up to 22 pounds, it also has multiple entrances, locking zippers, and washable liner ensures your cat will be both safe and comfortable while they’re in the carrier. Plus, it can also be compressed and easily stored when not in use.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best backpack