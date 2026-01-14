Cat Eye Colors, Explained: Genetics, Health, and Rare Shades

A kitty’s eyes will tell you a lot about them, including if they have a health issue.

You’re probably well aware just how beautiful cat eyes are. They come in many colors, from bright green and icy blue to rich copper and even odd-colored combinations. Interestingly, a cat’s eye color can tell you a lot about their genetics and even their health. Understanding what makes a cat’s eye the color it is may give you a greater appreciation of your cat’s unique look. But most importantly, it can help you recognize when something might be wrong.

In this article, we’ll talk about what determines feline eye color, the most common and rare shades, the relationship between eye color, coat color, and breed, and when a change in your cat’s eye color could indicate there's a health problem.

Main takeaways The primary factor that determines a cat’s eye color is the amount of melanin in the iris.

All kittens are born with blue eyes.

Gold and yellow are the most typical eye colors in cats.

Changes in eye color can indicate a medical issue in an adult cat.

White cats with blue eyes are more prone to deafness.

What determines a cat’s eye color?

Genetics primarily determine a cat’s eye color and the amount of pigment, called melanin, in the iris (the colored part of the eye). Melanin is produced by cells called melanocytes. The final color you see in your cat’s eyes depends on the number of melanocytes and their activity.

Here is a list of all the factors that determine the color of the eye:

Number of melanocytes: The fewer there are, the lighter the color will be (blue and pale green). The more melanocytes there are, the darker the color will be (amber, copper, deep green).

Melanin production: Individual melanocytes can produce various amounts of pigment. If your cat has a lot of pigment, the eyes will be intense greens, golds, or oranges.

Light scattering in the iris: Just as the sky looks blue, cats with blue eyes have minimal pigment, but also, sunlight scatters in the iris, making it appear blue.

Genetic mutations and coat-color genes: There are also genes responsible for white coats or pointed patterns, such as Siamese or albinism, which can suppress melanin production, resulting in blue, pale, or mismatched eye colors.

All kittens are born with blue eyes. They can’t create melanin yet, because their melanocytes are not fully developed. But as melanocytes appear, melanin gradually accumulates in the iris, and the adult eye color becomes visible.

Most common eye colors in cats

Cat eyes come in a wide range of colors, but a few shades are most common. Gold or yellow are the most typical eye colors. Many domestic shorthair cats, tabbies, and mixed breeds have eyes of this color. They can be light, lemony yellow, or a deeper golden tone.

Green eyes are common in brown tabby cats, black cats, and gray cats. A moderate amount of melanin is responsible for these green shades. The color can vary from pale seafoam to vivid emerald.

Cats such as Abyssinians or some Burmese cats have amber eyes. This is a deeper, richer color than yellow, often with a warm orange hue.

Certain pedigreed cats, such as British Shorthairs and Persians, have copper-colored eyes. This is one of the darkest orange-brown eye colors. It can sometimes appear almost red. It is a dramatic shade and highly admired.

Blue eyes are common in pointed breeds such as Siamese, Himalayan, and Birman, as well as in white cats, cats with albinism, and cats with temperature-sensitive color genes. Again, there’s very little melanin in blue eyes. The eye appears blue due to light scattering rather than pigment.

Rare cat eye colors

Some colors are truly rare and will immediately catch your attention.

Odd-eyed (heterochromic)

When a cat has two different-colored eyes, for example, one can be blue, and one can be green, yellow, or copper. This is known as heterochromia and can be seen in solid white cats, Turkish Van, Turkish Angora, and Khao Manee. Heterochromia occurs because melanin is distributed unevenly between the two eyes during development.

Dichroic or split eyes

This is the term for eyes that have two different colors in the same eye, such as blue and green, or gold. It can also appear as a ring of one color around another inner section of a different color. This condition also results from uneven pigment distribution across different parts of the iris during development and is quite rare.

Intense emerald green

Green is common. But pure, vivid emerald green with a crystal-like brightness is not. It can, however, be associated with breeds such as the Russian Blue or Egyptian Mau.

Ultra-deep copper (or pumpkin) eyes

Another rare occurrence is the presence of ultra-deep copper or pumpkin eyes. They look like exceptionally dark, rich copper eyes. The resemblance is, in some ways, like molten metal or pumpkin-orange, and they are striking shades often seen in show cats.

Health implications of cat eye colors

Most of the various eye colors that you see are harmless genetic variations and are normal. But there are times when specific changes in eye color indicate medical issues.

It is not uncommon for a cat to be white, have one or two blue eyes, and be deaf. Genes that affect both pigmentation and inner ear development cause this. Not every blue-eyed white cat is deaf, but blue-eyed cats are definitely at a higher risk than other cats for deafness. It’s riskier if both eyes are blue.

Sudden changes in eye color once a kitten reaches adulthood can be alarming. Once an adult, the eye color should remain stable. If there are sudden or gradual changes in one or both eyes, it can indicate one of the following conditions.

Uveitis is inflammation inside the eye. If you look at the eye, it may seem dull, darker, red, or cloudy.

Glaucoma results from increased pressure inside the eye that can cause the eye to look a bit bluish or hazy.

Melanoma or melanosis of the iris, or new dark spots or areas of increased pigmentation, can be benign pigment changes or melanoma.

Infections, trauma, or systemic disease can cause slight changes in color or clarity.

Anytime you see your cat’s eyes change, particularly the color — but also if they are squinting, have redness, discharge, or vision changes — see your vet right away.

The relationship between coat color and eye color

Certain combinations occur because coat color genes interact with eye color genes.

White cats can have blue, gold, copper, or green eyes, or odd eyes in which one is blue and the other a different color. The genes that cause a cat’s coat to be white can reduce melanin in the iris, making blue or odd eyes more likely.

Pointed cats, such as Siamese, Birmans, and Himalayans, almost always have blue eyes. Their coats and eye color patterns are influenced by a temperature-sensitive form of albinism that restricts pigment in the body where it’s cooler and reduces melanin in the iris.

Black and dark-coated cats usually have green, yellow, or gold eyes. That’s due to a large amount of pigmentation in the body, accompanied by moderate to high pigmentation in the eyes.

Orange or red cats may have golden, amber, or copper eyes. This may be because the genes that cause red or orange coats are linked to warm-toned eye colors.

Does eye color change with age?

A cat’s eye color should only change during the transition from kitten to adult. If a cat is an adult and their eyes change color, that can be a red flag that prompts you to see your veterinarian. Kittens are born with blue eyes. Their adult eye color becomes obvious between six and 12 weeks of age as melanin develops in the iris. A few kittens will take longer, and they may be four to five months old before that happens.

An adult cat’s eye color should stay the same indefinitely. Any new change, such as becoming darker, lighter, cloudy, or patchy, could indicate inflammation, infection, glaucoma, uveitis, iris cysts, or tumors. In these instances, you need to consult your veterinarian.

Are cats’ breed and eye color linked?

Yes, many pedigreed cats adhere to a breed standard that includes a specific eye color. This is the result of selective breeding.

Siamese, Balinese, Birman, and Ragdoll cats usually have blue eyes, which is associated with their genetics for a pointed coat pattern.

Russian Blue, Egyptian Mau, and Havana Brown cats are known for vivid green or emerald eyes.

British Shorthairs and some Persians are often bred for deep-copper or rich-orange eye colors.

Turkish Van, Turkish Angora, and Khao Manee cats may have odd eyes or bright blue eyes, especially if their coats are white.

Mixed-breed cats can have any color, but purebred cats’ eye color is often more predictable and part of the official breed standard.

Bottom line

A cat’s eye color evolves from genetics, melanin levels, and light reflection. The results are some of the most beautiful, expressive features of our feline companions. Standard colors include yellow, green, and blue. Rare shades include odd eyes, dichroic eyes, emerald green, or deep copper.

A change in eye color (or cloudiness) in an adult cat can indicate a health problem and requires a visit to your veterinarian. Cats with white coats and one or two blue eyes may have a higher risk of deafness. In other words, your cat’s eyes can also give you valuable information about their genetics and health.

