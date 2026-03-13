Are they fighting? Are they playing? We help you decode this behavior.

Many of the alarming behaviors cat parents see in their otherwise mild-mannered pets can be traced to their wild ancestors, including lions and tigers. Neck biting is one and serves an important function for cats. Mother cats carry their kittens by the loose scruff of their necks. Male cats keep females from attacking them during mating by biting their necks, which has a calming effect on the female. In multi-cat households, neck biting is a form of play and social interaction.

Main takeaways Neck biting is rooted in normal feline behavior tied to play, learning, mating, and social interaction.

Neck biting during play is especially common in kittens and helps them learn boundaries, bite control, and social order.

In multi-cat households, neck biting can signal dominance or competition for resources — particularly when a cat’s body language is stiff, and their ears are flattened.

Cats may also bite each other’s necks as part of instinctive hunting behavior, playing out moves that prove they’re still predators at heart.

However, sudden or intense neck biting can indicate pain or illness, especially if accompanied by other abrupt behavioral changes.

Most common reasons cats bite each other’s necks

Dr. Yuvia Hernandez-Chairez, a veterinarian and pet expert at NHV Natural Pet opens in new tab , says there are many reasons why cats bite each other’s necks. Most can be traced to normal evolutionary behavior, unless you suspect sudden aggression is linked to discomfort.

Mating behavior

Neck biting during mating can look alarming, but it’s part of feline behavior dating back thousands of years. “Male cats usually bite the female’s neck during mating as a normal part of the process,” Dr. Hernandez-Chairez explains. This neck grip — sometimes called “scruffing” — helps keep the female in place, since she may try to turn around, hiss, or swat the male during the interaction.

What many cat parents don’t realize is that this behavior can persist even in neutered males. Dr. Hernandez-Chairez notes that dominant or overstimulated male cats may still try scruffing as a way to assert control, even when mating isn’t their motivation.

Playing and learning

All cats need play, and social play is an important part of their well-being. Kittens especially learn how to interact with others through wrestling, pawing, hissing, and yes, gentle biting. “Kittens are quite energetic. And the way they learn to socialize is to play around and make everyone know who’s the ‘top cat of the litter,’” Dr. Hernandez-Chairez, cat mom to Mokaccino and Moonpie Barcelona, says.

These playful nips help kittens learn boundaries, bite control, and social hierarchy, Dr. Hernandez-Chairez explains, adding that mother cats use small nips as teaching tools. They’ll step in when play gets too rough, guiding kittens towards appropriate behavior that they’ll use later in life.

Fighting and dominance

Neck biting can signal a power struggle, especially in multi-cat households. “This behavior is used to establish dominance and hierarchy in places where there is more than one cat,” Dr. Hernandez-Chairez explains. This is true particularly among non-neutered males or when resources like litter boxes are limited.

In serious confrontations, body language becomes tense and unmistakable — flattened ears, stiff posture, and targeted throat biting paired with kicking. Dr. Hernandez-Chairez emphasizes that this level of aggression means the cats are no longer playing and should be separated to prevent injury.

Dominance can also show up as grooming that suddenly turns into biting. Known as dominance grooming, this happens when a dominant cat is grooming a companion and bites them when the other cat tries to move away — essentially reinforcing who’s in charge. “They are basically saying they’re the boss, and they’re going to do a proper and correct cleaning (because obviously the subordinate cat doesn’t know how to do it), whether the other cat likes it or not,” Hernandez-Chairez says.

Hunting instinct

Even the most pampered house cat is a predator at heart. “Cats are predators, and the wild and savage hunting instinct never actually leaves them,” Dr. Hernandez-Chairez says. From a young age, cats engage in play activities that mimic the kill-bite administered by larger cats in the wild to sever the spinal cord of their prey. When cats play, they are essentially practicing this move.

As long as there’s no hissing and screaming to indicate a spinal cord is actually being severed, they’re just pretending they’re real tigers, not well-fed couch tigers, Hernandez-Chairez says.

Aggression due to medical issues

Not all neck biting is behavioral. Cats can become aggressive when they’re in pain, Dr. Hernandez-Chairez says. “A cat dealing with discomfort or illness may have a much lower tolerance for interaction, especially if another cat approaches them too closely.”

In these cases, what looks like dominance or hostility may actually be a defensive response. Dr. Hernandez-Chairez stresses that sudden changes in behavior warrant a veterinary visit, since pain often shows up as aggression before other symptoms appear.

Nursing behavior in kittens

It’s common for a mother cat to nip her kittens during nursing and weaning, especially when they become too eager — and sharp baby teeth make nursing uncomfortable, Dr. Hernandez-Chairez says. “These gentle nips are aimed to educate kittens and correct their behavior. They help set boundaries and encourage independence as they grow — a natural part of feline parenting that keeps everyone in line without causing harm.

Related article Why Does My Cat Bite Me? Don’t live in fear of your feline overlord.

When is neck biting a concern?

When the claws come out and the fur flies opens in new tab , playful neck biting has become cat fighting opens in new tab . Signs of real aggression include bared teeth, dilated pupils, pinned ears, and a twitching tail. Know the difference between cat playing and fighting. Cats who are playing tend to take breaks and change positions regularly, meaning one cat isn’t always dominant. Watch their body language closely, and intervene if you’re worried about injuries, Dr. Hernandez-Chairez says.

“You will need to separate your cats and place them in a ‘time out’ to let their adrenaline levels drop. However, if there was only a little, quick nip here and there, and they walk away calmly, then separation is not necessary,” she says.

Related article Expert-Approved Tips and Tricks to Stop a Cat From Biting Follow these tips when those nibbles start getting out of hand.

How to manage neck biting in cats

Whatever you do, don’t yell at your cat, Dr. Hernandez-Chairez warns. “This creates a sense of fear and can cause unwanted redirected aggression.” If neck biting becomes aggressive, the best strategy is to distract the aggressor with a toy to divert their predatory behavior away from their targeted victim. Sometimes, clapping your hands or shaking a treat jar to make noise can also help break their focus, Dr. Hernandez-Chairez says.

Bottom line

Neck biting may look dramatic, but in most cases, it’s just cats being cats. Neck biting helps playful kittens learning social rules and aids adults in navigating dominance. It’s also tied to mating instincts and predatory programming. Pay attention to body language: Loose, relaxed bodies indicate play, while pinned ears, dilated pupils, and continued dominance of one cat over another suggest it’s time to step in.

If neck biting seems new, intense, or paired with signs of discomfort, trust your instincts and call your vet. Understanding why cats bite each other’s necks makes it easier to know when to let them sort it out — and when to intervene for everyone’s safety.

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