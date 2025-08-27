If you have more than one cat and they all get on well, you’ve pretty much hit the jackpot in pet parenting terms. Many longtime cat parents will have had cats who don’t get on, and having them stay out of each other’s way is the best scenario.

But what about when your cats previously did get on – whether they’re a bonded pair who were best friends, or they simply coexisted calmly in the same house – but have suddenly started fighting?

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

We’ve spoken to some of the pros to find out what we can do to support our cats – and when it might be time to reach out for external help.

Main Takeaways Sudden fighting between cats is often triggered by stress, medical issues or changes in scent – such as after a vet visit or environmental disruption.

Proper resource distribution, space to retreat and early stress signals are key to preventing conflict and maintaining harmony in multi-cat homes.

If aggression escalates or persists, consult a vet or cat behaviourist to rule out medical problems and get tailored support for reintroducing your cats safely.

Why do cats suddenly start fighting?

“One of the most common reasons for cats who have previously gotten along well to suddenly start fighting is stress from an environmental change,” says Sammie Ravenscroft, Cats Protection opens in new tab regional community behaviourist. “This could be the introduction of a new pet or baby, visitors coming to the home or changes in the cat’s general routine.”