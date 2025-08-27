When The Fur Flies: Why Your Cats Are Suddenly Fighting
From BFFs to frenemies...
If you have more than one cat and they all get on well, you’ve pretty much hit the jackpot in pet parenting terms. Many longtime cat parents will have had cats who don’t get on, and having them stay out of each other’s way is the best scenario.
But what about when your cats previously did get on – whether they’re a bonded pair who were best friends, or they simply coexisted calmly in the same house – but have suddenly started fighting?
We’ve spoken to some of the pros to find out what we can do to support our cats – and when it might be time to reach out for external help.
Why do cats suddenly start fighting?
“One of the most common reasons for cats who have previously gotten along well to suddenly start fighting is stress from an environmental change,” says Sammie Ravenscroft, Cats Protectionopens in new tab regional community behaviourist. “This could be the introduction of a new pet or baby, visitors coming to the home or changes in the cat’s general routine.”