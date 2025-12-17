One of the best things about cats is that they tend to have big, bright eyes. Their eyes are such a big part of their personalities, and often what makes them so cute. Every so often, though, when you’re gazing into your cat’s eyes, you might notice that their pupils are much bigger than usual. The dilation of the pupil, or “mydriasis” in scientific terms, can occur due to many different reasons.

Most of the time, you don’t need to worry if your cat’s eyes are dilated. This is a totally normal response to light and other stimuli, and happens throughout the day depending on what they’re doing or what the environment is like.

However, some medical conditions can cause pupil dilation. So, if you’re concerned, consult your vet. This is particularly true if they appear to be acting strangely or showing signs of pain or distress. Here, we break down some of the main reasons your cat’s pupils might be so big.

Main takeaways A cat’s pupils are usually dilated as a response to low light.

Some medical conditions can cause pupil dilation in cats.

Generally, pupil dilation in cats is nothing to be concerned about.

Stress, excitement, fear, and pain can all cause pupil dilation in cats.

Some cats have pupils that are misshapen (or different sizes).

Why are my cat’s pupils dilated?

If you’re wondering why your cat’s pupils are dilated, consider the stimuli around them. Are they in low light? Are they playing? Do they appear to otherwise be in pain or stress? Once you’ve narrowed down the reasons why your cat’s pupils are dilated, you can decide if this is something to be concerned about or not. Most of the time, it’s just a normal response to their environment and stimuli, but you know your cat better than anyone.

The role of the pupil in a cat’s vision

The pupil is essential to a cat’s vision, just like it is for ours. The eye is a really complicated organ, and it’s capable of constantly adjusting to let in as much or as little light as a cat needs. The pupil (the black bit in the middle) is controlled by the circular sphincter muscle of the eye. When it’s dark, the pupil will let more light in and appear bigger. When it’s bright, it will let less light in and appear smaller.

Common reasons for dilated pupils in cats

Low light

If your cat’s pupils suddenly appear huge, just take a look around. Is it pretty dark? If so, their pupils are simply dilating to take in more light and make it easier for them to see. Nothing to worry about.

Excitement or play

If your cat is playing and their pupils appear dilated, it’s probably just because they’re very excited. Excitement can incite their sympathetic drive to dilate their pupils, giving them more light to pounce on their toys.

Fear or anxiety

If your cat’s pupils are dilated in a bright room, and they don’t appear to be excited, could there be something making them feel fear or anxiety? The fight-or-flight response can actually prompt their pupils to dilate. If they are showing other signs of fear, like tail swishing or an arched back, this is likely the culprit.

Pain or discomfort

When cats feel pain or discomfort, their pupils dilate as part of the stress response. If they are also showing symptoms of pain, such as limping or panting, call your vet immediately to find out what’s wrong.

Medical conditions

Although rarer, it is not unheard of for medical conditions to cause pupil dilation in cats. Hypertension, glaucoma, heart disease, and even certain medications to treat issues can all cause your cat’s pupils to dilate. If you have reason to suspect any of these, be sure to call your vet.

How to tell if your cat’s dilated eyes are normal or a problem

If your cat seems relaxed and happy, you shouldn’t worry about their pupils being dilated. However, if they are showing any other signs of pain or distress, consider consulting your vet.

When to consult a vet for dilated pupils in cats

If your cat has dilated pupils and is showing other signs of pain, distress, or illness (or isn’t acting like themselves), you should contact your vet. Although pupil dilation is usually normal and nothing to worry about, it can be a symptom of more serious issues, especially if present with other signs.

FAQs

Why is my cat’s pupil misshapen?

Most cats have perfectly shaped oval pupils that make them look distinctly feline. However, some cats may actually have misshapen pupils. They can be born this way, and generally it is considered harmless. But if you have any concerns, consult a vet.

What does it mean when a cat has one pupil that’s bigger than the other?

Cats’ pupils are usually exactly the same size. However, some cats may have pupils that are different sizes. This is known as anisocoria and can be a symptom of a number of conditions and issues that affect cats. These include glaucoma, progressive retinal atrophy, atrophy of the iris, retinal detachment, and eye tumors. Most of the time, you don’t need to worry, but if your cat is exhibiting any other worrying symptoms, you should call your vet as soon as possible.

What does it mean when a cat’s pupils are large?

There are many reasons why a cat’s pupils may be dilated. These include low light, being excited or playing, being scared, and medical conditions. While it’s not usually something to worry about, if your cat is showing any other signs of distress, pain, or illness, it’s always worth speaking with a trusted professional.