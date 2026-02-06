5 Weird Things Cats Do That Are, In Fact, Totally Normal

If you live with a cat, chances are you’re used to some pretty bizarre behavior. Sure, they can be sneaky — usually in service of getting attention, or treats, or both — but they can also be downright baffling. For example: Why do they stare into space with their mouths hanging open? Why do they meow at nothing? Why do they race away from the litter box after they use it, as if it’s on fire? Why do they beg for attention opens in new tab and then act aloof? And who knew that cats drool?

I asked a few cat experts to shed light on these quirks, and it turns out, they’re usually nothing to worry about. If you’ve noticed any of these things, keep reading to find out what’s going on with your little weirdo.

Chalit Saphaphak / Stocksy

Hanging their mouths open

You know the face. Your cat sniffs something — a shoe, a blanket, your morning breath — and then freezes. They tilt their head back and hang their mouth open, as if they’re lost in thought, or possibly disgusted. It’s equal parts dramatic and unsettling, and it’s completely normal.

“Most people assume their cat is tasting something unpleasant or about to gag,” says Dr. Ezra Ameis, a Los Angeles-based emergency veterinarian and founder of Paw Priority opens in new tab . But this strange expression is actually called the flehmen response opens in new tab . When cats curl their upper lip and hold their mouth open, they’re pulling scent particles toward a special structure on the roof of their mouth called the vomeronasal organ opens in new tab . This organ allows them to get a deeper, more detailed read on pheromones and chemical signals than their nose alone can provide.

“It is essentially their advanced scent analysis mode,” Dr. Ameis explains. He says cats often do it after smelling another cat, a pile of laundry, or the new boots that just came off the UPS truck. Basically, anything carrying a strong or unfamiliar scent can trigger it. “Even though the face they make looks like they are silently judging the entire household, they are simply gathering information,” he says.

Tetra Images, LLC / Alamy Stock Photo

Meowing at nothing

“Probably the most common ‘weird’ behavior that cat owners ask me about is their cat’s tendency to meow loudly and repeatedly, often at night, at nothing in particular,” says Dr. Julie Hunt, a veterinary consultant for Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab . Sometimes clients tell her that their cat meows into the corner (Blair Witch Project vibes) or up at the ceiling, and occasionally they wonder if they have a ghost in their home, or a portal to another world that’s only visible to their cat.

Sadly, the reality isn’t that exciting. “Night yowling commonly develops in middle-aged to older cats,” Dr. Hunt says. If this is new behavior, or your cat is doing it frequently, she does recommend a vet visit, just to be sure there’s nothing physical going on.

Often, though, she says that tests won’t turn anything up. Meowing at nothing is associated with cognitive decline as cats age, which is normal (if also sad). “While cognitive decline can’t be reversed, it can be slowed with supplements, special diets, or medications that support brain health,” Dr. Hunt says.

Boogich / iStock

Zooming around after pooping

Listen — who hasn’t felt lighter after spending some time in the bathroom? But most of us don’t race through the house like a toddler on a sugar high after we poop. Cats, however, act like they either want to celebrate their accomplishment, or they’re terrified of it. Whatever the reason, the post-poop zoomies are real, and they're surprisingly common, according to Dr. Geri Katz, a veterinary advisor at Pet Honesty opens in new tab .

“As strange as this seems, there are actually reasons for this,” she says. One explanation? Simple relief. The physical sensation of pooping can create a kind of euphoria. Another is instinct.

“As wild cats at heart, they instinctively want to physically separate themselves from their waste so as not to be detected by predators,” Dr. Katz explains. Also, the muscle contractions involved in pooping can be invigorating. Have you ever gotten a boost of energy after a workout? It’s like that. Dr. Katz does note, however, that if your cat seems to be fleeing in discomfort, or if their poop looks out of the ordinary opens in new tab , it's worth a vet visit to rule out pain or digestive issues.

Magui-rfajardo / iStock

Asking for attention, then walking away

This is my cat Wilbur’s favorite move. He taps me on the shoulder, looks at me plaintively, then goes to the other end of the sofa when I reach over to pet him. What gives? Dr. Nita Vasudevan, a veterinary consultant for Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab , explains: “Cats often enjoy attention, but on their own terms,” she says. “By walking away and making you reach out, he's setting boundaries and ensuring the petting session remains comfortable and on his terms.”

He also may be getting overstimulated — especially when he lets me pet him for a minute before shrinking away opens in new tab . “Cats are sensitive creatures,” Dr. Vasudevan says, explaining that in the wild, they are solitary hunters who spend much of their time on alert for predators. “Their preference for independence, coupled with their need to maintain control of interactions, likely stems from these instincts,” she tells me. “The ‘come here, go away’ behavior may be a way of keeping their interactions balanced, ensuring they’re not too vulnerable, while still enjoying social bonding.” In other words, it may seem weird, but it’s normal.

Veera / Shutterstock

Drooling when you pet them

There’s no weird behavior that can faze cat behaviorist Stephen Quand opens in new tab t. “I work part-time in a very large animal shelter, and I’ve seen every kind of cat there is, many times over,” he tells me. When he mentions that he once had a cat named Simon who liked to wake him up in the morning by licking his ears, I think again of Wilbur, who not only loves to lick me (especially when I’m sweaty), but is a world-class drooler. He can be a shy guy, but once he warms up enough to come over and ask for pets, watch out: You’re gonna get wet.

Before I adopted Wilbur, I thought drooling (and licking!) was just a dog thing. But no. Cats drool, too, and it turns out, it’s not even that uncommon — there are multiple Reddit threads opens in new tab dedicated to drooling cats opens in new tab , if you’d like to research it for yourself opens in new tab . Usually, it’s totally normal.

“A happy, purring cat that drools is no cause for concern,” veterinarian Dr. Chyrle Bonk opens in new tab says. “They’re just letting the pleasures of life get the best of them and have ventured into their relaxed and content space.”

Dr. Bonk cautions that if the drooling is accompanied by symptoms such as lack of appetite, bad breath, panting, or labored breathing, a vet visit is in order ASAP. Usually though, drooling while petting is nothing to worry about.