Do you find yourself constantly scrubbing baseboards and other areas in your home because of a cat urine smell? Have you seen your cat back up to a wall, lift their tail, and leave you staring at a new mess — and wondering why?

Unfortunately, spraying or inappropriate urination is the number one reason cats are surrendered to shelters. It is one of the most common reasons cat parents seek help from veterinarians or behavioralists. And it’s one of the most misunderstood cat behavioral problems. Even female cats can spray, but male cats, in particular, have a reputation for it. The good news is that once you understand why they are doing this and take some steps to address the issue, it becomes much easier to stop your cat from spraying.

Main takeaways Spraying or inappropriate urination is the main reason cats are surrendered to shelters.

The substance that your cat sprays is urine.

Reasons for spraying include medical conditions, failure to neuter, environmental changes, and competition with other cats.

Any cat can spray, including females.

You must rule out medical causes before you assume spraying is behavioral.

What is spraying in cats?

Spraying isn’t a bathroom accident — it’s a form of urine marking. Many cat lovers mistakenly think that the substance being sprayed by a cat is something different from urine. However, that’s not true. When your male cat sprays, they are releasing a small amount of urine, and it’s usually on vertical surfaces like walls, doors, furniture, or corners. What they’re actually doing is communicating to you or to the other cats in the household.

The urine sprayed actually contains pheromones and sends a message to other cats. They are not trying to spite you. They’re not trying to misbehave. They’re just sending a message that, in most cases, is beyond their control. Unfortunately, spraying can occur not just because of other cats in the household, but also because of outside cats or other stressors in your cat’s life.

Related article Yes, You Should Spay/Neuter Your Cat. Here’s Why A veterinarian breaks down how it keeps your pet healthy and curbs kitten overpopulation.

Which cats are more likely to spray?

Any cat can spray, including females. However, some are more likely than others. Male cats who haven’t been neutered top the list, followed by cats living in multi-cat households or cats who can see outdoor cats through windows or doors.

Spraying is common after changes in your cat’s life, such as moving, new schedules, rearranging furniture, or bringing a new pet into the home. Cats are creatures of habit, and even small changes in their lives can feel like a big deal to them.

Do male cats spray?

Yes, male cats spray much more frequently than female cats, especially if they haven’t been neutered. Intact males have a higher level of testosterone, which has a lot to do with urine spraying. However, even neutered male cats spray. Stress, conflict, or medical issues can all cause a cat to spray, even for those who have been perfect litter box users.

The main reasons male cats spray

There are several different reasons why a male cat may spray.

Territory marking

Claiming territory is one of the most common reasons your male might spray. This is why it’s particularly common in multi-cat households where cats feel like their space or resources are limited or challenged. It’s also common for cats to react to other cats not related to the household, while looking out windows or through doors. Unfamiliar smells brought in from the outside can even cause spraying. Bringing a new pet home is particularly stressful to a cat, and that can be a reason as well.

Often, you will find that spraying occurs in the same areas repeatedly. This can happen particularly on your doors, windows, or shared spaces in the home. Again, your cat is not trying to spite you or cause problems — they’re just reinforcing their boundaries.

Sexual behavior

If you have an unneutered male, it is not surprising if they eventually spray around your house. Spraying is very influenced by reproductive hormones. When a male cat sprays, this is a sign to nearby females. Even if you don’t have other cats in your home, they may still spray. They can also sense cats outside your home. Your male cat is signaling that they are sexually available and also warning other males to go away. This type of spraying is one of the worst odors you will ever smell. It tends to be frequent, strong-smelling, and persistent unless you get your cat neutered.

Stress and anxiety

You may not find it stressful at all to have a new piece of furniture, a friendly visit, a different work schedule, or construction noises. But your cat feels otherwise. They notice any change in their home and can experience a large increase in stress from such events. For cats, spraying is a coping mechanism. It makes their environment feel familiar.

Conflicts with other cats

You might not realize that your cat is feeling stressed or that conflicts are going on. It can be very subtle: Other cats understand the communication, but you may not. You may not even notice it. Some cats in multi-cat households will block access to other cats’ resources, such as food, water, litter, and favorite sleeping spots. This can lead to spraying. They are responding to a social imbalance. This occurs particularly when there’s limited space, not enough litter boxes, or competition for favorite sleeping areas.

Medical conditions

The most important thing for you to walk away with from this article is that the first thing you should do if your cat starts spraying is to visit your vet. That’s because spraying doesn’t always have to be behavioral. It can be a medical condition. It’s so important to find that out first. These medical issues include urinary tract infections, bladder inflammation, or pain. It’s only fair to your cat that you find out if they are suffering from one of these conditions before you assume their reaction is behavioral.

How to tell if your cat is spraying vs. urinating

It really matters that you figure this out because the treatment for each behavior is very different.

Spraying usually involves:

Small amounts of urine

Vertical surfaces like a wall or door

A standing posture with the tail held upright, usually quivering, and often accompanied by treading with the back feet

Inappropriate urination, on the other hand, usually involves:

Larger puddles

Horizontal surfaces

A squatting posture

Sprayed urine also often smells stronger due to the pheromones. If the scent really overwhelms you and your visitors start to notice it, spraying is a strong possibility.

The role of neutering in male cat spraying

The first step toward reducing or eliminating spraying in male cats is neutering. Most intact males will completely stop, or at least reduce, their spraying after neutering. The best way to prevent spraying in the first place is to get your male cats neutered before they start.

Neutering has several benefits, including:

The prevention, reduction, or elimination of spraying

Avoiding bringing an unwanted litter into the world

Prevention of testicular cancer

Decreased aggression towards other cats or humans

How to stop a male cat from spraying

The first step if your cat is spraying, whether male or female, is to take them to your veterinarian for an examination. You must rule out medical causes before you assume it’s behavioral.

Here are some additional steps:

Neuter any intact males.

Focus on your home environment. Behavioralists recommend one litter box per cat, plus one extra. These litter boxes should not all be grouped together or placed in the basement, an area commonly preferred by cat parents. They need to be spread apart, placed on each level of your home, and placed in quiet areas. In addition, cats need multiple feeding areas, resting spots, and vertical spaces. You can significantly reduce conflict and stress by following these tips.

If your cat has an accident and you’re cleaning it up, make sure you use an enzymatic cleaner. If you don’t get all the urine smell, your cat will be attracted back to that area. Other things that can help include pheromone products, behavior modification, or medication if nothing else works. Medication is usually a last resort, but it is safe and often effective.

Bottom line

If your cat is spraying, this is not about spite, stubbornness, or retaliation. It’s more likely due to stress, territory, conflict, and health. The first step is to have your vet rule out medical causes. Also, remember that female cats can spray, too. Dealing with spraying requires patience, environmental adjustments, and veterinary guidance — but most spraying issues can be improved or resolved. Once you start paying close attention and understand what your cat is trying to say, spraying becomes much easier to manage.

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