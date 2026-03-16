Cat lovers know that no two cats are exactly the same: Every animal has their own distinct set of behaviors and quirks, and one of the main ways cats express themselves is through vocalization. If you live with a cat, you’re probably already well attuned to your pet’s individual range of noises and have instinctively learned what they mean.

For instance, my cat Cricket has an aristocratic air to her. She meows very softly and politely and almost only when she wants me to pet her. On the other hand, my cat Cowboy is constantly making chirps and warbles. He grumbles to himself, and his meow is much louder, shriller, and more demanding. One of his favorite pastimes is to stand in the middle of the kitchen after his dinner and wail for minutes on end just because dinner is over.

But there’s one kitty “ noise ” that you may have missed, because it actually makes no sound at all: the “silent meow.” If you’ve witnessed this behavior you can consider yourself lucky, not only because it’s relatively uncommon, but also because it’s adorable. For the uninitiated, it’s exactly what it sounds like: Your cat opens their mouth and goes through the typical physical motion of meowing. But instead, they produce only either the teensiest, tiniest squeak or no sound at all. It’s super opens in new tab cute opens in new tab — but what does it mean?

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Is this a sign of affection or a learned behavior?

A common interpretation of the silent meow is that it’s a sign of deep affection from your cat, just like the slow blink, but the reality is more nuanced than that. In analyzing the behavior of animals — which, after all, are creatures that don�’t share our language — we have a tendency to anthropomorphize them.

Humans are used to observing the world via our own set of behaviors, emotions, and structures, and we can’t always avoid the impulse to map our traits onto other species. But realistically, there’s only so much animal behavior we can explain with any degree of scientific certainty. (At least not without being able to communicate telepathically with our pets opens in new tab , and I have been trying for years. So far, no luck.)

All of that doesn’t necessarily mean the silent meow isn’t a sign of affection — it just may not be the way we normally define it. Because it’s such an adorable, gentle behavior, the silent meow will usually get positively reinforced by a cat parent with lots of cooing and physical affection.

“Cats really have a symbiotic relationship with us,” says behaviorist Rachel Geller opens in new tab . “Most people, when the cat does the silent meow, we find it very endearing, and we typically react a certain way. We will maybe respond vocally, we will be affectionate, we’ll pet the cat. We’ll tell the cat how much we love the cat. And because of that, the cat will now learn that when she does that silent meow, she’s going to get extra affection, extra attention.”

So rather than seeing a silent meow as your cat saying, Hey there, I love you, it’s probably something closer to I want you to be affectionate with me, so I’m gonna do this thing that always gets me positive attention.

But even this translation is merely an educated guess, says feline behaviorist Mikel Delgado opens in new tab . “I try to be very cautious in my interpretation of behaviors,” she says. “Is it possible there's a learned component? It could represent that, for sure. But I would not feel confident saying that’s definitely what’s going on.” Geller concurs: “Like a lot of things in life, it’s subject to interpretation. I think the main thing with the silent meow is that we reinforce it. We always react to it, and that becomes rewarding for the cat.”

Delgado also points out that while there’s plenty of scientific research on cat vocalizations, the silent meow has never been formally studied.

“You have to be able to reliably observe the behavior [to properly study it],” she says, and there’s no predictable way to trigger a silent meow. “Vocalizations that are more frequent are much more easy to observe and to correlate with a certain situation — we can say, ‘OK we tend to see purring when a cat is on our lap.’ Whereas with the silent meow, I think part of the reason it’s so captivating is its rarity.”

Is the silent meow even silent?

Further complicating the discussion on what the silent meow means is the fact that it may not even be silent at all — in fact, it’s entirely possible the cat is making noise on a frequency human ears can’t hear, like a dog whistle.

“Many cat vocalizations are outside of our hearing range,” Geller says. Delgado agrees. “We don’t know if it’s just a meow where the sound doesn’t come out, or if there’s sound out of our range of hearing, or if the cat is straining to vocalize, or just not trying very hard.”

While high-frequency sound detectors would presumably make it easy to find out whether your cat is actually making a sound in this instance, researchers would still face the issue of not being able to trigger the behavior in order to record it. Getting a cat to make an audible meow is simple enough: Just close a bedroom door or feed them five minutes late. But there’s no predictable way to prompt a silent meow from your cat.

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When should you be worried about the silent meow?

While behaviorists admittedly have little certainty on what this behavior means, they agree that it’s typically not concerning or abnormal; however, there are a few exceptions to this.

Pay close attention if a normally vocal cat suddenly seems to be having trouble producing sound, and keep an eye out for other symptoms like lethargy or lack of appetite. “I always tell people that if this is a very new behavior or it seems to come on suddenly, you may want to run it by your vet,” Geller adds. “It could be that your cat has an upper respiratory infection.”

But more often than not, it’s safe to file away the silent meow as just a benign quirk of your particular critter and something we’ll have to let remain a sweet little mystery (at least for now). As far as other silent forms of communication go, if I make any breakthroughs in cat-human telepathy, you’ll be among the first to know.