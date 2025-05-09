These Organizations Have Kids Paint Pet Portraits to Help Shelter Animals Get Adopted
It's a win for everyone involved.
Share Article
“I didn’t even know I could paint that well!” Jude, 10, told his mom after painting a portrait of Vic, an adoptable shelter dog, for the Empathy Pawjectopens in a new tab, a program that uses kids’ art to help shelter dogs get adopted. Lending his newfound artistic skills to the Calgary, Alberta-based project helps Jude connect with shelter animals and find them a home, while giving him a sense of agency and boosting his confidence.
While there are many ways for adults to help their local animal shelter, concerns around safety or liability mean younger animal advocates don’t get a lot of opportunities to participate. Some shelters are trying to remedy this, and parents and teachers are getting creative, too. Here, we feature three different programs in Canada and the United States where kids like Jude make art to help rescue pets find their families.
littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member.opens in a new tab
The Empathy Pawject—Calgary, Alberta (Canada)
The Empathy Pawject created by artist, art educator, and animal rights advocate Rebecca Carruthers Green, teaches kids in Calgary to use compassion and kindness to help real animals. First, the students receive the profile of a real dog or cat from an animal shelter. Then, through a series of lessons, also made available for freeopens in a new tab online, they learn how to paint their assigned pet. Their completed portrait is later shared on the Empathy Pawject’s Instagram accountopens in a new tab to help boost the pet’s adoption profile.
Through this artistic process, they discover that “like humans, all animals are very unique with their own set of likes and dislikes, quirks, and wonderfully individual personalities,” Carruthers Green adds. Through the process, she says, they also pick up on the importance of compassion and treating all living creatures with kindness.
Each year, the Calgary Central Public Library hosts a two-month-long exhibit of Empathy Pawject paintings each year. It’s a great way for the young artists to see their work impact the real world, as they celebrate the animals who found homes.
Visitors to the library learn about shelter animals through the compassionate lens of children. “I loved going to the exhibit,” Sienna, a 12-year-old artist, tells Kinship. “I figured the more people know about the dogs, it will spread around the world and more dogs will get a nice home, like they all deserve.”
Sketch-a-Pet Program—Las Vegas, Nevada
Following the success of their Book Buddies program (children visitors read books out loud to shelter pets), The Animal Foundationopens in a new tab in Las Vegas launched their Sketch-a-Pet programopens in a new tab, which provides children with sketch pads to draw the animals of their choice. The kids can take their drawings home or donate them to be displayed near the animal at the shelter.
“The program benefits both children and animals,” Andrew Findley, The Animal Foundation’s volunteer coordinator, explains. “Just having a child sit calmly and talk to the animals helps them decompress and get them used to being around people, easing the stress of shelter life.”
Rescue Advocates of Long Island (RALI)
In 2015, the Buonomo family of Long Island founded their own nonprofit organization, Rescue Advocates of Long Islandopens in a new tab (RALI), to support local shelters and rescues. From a young age, their children (Brianne was five at the time; Caitlin, eight; and Brendan, 11) got involved in holiday drives, making Christmas ornaments for the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelteropens in a new tab in Wantagh, New York, or painting rocks for a scented garden.
Over the years, the Buonomo kids also painted around 400 endearing portraits of dogs and cats who were waiting for homes, focusing on “long-timers” — the animals who have been waitingopens in a new tab to be adopted for months, sometimes years.
Learning to deal with difficult emotions
The Empathy Pawject helps students exercise their empathy but also learn how to cope with potential complicated emotions that come up while they are making art of these rescue animals. Maybe they feel sad that a pet hasn��’t found their home yet. Or maybe their artwork brings up grief because a cat or dog reminds them of a childhood pet that has passed.
Take Jude. He connected deeply with the story of his dog-model, Vic, and experienced deep feelings. “He showed such concern for the dog’s future, asking us if we knew anyone that might adopt him,” his mother, Sally, shares.
The empathy Jude felt extended beyond the dog himself, to the people who take care of them every day. “My favorite part,” he says, “was seeing how much volunteers care for the dogs, especially when they know if the dogs are adopted, they won’t get to see them ever again.”
At The Animal Foundation, Findley notices similar connections. A little girl asked him once, “Do guinea pigs need to be with other guinea pigs?” Upon learning that yes, they are very social animals and should never be housed alone, the girl declared: “I’m going to tell my mom that my guinea pig at home needs a friend!”
Reaching the community and empowering young advocates
In Long Island, RALI’s paintings welcome the public in the shelter’s lobby. “Once a dog or cat is adopted or pulled by a rescue, the painting goes to that adopter or rescue as a gift,” founder Anne Marie Buonomo shares. Years later, some adopters still treasure the painting.
The Empathy Pawject was awarded the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal in 2022, and the Buonomo family received a citation from their town. Beyond the recognition, both endeavors have profoundly marked the children. “Not only did the Empathy Pawject impact my daughter’s growth in art, but also her growth in character development,” Michelle, a mother whose child participates in the program, shares. Jill, another mother, adds: “It gives the children a sense of there being a bigger world out there and that they can help make a difference.”
Brianne Buonomo, who is now 15 and has been participating in RALI for a decade, is still very excited about the work she does: “Every moment counts. It is my passion to give a voice to the voiceless, and this is something I plan to continue pursuing for years to come.”
How to start a program like this for your local shelters
Visit the Empathy Pawject’s websiteopens in a new tab for more info, and be sure to follow their Instagram opens in a new tab for cute paintings. You can support RALI by donating via their websiteopens in a new tab. Donations help cover the cost of paint, canvases, and art supplies they might need. They have an Amazon Wishlistopens in a new tab for their shelter friends, too. Follow them on Facebook opens in a new tab or Instagramopens in a new tab.
If you are looking for a simple way to start at home, check out these easy activitiesopens in a new tab I created, from coloring pages to friendship bracelets and adoption flyers.
Sophie Gamand
Dog photographer. Empathetic storyteller. Tireless advocate. Sophie Gamandopens in a new tab is changing the world one camera click at a time. She travels around the world to shine a light on dogs in need. Through her social media following and photo exhibitions, she has helped find homes for hundreds of her canine muses, and raises funds for rescue organizations.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
The Most Common Reasons People Surrender Their Pets—And How You Can Help
There are systemic issues at play.
- opens in a new tab
Does It Affect Your Dog if You Change Their Name After Adopting Them?
From puppies to seniors, new friends to foster fails, here’s how to navigate a moniker swap.
- opens in a new tab
3 Sustainability Reasons to Adopt Your Next Pet From a Shelter
If your New Year’s resolution is to go green, consider animal rescue.
- opens in a new tab
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so check these boxes before you sign on the dotted line.
- opens in a new tab
A New Report Finds That 35% of Cats and Dogs Are Homeless
It is a serious issue around the world.
- opens in a new tab
Sir Darius Brown Makes Rescue Work Look Positively Dapper
This Obama-endorsed teenage animal advocate designs and donates bow ties to shelter dogs to help get them adopted.