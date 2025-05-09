“I didn’t even know I could paint that well!” Jude, 10, told his mom after painting a portrait of Vic, an adoptable shelter dog, for the Empathy Pawject opens in a new tab , a program that uses kids’ art to help shelter dogs get adopted. Lending his newfound artistic skills to the Calgary, Alberta-based project helps Jude connect with shelter animals and find them a home, while giving him a sense of agency and boosting his confidence.

While there are many ways for adults to help their local animal shelter, concerns around safety or liability mean younger animal advocates don’t get a lot of opportunities to participate. Some shelters are trying to remedy this, and parents and teachers are getting creative, too. Here, we feature three different programs in Canada and the United States where kids like Jude make art to help rescue pets find their families.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Vic, Jude’s canine subject for Empathy Pawject.

The Empathy Pawject—Calgary, Alberta (Canada)

The Empathy Pawject created by artist, art educator, and animal rights advocate Rebecca Carruthers Green, teaches kids in Calgary to use compassion and kindness to help real animals. First, the students receive the profile of a real dog or cat from an animal shelter. Then, through a series of lessons, also made available for free opens in a new tab online, they learn how to paint their assigned pet. Their completed portrait is later shared on the Empathy Pawject’s Instagram account opens in a new tab to help boost the pet’s adoption profile.

Through this artistic process, they discover that “like humans, all animals are very unique with their own set of likes and dislikes, quirks, and wonderfully individual personalities,” Carruthers Green adds. Through the process, she says, they also pick up on the importance of compassion and treating all living creatures with kindness.

A gallery of the adoptable pets at the Calgary Central Public Library. Courtesy of Empathy Pawject

Each year, the Calgary Central Public Library hosts a two-month-long exhibit of Empathy Pawject paintings each year. It’s a great way for the young artists to see their work impact the real world, as they celebrate the animals who found homes.

Visitors to the library learn about shelter animals through the compassionate lens of children. “I loved going to the exhibit,” Sienna, a 12-year-old artist, tells Kinship. “I figured the more people know about the dogs, it will spread around the world and more dogs will get a nice home, like they all deserve.”

Janice, another rescue pup, depicted playing in the snow. Courtesy of Empawthy Project

Sketch-a-Pet Program—Las Vegas, Nevada

Following the success of their Book Buddies program (children visitors read books out loud to shelter pets), The Animal Foundation opens in a new tab in Las Vegas launched their Sketch-a-Pet program opens in a new tab , which provides children with sketch pads to draw the animals of their choice. The kids can take their drawings home or donate them to be displayed near the animal at the shelter.

“The program benefits both children and animals,” Andrew Findley, The Animal Foundation’s volunteer coordinator, explains. “Just having a child sit calmly and talk to the animals helps them decompress and get them used to being around people, easing the stress of shelter life.”

Two kids sketch adoptable pets for The Animal Foundation. Courtesy of The Animal Foundation

Rescue Advocates of Long Island (RALI)

In 2015, the Buonomo family of Long Island founded their own nonprofit organization, Rescue Advocates of Long Island opens in a new tab (RALI), to support local shelters and rescues. From a young age, their children (Brianne was five at the time; Caitlin, eight; and Brendan, 11) got involved in holiday drives, making Christmas ornaments for the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter opens in a new tab in Wantagh, New York, or painting rocks for a scented garden.

Over the years, the Buonomo kids also painted around 400 endearing portraits of dogs and cats who were waiting for homes, focusing on “long-timers” — the animals who have been waiting opens in a new tab to be adopted for months, sometimes years.

Artwork from kids at RALI. Courtesy of Rescue Advocates of Long Island

Learning to deal with difficult emotions

The Empathy Pawject helps students exercise their empathy but also learn how to cope with potential complicated emotions that come up while they are making art of these rescue animals. Maybe they feel sad that a pet hasn��’t found their home yet. Or maybe their artwork brings up grief because a cat or dog reminds them of a childhood pet that has passed.

Take Jude. He connected deeply with the story of his dog-model, Vic, and experienced deep feelings. “He showed such concern for the dog’s future, asking us if we knew anyone that might adopt him,” his mother, Sally, shares.

The empathy Jude felt extended beyond the dog himself, to the people who take care of them every day. “My favorite part,” he says, “was seeing how much volunteers care for the dogs, especially when they know if the dogs are adopted, they won’t get to see them ever again.”

At The Animal Foundation, Findley notices similar connections. A little girl asked him once, “Do guinea pigs need to be with other guinea pigs?” Upon learning that yes, they are very social animals and should never be housed alone, the girl declared: “I’m going to tell my mom that my guinea pig at home needs a friend!”

A rescue pup named Bodie, depicted by his artist as a fun, party pup. Courtesy of Empathy Pawject

Reaching the community and empowering young advocates

In Long Island, RALI’s paintings welcome the public in the shelter’s lobby. “Once a dog or cat is adopted or pulled by a rescue, the painting goes to that adopter or rescue as a gift,” founder Anne Marie Buonomo shares. Years later, some adopters still treasure the painting.

The Empathy Pawject was awarded the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal in 2022, and the Buonomo family received a citation from their town. Beyond the recognition, both endeavors have profoundly marked the children. “Not only did the Empathy Pawject impact my daughter’s growth in art, but also her growth in character development,” Michelle, a mother whose child participates in the program, shares. Jill, another mother, adds: “It gives the children a sense of there being a bigger world out there and that they can help make a difference.”

Mowgli, a cozy kitty surrounded by bright colors in her artist’s rendering of her. Courtesy of Empathy Pawject

Brianne Buonomo, who is now 15 and has been participating in RALI for a decade, is still very excited about the work she does: “Every moment counts. It is my passion to give a voice to the voiceless, and this is something I plan to continue pursuing for years to come.”

How to start a program like this for your local shelters

Visit the Empathy Pawject’s website opens in a new tab for more info, and be sure to follow their Instagram opens in a new tab for cute paintings. You can support RALI by donating via their website opens in a new tab . Donations help cover the cost of paint, canvases, and art supplies they might need. They have an Amazon Wishlist opens in a new tab for their shelter friends, too. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram opens in a new tab .