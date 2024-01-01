Articles by Sophie Gamand
Sophie Gamand
Dog photographer. Empathetic storyteller. Tireless advocate. Sophie Gamandopens in a new tab is changing the world one camera click at a time. She travels around the world to shine a light on dogs in need. Through her social media following and photo exhibitions, she has helped find homes for hundreds of her canine muses, and raises funds for rescue organizations.
10 Ways to Support a Friend Who Is Grieving a Pet
Not everyone understands how hard it is to lose a pet. You can be the person who does.
Why I Used AI to Reconstruct Cropped Dog Ears
Vets everywhere agree that ear cropping is an unnecessary procedure that can lead to health problems. See how I gave these pups their ears back.
Sophie Gamand’s Secrets to Snapping Incredible Dog Pics
My pro tips for taking grid-worthy (and life-saving) portraits of your pooch.
