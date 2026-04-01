It’s the sweetest thing: Your dog shimmies over to you, drops their head, and nuzzles their face and snout into your legs or side. It usually feels like an affectionate gesture, particularly when paired with a wagging tail and a loose gait. But it’s also such a specific move you may have puzzled over what it means (and even wondered if maybe your dog is just using you as a scratching post for an itchy face).

We spoke to a couple veterinarians about all the possible things your dog might be trying to tell you when they burrow their head into you.

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A sign of trust and affection

For the most part, when dogs smush their face into you, it’s a sign that they’re comfortable, trusting, and wanting to express affection by being physically closer to you.

“Dogs are tactile, social mammals, and physical closeness is part of how they build and maintain relationships, both with other dogs and with people,” says Dr. Jo Myers, a veterinarian at Vetster opens in new tab . “I see this behavior most commonly in relaxed, bonding contexts like greeting, cuddling, or settling in to rest.”

The gentle pressure and touch also might simply feel good to the dog. “If you think about how nice a head or face massage feels to you, it is not a stretch to imagine a dog enjoying similar sensations,” Dr. Myers explains. And likewise, it probably feels good to you when they nuzzle up, just like when a loved one hugs or cuddles you.

But Dr. Myers notes there’s not a one-size-fits-all explanation, and you may have to look to your dog for context clues. “One dog may be saying, You are my companion, another may be saying, That feels nice, and another may be saying, My face is itchy.”

A panacea for feelings of stress or uncertainty

The head burrowing can sometimes be a way for dogs to self-soothe or seek reassurance when they are stressed, overstimulated, exhausted, or find themselves in an uncertain situation. “Gentle pressure against a trusted person can help them regulate their emotions,” says Dr. Antje Joslin, veterinarian consultant at Dogtopia opens in new tab . It‘s similar to when a young child turns to hide in their mom’s legs when they’re overwhelmed.

You can tell they’re seeking security from you during an anxious or fearful moment if you look at the rest of their body language. Maybe they’re trembling, panting, have pinned-back ears, are yawning, or a tense body posture all point to signs that they‘re stressed, per Dr. Joslin. It’s good that they’re turning to you as a source of comfort, but if your dog is showing consistent signs of anxiety, it might be worth talking to your vet to pinpoint and address the source of the angst.

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A quick fix for an itchy face

Paws are fine and all, except when you have an itch on your face or nose — then they’re pretty useless. When dogs need to scratch somewhere they can’t reach, they often look to surfaces they can rub on to alleviate the discomfort, from the couch to the rug to your leg.

Everybody gets itchy sometimes. But, if a dog is suddenly rubbing their face a lot, or seems uncomfortable, that is worth a veterinary check, Dr. Myers says.

It could be allergies (also called facial pruritus), or even ear or tooth pain, signaling a possible infection that needs treatment. Less common, but worth noting: If your dog is compulsively pressing their head opens in new tab against the wall or other objects, it could be a neurological sign that requires immediate veterinary attention, Dr. Joslin cautions.

A call back to their puppy era

Possibly the cutest explanation: Your dog is recreating the good old days when they would romp around with their puppy littermates. If you’ve ever seen a litter of puppies piled up and flopping on each other, generally making constant skin-to-skin contact, you may have witnessed some face-smushing going on, too.

“Puppies naturally nuzzle into pack members or their mother for warmth, protection and reassurance,” Dr. Joslin explains. “Adult dogs retain this instinctive tendency when seeking close contact with those they perceive as family.”

Awww.