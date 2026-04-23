Why Does My Dog Mess With Me and Not My Partner?

In an ideal world, a family dog is just that: a dog who loves every family member equally. But in reality, many dogs have one human they focus on the most — and sometimes, that person is more often a target of playful nips and relentless pawing than sweet cuddles.

This behavior can make family members feel many different ways, whether it’s special (they’re the chosen one!) or targeted (Why is my dog nipping just me?). But according to the experts, dogs’ reasons for picking one family member over another to focus their attention on isn’t a value judgment on that person’s character or worth. In fact, if you’re the target of your dog messing with you, you may be the cause, and not even realize it.

Why is your dog messing with you

First, a caveat: When we’re talking about a dog “messing” with a pet parent, we are talking about being playful, not harmful or aggressive.

If a dog is “biting, threatening, or behaving aggressively or anxiously toward a human, this is not an issue of favoritism,” says Amanda Gagnon, founder and training director of Amanda Gagnon Dog Training opens in new tab . “It may be a serious behavior problem, and the family should seek the advice of a certified professional trainer with extensive experience working with these types of problems.”

But if your dog nibbles your ankles or tries to play with you more than your partner, it could be because they think of you as their primary person.

“Most dogs have a primary human who they think of as their homebase,” Gagnon adds. “Dogs choose their primary person for much the same reasons that humans choose primary relationships. Everything from how safe they feel to how much fun they have with a person affects the way a dog relates.”

But messing with one human more than others could also have less to do with a dog’s feelings toward that person than it does with that person’s reactions to the dog’s behavior.

If you “historically responded” to your dog’s behavior in a way that makes them feel rewarded, the dog learns “if I nibble on you or jump in your lap, I get something for it,” says canine behaviorist and dog trainer Karen B. London.

This goes for negative responses, too; your dog may not mess with you because of how you responded. For example, if your dog tried to nibble you and you pushed them off or told them to knock it off, they may not repeat the behavior, London says.

It’s also possible that the human’s gender identity plays a role.

“I think it’s more common that the dog is this way with women over men,” London says. “If they’re on the cautious or fearful side, they’re more likely to be more nervous or cautious with a man over a woman.”

And a dog’s breed may be a factor, too.

“Some breeds are famous” for favoring one person, says London, noting that many people often say German Shepherds are one such breed. “There might be some genetic tendencies, whether those are breed-related or individual, that can play a role,” London adds.

What can you do about it?

First, it’s important to understand that just because your dog may prefer one family member over another doesn’t necessarily mean that the neglected party did anything wrong.

“The human who becomes a dog’s favorite within the family has usually earned that dog’s trust and love,” Gagnon says. “It’s just a strong relationship rooted in matching needs and shared experience.”

To foster a closer relationship, Gagnon recommends that, “when in doubt, go quiet and listen.” This can include “stability, consistency, calm energy, and paying attention to the things a dog is trying to communicate.”

Spending quality time with your dog and doing things that both you and your dog enjoy can also help your bond, says Gagnon, adding that, “for some dogs this means walks, playtime, and training activities. Others bond more completely through shared snuggles and massages.”

However, messing with a human may not always be a sign of favoritism. If problematic behavior only occurs with one partner, “then we know that the partners are doing something differently,” says Gagnon. “One of the partners is reinforcing polite behaviors and the other is inadvertently reinforcing impolite behaviors.”

In that case, “the partner who is on the receiving end of the dog’s rude behavior is best served by emulating the communication patterns of their spouse, if they can stomach the hit to their pride.”

That said, determining what behavior is problematic is relatively subjective.

“Most behaviors aren’t inherently wrong,” Gagnon says. “They’re simply being offered at moments that aren’t appropriate. Behavior is contextual. For example, when dogs nip at the heels of sheep as part of their herding work, it is a great behavior. But when they nip at the heels of children, it can do harm.”

London agrees. The decision of whether to correct a dog’s behavior is “personal” and about “whether it bothers you or not.”

When considering if they change their dog’s behavior, pet parents should ask whether their dog’s behavior is “a problem for us, for the dog, or for our community. If it isn’t, we can usually leave it alone,” Gagnon says. “If the behavior is creating stress or doing harm, then we must look at intervening.”

But if pet parents do decide to make a shift, they should consider “organizing the environment to set the dog up to not get in trouble and do the right thing,” says London. “So, for example, if you’re about to sit down for a Zoom call and your dog is biting your ankles, give them something to chew on. Set them up for success by trying to prevent [that behavior].”

And, of course, calling in an expert like Gagnon or London is also a smart move.

Ultimately, just remember that a dog “messing” with one person more than another is less about playing favorites and more about relationships, patterns, and communication. Whether you’re the chosen one opens in new tab or the chosen target, your dog is responding to what they’ve learned works, what feels safe, and where they find the most engagement.

The good news is that these dynamics aren’t fixed. With a little awareness, consistency, and intention, you can shape how your dog interacts with you, and maybe even turn those ankle nips into something a little more cuddly.