6 Signs Your Dog Would Be Happier With More Routine in Their Life

As a trainer, I meet so many dogs. And honestly? Patterns in their behavior pop out like Easter eggs in a Taylor Swift album. A majority of them are basically screaming (politely) for more predictability in their lives. These are the dogs who love knowing what’s coming next and are absolutely not here for surprises, confusion, or any chaotic-energy situations.

Sure, a lot of behavior and training work is based on science, but there is a whole aspect of my job that is an art, too. For example, when it comes to figuring out which pups will benefit from more structure and predictability in their lives, I have to rely on my finely honed observation skills, picking up on behaviors that may vary from pup to pup.

Here are six signs that suggest more predictability and consistency in your dog’s routine will help, meaning more happiness, less stress, and less reactivity.

rh2010 / Adobe Stock

They are so excited to do the right thing during training.

When a dog loves training, they often love routines, too. When I say this, I mean they love the whole process, not just the treats. Why is that? I think it’s because training gives them control over their lives.

When dogs receive a treat after they sit, come, or high-five on cue, they feel like they can manifest good things into existence. That sense of control over what happens — the ability to make what they want appear — eases their anxiety. I see it again and again: Dogs who are constantly on edge but love training are the ones who relax and rest easier when they have a solid schedule in their lives.

They learn routines quickly.

Some dogs enjoy surprises. They don’t seem to catch on super easily to the clues about what will happen. OK, they’ve picked up on the fact that when you grab the leash a walk will follow, and they’ve put two and two together to figure out that the rattle of a bag means treats are on their way. But other than that, they are content to take life as it comes.

On the other hand, some dogs rely on and thrive when they know what’s coming, hour by hour. These dogs respond very well when they can guarantee that their peanut butter-stuffed Kong opens in new tab will appear at the same time every day. They side-eye you at 9:57 a.m. because their 10 a.m. walk is in T-minus three minutes. Dogs who catch on to routines quickly, effortlessly, and naturally are almost always the same ones who really, really need them.

Giorgio Magini / Stocksy

They are a little cautious or low-key scared of the world.

If your dog sees the world as slightly spooky opens in new tab , unpredictability just makes everything scarier. Routines, on the other hand, are the ultimate emotional support for them. Every time you meet their expectations (ie., you feed them their dinner exactly at 6 p.m.), they gain confidence.

Fearful dogs are best served by a comprehensive plan to help them overcome their fears, but strong routines are a good way to help them generally feel more secure and prevent new fears from popping up. Routines often reduce stress and anxiety opens in new tab and can help decrease stress-based behaviors such as barking opens in new tab , chewing, and pacing.

They look to you for guidance.

Dogs are looking for clues to make sense of the world, just as people are. Some rely on their pet parents as their own instruction manuals to life and always look like they are trying to download the next update.

If your dog seems generally hesitant, unsure what to do, and constantly checking your face for clues, they’ll probably feel way safer and more secure when their daily life is more predictable. Less guesswork means less stress.

They tend to be on high alert.

Dogs who are constantly vigilant tend to do better with more of a routine. The same is true if your dog is reactive to new things and hypervigilant.

Dogs who exist in watchdog mode 24/7 are often able to relax more when they know what’s coming. It’s basic math: Fewer surprises equals fewer things to freak out about. A routine makes that a reality, making it easier for dogs to rest and even to nap.

They become unsettled when there’s a big change in their life.

Having a routine for our dogs creates a sense of stability, especially for those who find it hard to cope with change. Some pups’ entire worldview is upended when you do something as small as move the couch a few inches.

Consistency in dogs’ daily schedules is helpful for minimizing behavior issues and for their general wellbeing. This can also help dogs be more patient, which can also minimize demand-barking opens in new tab or other attention-seeking behavior opens in new tab .

Image Source / iStock

Don’t forget these final points.

Routines and predictability are seriously among the kindest things we can offer our dogs. As a trainer, I (figuratively) hear so many of my canine clients calling out to me saying, “Um, hello? Some more structure, please!”

Having a routine for our dogs creates a sense of stability and security in their lives. Consistency lets dogs know what to expect. When you cut down on their uncertainty about when they will eat, go for a walk, have playtime, or be given a food puzzle, you will have a less confused, calmer, and happier pup.

Making life more predictable for our dogs is more than just helpful. It’s genuinely an act of love.