Cats are known for their cute (if sometimes annoying) behaviors — perhaps most notably “making biscuits,” also known as kneading. Most cat parents have been charmed at some point by their cat seemingly “making bread” on bedding, but where does this behavior come from? And should you be worried if your cat doesn’t knead?

“If they don’t knead, that may potentially mean that your cat is not relaxed enough to do so,” veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy opens in new tab says. “That can be for many reasons, including physical pain or discomfort, anxiety in the home environment, or lack of nursing experience. Cats may also have individual differences in how much they knead.”

What does ‘making biscuits’ mean?

When cats rhythmically move their paws back and forth on a blanket or pillow (or sometimes a human), this behavior is known as kneading. Many cat parents affectionately call kneading “making biscuits” because it resembles the movement of kneading bread. Some cats may purr loudly while kneading, while others may not make any noise at all.

Why do cats knead?

Kneading is a behavior left over from when your cat was just a kitten. While nursing, kittens tend to knead their mother’s belly to stimulate milk flow. Because this behavior resulted in more food, it’s a positive and often comforting behavior that kittens carry into adulthood.

Cats may also knead for several other reasons, including:

Stretching, especially after sleeping or resting

Marking their territory

Nesting or getting comfortable in their bedding

“[In] older cats, this behavior generally is associated with feeling calm and relaxed,” Dr. Valli says. “It may also be a reinforced behavior, whereby the cat learns that movement leads to attention or some other interaction that they like.”

Possible reasons your cat doesn’t knead or make biscuits

If your cat doesn’t do a daily shift at the “biscuit factory,” there’s no reason to be worried. Not every cat kneads, and while engaging in the behavior is perfectly normal, it’s also normal for cats not to knead and still be happy and healthy.

Age and developmental factors

Older cats may have stiffer joints that make kneading more difficult or uncomfortable. On the other hand, some kittens may have experienced interruptions in their normal development and never made kneading a habit. For example, kittens who were bottle-fed by a human instead of nursed may not knead.

Health issues

Certain health conditions, such as arthritis or nail bed disease, can cause pain when cats knead, which may result in your cat not engaging in the behavior.

Personality and temperament

Some cats just may not engage in kneading as a normal behavior, while others may use kneading as a way of comforting themselves in times of stress. Either way, it’s important to pay attention to anything that may be causing your pet anxiety.

Environmental factors

A new cat may be insecure or feel unsettled in their environment, so it may take them time to feel comfortable enough to knead. Even more, settled cats may react to new situations in their environment — such as a new pet or family member — by not engaging in normal kneading behaviors.

How to encourage kneading behavior

If your cat is new to a home, give them time and space to settle in. Many cats won’t start kneading until they feel comfortable. Provide your cat with plenty of soft surfaces, such as blankets, pillows, and cat beds, to encourage kneading.

If your cat has suddenly stopped kneading, look for signs of pain or stress that may prevent the behavior, such as stiff joints.

Bottom line

Every cat is different, and not all cats knead. So, if your cat doesn’t naturally make biscuits, you have nothing to worry about. However, if your cat works at the biscuit factory and suddenly stops kneading, you may want to consult your vet as you would with any behavioral change.