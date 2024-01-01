· Kinship

Skip to main content

Back
Dr. Bartley Harrison holding his dog

Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM

    Articles featuring Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM

    Dog sitting at home waiting for it's owner to come back.
    behavior

    How Long Can You Leave a Dog Alone?

    Not that you want to be away from them anyway.

    Man holding his cat.
    health

    Your Cat’s Anxiety—Explained

    Because they’re probably not going to tell you why they just scratched the heck out of the couch.

    In their living room, a young Asian woman and her Beagle dog share a nap on the sofa, epitomizing the concept of trust, happiness, and relaxation at home.
    health

    Can Dogs Get Congested?

    How to look out for the signs your pup is feeling stuffed up.

    Woman with border collie holding tomato while working in vegetable garden.
    nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

    Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?

    Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.

    Man walking dog on a clear night.
    behavior

    Can Dogs See in the Dark?

    Hopefully, they at least fare better than we do when the lights go out.