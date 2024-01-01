Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM
Articles featuring Dr. Bartley Harrison, DVM
behavior
How Long Can You Leave a Dog Alone?
Not that you want to be away from them anyway.
health
Your Cat’s Anxiety—Explained
Because they’re probably not going to tell you why they just scratched the heck out of the couch.
health
Can Dogs Get Congested?
How to look out for the signs your pup is feeling stuffed up.
nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.
behavior
Can Dogs See in the Dark?
Hopefully, they at least fare better than we do when the lights go out.