Can a Dog Sense When You’re Pregnant?

Our dogs are eerily attuned to us — clocking our every movement as they follow us around the house, locking eyes with us in oxytocin-charged, wordless pleas, cuddling next to us on the couch or in bed every night. For many pet parents, the bond they have with their dog may even rival those they have with other humans (I can personally attest to having felt this way).

It’s not so far-fetched, then, that many pregnant people have said their dogs can sense when they’re pregnant — in some cases, per this Reddit post opens in new tab , before they even know themselves — alleging that their dogs will act extra clingy, possessive, or protective once they’re expecting. Numerous TikToks document the experience of a dog suddenly wanting to lie on their mom’s lap opens in new tab with a front seat to the bump, following them around more than usual, start guarding them opens in new tab from others, and just generally sticking to them like glue opens in new tab .

So far, the notion that pups may know about their human’s bun in the oven is anecdotal, with only a handful opens in new tab of studies opens in new tab quantifying it. But according to veterinarians and trainers I spoke with, it’s highly plausible that dogs can use their extra-sensitive noses to detect when a major hormonal shift is happening, like with pregnancy.

They also can tell pretty quickly when our routines change, our emotional states shift, or we begin to behave differently physically. Whether the dog detectives actually grasp the concept that a new being is growing in the belly of their human roommate? It’s yet to be determined. Here’s what the experts had to say.

The nose knows.

Dogs’ sense of smell is estimated to be 10,000 to 100,000 times stronger opens in new tab than humans’ — and not just in service of sniffing butts and pee around the neighborhood. Their complex olfactory system gives them an ability to detect smells that largely go unnoticed by us, including spikes in human chorionic gonadotropin hormone (hCG), estrogen, progesterone, and relaxin, which are all produced during pregnancy.

“In pregnancy, a woman’s hormonal milieu changes so dramatically that it would make sense that our canine friends would pick up on that scent difference,” explains Dr. Rebecca Greenstein opens in new tab , veterinary medical advisor for Rover. While they may not understand what, exactly, they are smelling, she says “they can distinguish between the almost-imperceptible changes in body chemistry and odor signatures that can occur in medical conditions ranging from diabetes to epilepsy.”

They are creatures of habit.

Beyond clocking scent differences, dogs are also sensitive to changes in routine or what could best be described as “vibes” in the home. This could be many things: You start to waddle and walk more slowly, you’re sleeping in more and that throws off the dog’s walk routine, or maybe the house starts filling up with baby gear. Your dog registers all of that. Maybe you’re even quibbling with your partner over pre- or post-birth logistical stressors? They’ll absorb that, too.

“Dogs are often so attuned to their two-legged companions that any small difference from baseline can trigger behavioral changes,” Greenstein says. “Some dogs might become more protective, others more clingy, others more curious as they try to navigate a change in their routine.”

A couple studies have attempted to make sense of anecdotal data from pregnant people regarding their dogs’ instinct towards their situation. In March and April 2025, The Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting Talk to Moms Monthly Poll surveyed opens in new tab 402 pet moms (dog, cat, or other). Each woman was between the ages of 18 to 44 and were currently pregnant or had at least one child up to five years old. They found that 67 percent of women surveyed said that their dog could tell they were pregnant.

In May 2025, researchers from The Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland asked opens in new tab 130 dog moms about how their pups acted during their pregnancy. 65.4 percent of dog moms reported a change in their dogs’ behavior when they became pregnant, and 26.9 percent reported that their dogs’ behavior changed before they were aware of their own pregnancy. The survey participants also detailed how the behavior changed, noting increases in attention-seeking and affectionate behaviors, as well as protective and guarding behavior.

What if your dog has no clue?

While both surveys show that more than 60 precent of pollees experienced their dog being intuitive about their pregnancy, the remainder leaves a not insignificant number of pups who had no idea. Personally speaking, as I’m writing this, I’m 16 weeks pregnant. I’ve looked out for any changes in the way my dog, Bella, acts around me, (being quite generous with my interpretations). Sadly, I haven’t noticed any marked differences, as much as I wish I did!

Greenfield says the same thing, noting that when she was pregnant, her Golden Doodle was so oblivious that he continued to tackle her and jump up onto her bump, to the point she and her husband joked he would dent the baby’s head.

What are some problem behaviors to watch for?

Alexandra Bassett opens in new tab , founder and head trainer at Dog Savvy, says that pregnant clients will reach out to her looking for help managing their dogs who, since their pregnancy, have displayed more possessive behavior. Sometimes, it’s directed toward people coming into the home. This can mean an increase in barking or actual aggressive tendencies, even towards the pregnant person’s own partner. Often, clients will reach out during the final months, “maybe when tensions are really high as the pregnancy starts to come to term,” she says.

Bassett notes that the guarding behaviors are often seen in breeds that already somewhat tend towards that temperament, like Great Pyrenees, German Shepherds. Even Shih Tzus were companion and protective dogs for emperors and could have guarding instincts, but this can occur in any dog.

When it comes to helping dogs calm down around visitors, Bassett suggests setting up walk-through gates that can contain their dog while greeting guests. Then, “try to pair positive outcomes with people stopping by.” For example, if your pup learns to heel when the mail carrier comes, you can reward them by taking them outside to inspect the waiting package.

When dogs start exhibiting resource-guarding tendencies toward the pregnant person’s partner — including growling or barking if they try to get in the bed or sit on the couch with them — that can be a tougher fix, she says.

“Usually, it requires training the dog to sleep in their dog bed and revoking the dog’s couch and bed privileges,” she says, adding you may have to use a crate if the dog is particularly persistent. She adds that you can “build value” around the dog going to their bed or crate by incentivizing with treats to reward it.

If a dog’s routine changes drastically during the lead-up to the birth, it’s important to make accommodations “so the dog still feels part of whatever is going on, and not that they’re being overlooked or neglected when the family gets busy,” she says. For example, if you can’t take the dog out for long walks anymore, maybe you go on more frequent, shorter walks.

It’s also a good idea to prepare the dog for the baby. “Put the baby stuff out so the dog gets used to seeing the carrier and the diapers in advance so they can get used to different smells” she suggests. Also, make the dog knows that baby toys aren’t dog toys. “Keep the baby toys in some kind of pen, and make sure the dog always has their own toys to play with,” she advises.

No matter what, your dog will always be your baby — just make sure they know it.