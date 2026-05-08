My little pup, a two-year-old Havanese named Briar, is an anxious little girly. Briar is a 12-pound princess who isn’t the most comfortable traipsing the sidewalks of her neighborhood in New York City — loud noises tend to startle her, big dogs are interesting but scary, and walking past her groomers causes instant trembling.

There are a few ways that Briar self-soothes when she’s anxious, and as an attentive dog mom, I always know her signs of distress. Below, we asked multiple experts for their insights on how dogs self-soothe when they’re anxious, when these behaviors become a medical concern, and tips for how to support your dog’s self-regulation when they’re stressed.

6 ways dogs self-soothe when they’re anxious

Excessive licking or chewing

According to Dr. Nathaniel Rakestraw, a veterinarian with TelaVets opens in new tab , excessive licking or chewing is a big sign he constantly sees in dogs who are trying to self-soothe. “Dogs lick their paws, legs, or flanks because it actually releases endorphins — it feels good to them in the moment,” he explains. “The problem is that owners often don’t notice until there’s already a bald patch or a raw spot developing. If your dog is doing this regularly, don’t write it off as a grooming habit.”

Yawning and lip licking

We’re not referring to tired yawning here — this is more about anxious yawning, something I see often when Briar is stressed in the car and trying not to throw up. “Repeated yawning in a tense situation, or licking the lips when there’s no food around, is your dog’s nervous system trying to pump the brakes,” says Dr. Rakestraw. “It’s actually a well-documented canine calming signal. There’s a difference, and once you see it, you can’t unsee it.”

Trembling or shaking

Is it cold in the room? If not, that mild full-body shiver is the body physically trying to discharge stress. According to Dr. Rakestraw, dogs do this the same way a person bounces their leg under a desk — it’s involuntary and it means the nervous system is working overtime.

Tail tucking and shrinking their posture

When a dog tucks their tail and rounds their back, they’re instinctively making themselves smaller. “It actually feels physically safer for them to be less exposed,” says Dr. Rakestraw. “Most people recognize this one, but they don’t always connect it to anxiety. They just think their dog is being shy.”

Pacing or circling

Repetitive movement is genuinely neurologically calming. Pacing or circling engages the vestibular system and gives the brain something rhythmic to focus on. “I’ve had owners describe their dog as ‘doing laps’ before a thunderstorm for years before realizing it was anxiety, not just a quirky habit,” says Dr. Rakestraw.

Shredding things

According to Ali Smith, a dog trainer and representative of Wag Hotels opens in new tab , shredding things — like paper towels, toilet paper rolls, or soft, stuffed toys — is a behavior that owners commonly misread as something like disobedience or boredom, but is actually more of a self-soothing behavior.

When a self-soothing behavior becomes a medical concern

When a self-soothing behavior stops working for them, that’s when it should become a medical concern. “Self-soothing is fine until it becomes the only thing they can do,” says Dr. Rakestraw. “Here’s what makes me want to step in as a vet: The licking has created hot spots, hair loss, or broken skin. The behavior is happening every single day and you can’t easily redirect them out of it.”

If your pet is not eating normally, not sleeping well, or completely shutting down socially, that could be a medical concern. “Another sign would be if you’re seeing stomach issues like vomiting or loose stools tied to stressful events,” explains Dr. Rakestraw. “The biggest sign is if they’re hurting themselves — at that stage it’s not coping anymore. That’s suffering, and it deserves real attention.”

Some breeds are more prone to anxiety and self-soothing behaviors than others. Border Collies and Australian Shepherds are wired to work, and when they don’t have a job, that energy has to go somewhere — anxiety is often where it lands. German Shepherds are notorious for separation anxiety specifically, according to Dr. Rakestraw. “Vizslas and Weimaraners bond so intensely with their people that being alone genuinely distresses them,” he explains.

That said, a traumatic history or poor early socialization can create anxiety in any dog, regardless of breed. “Some of the most anxious dogs I’ve worked with were mixed breeds with unknown backgrounds,” says Dr. Rakestraw. “Genetics matter, but they aren’t destiny.”

So, how can you tell the difference between a dog that is self-soothing effectively versus one that is in distress? Well, a dog that’s self-soothing will do the lick, pace, or yawn, then come back down. They are able to settle and come back to you, and you can interrupt the behavior and redirect them without a huge fight. “A dog in real distress doesn’t come back down,” explains Dr. Rakestraw. “The behavior escalates or just keeps cycling, and their body stays tense even after the trigger is gone.” They won’t take food or engage with toys, which is a significant red flag. They may drool, have an upset stomach, or completely disengage from the people around them.

Something to ask yourself if you’re trying to figure out your dog’s anxious behavior: After the behavior, does your dog return to you or drift further away? According to Dr. Rakestraw, that answer tells you almost everything you need to know.

Tips to support your dog’s ability to self-regulate when anxious

Give them a healthy outlet

“Lickmats, snuffle mats, and kongs are such great tools, as are marrowbones, pig ears, etc.,” explains Smith. “This recognizes that they need to relax! But overall, I’d be trying to discover what it is that’s making them anxious and finding a way to make that less problematic for them.”

Consider giving them a supplement

“L-theanine is my first recommendation for mild cases — it’s in products like Composure and Zylkene, and it takes the edge off without sedating them,” says Dr. Rakestraw. “Melatonin works well for situational stuff like fireworks or car rides. Some owners have had good results with colostrum-based supplements, which support the gut-brain connection and that connection is very real in dogs.”

From my own personal experience, giving Briar the ZenMelts by PetPax Co opens in new tab . opens in new tab when she’s anxious (or when I know she’s probably going to be stressed, like during a car ride) has helped tremendously in calming her down, without many side effects. I love that they are a natural supplement that can easily be slipped into her cheek and dissolved (no pill-swallowing required).

Get them a prescription anxiety medication

If supplements aren’t cutting it, you might need to go further and speak with your veterinarian about getting a prescription for anxiety medication for your pup. “Trazodone is what I reach for most often in situational anxiety like vet visits, travel, storms,” says Dr. Rakestraw. “For separation anxiety specifically, Fluoxetine (brand name Reconcile) is actually FDA-approved for dogs and works well when paired with a behavior plan.”

Clomipramine is another solid option, and Gabapentin comes up a lot for noise phobia. “One thing I always tell people is that medication isn’t a fix on its own — it lowers the anxiety ceiling enough that training and enrichment can actually stick,” says Dr. Rakestraw. “Think of it as creating the conditions for progress, not replacing the work.”