Why do some male cats have jowls—and should you do something about them?

It’s hard to resist big, chubby cheeks. We love them on human babies, curious chipmunks, and squirrels in the fall, but what about chubby cheeks on a cat? Chubby cheeks in babies or small rodents are due to extra body fat or storage pockets full of food, but in male cats, larger cheeks are actually due to testosterone. Now, maybe that’s not so cute anymore, or maybe it is — either way, let’s talk about tomcat cheeks so you can understand what causes their development and what, if anything, you need to do about them.

Main takeaways Thickened cheeks in unneutered male cats are called tomcat cheeks, and they develop due to testosterone.

Tomcat cheeks are one of many distinguishing features of unneutered male cats.

Tomcat cheeks serve as protection from other toms when fighting and help female cats know they’re receptive to breeding.

Most of the time, tomcat cheeks are nothing more than something to look at, but they can develop their own set of problems, so seek veterinary attention if you notice anything abnormal about your cat’s cheeks or their behavior.

What are tomcat cheeks or jowls?

Tomcat cheeks, tomcat jowls, shields, stud cheeks, stud jowls — they all mean the same thing. These are thickened, fleshy cheeks that develop in unneutered male cats who go through puberty. Although neutered males will typically maintain a kitten-like sleekness and narrowness to their face, intact males will develop a significantly wider head, complete with firm, chunky outcroppings on each side of their face, similar to chubby, round cheeks in a human baby.

What influences the development of tomcat cheeks?

The thickened jowls known as tomcat cheeks are purely testosterone-based. That’s why you’ll only normally see them on intact males. Testosterone does many things to bulk up the male, making their body appear bigger, tougher, and ready for mating. Other changes you may see in an unneutered male include:

Thickened skin

Wider head

Thickened neck

More muscular/larger body

Distinctive tomcat odor

Keep in mind that not all intact males are going to develop every one of these traits, and they won’t all develop them to the same degree. But the influence of testosterone definitely helps you recognize an unneutered male even from a distance.

These traits also take time to develop, usually starting around five to seven months of age. Their cheeks, neck, head, and muscles will grow gradually, so their tomcat cheeks may not be fully evident until they are nearing one year old.

What is the function of tomcat cheeks?

Besides making them look big, broad, and tough, tomcat cheeks actually serve a purpose. You see, testosterone also influences a male’s behavior. Instead of being welcoming and friendly to outsiders, they tend to be more territorial and protective, especially if there’s a female concerned. That means fighting is nearly inevitable for these guys. Having big, firm cheeks helps protect the more important parts of their face (nose, eyes, mouth) from bites and scratches during fights. Of course, the thickened skin and larger muscles help as well.

How do tomcat cheeks influence cat behavior?

Let’s go back to the effect that tomcat cheeks provide. Unneutered males need to look tough to persuade intruders to move on without a fight, and to attract females.

That’s right, a big, broad face helps a male look masculine, dominant, mature — you name it — all of which is important when attracting a mate. It signals that a male is sexually mature and capable of breeding with a female in heat. So, along with potentially being more aggressive towards other cats, intact males may also roam more, often going for long treks in search of a female who’s receptive to them. It’s not out of the ordinary for outdoor intact males to disappear for days or even weeks on end while on a mate-finding adventure.

Care and maintenance of tomcat cheeks

A tomcat’s big cheeks are more often than not going to take care of themselves. They’re not like hamster cheeks, where you have an internal pouch that may need to be periodically cleaned. Instead, this is simply thickened skin that’s a little more resistant to injury than other parts of their body.

Should you worry about tomcat cheeks?

Though tomcat cheeks may be less injury-prone, it doesn’t mean they can’t get injured. So, be on the lookout for increased swelling, redness, or lacerations on these jowls. Injuries from fighting commonly form abscesses, where bacteria become trapped inside a wound, resulting in excessive pus, swelling, and pain. An abscess or injured tomcat cheek may make it painful for a cat to eat and leave bloody discharge in their food or water bowl.

Another time to worry about tomcat cheeks is when they show up on a cat who’s neutered or not a tom at all. Swollen or enlarged cheeks may occur in these cats due to injuries or abscesses. They may also happen as a result of dental issues, an allergic reaction, a bee sting, a bug bite, or ingestion of toxins.

When to see a vet for tomcat cheeks

Check in with your vet anytime your cat’s cheeks look abnormal. This means moderate to severe injuries, abscesses, or if they’re having difficulty eating or drinking. In particular, see a vet if your otherwise sleek-faced cat suddenly develops tomcat-looking cheeks.

Abscesses typically need to be drained and treated with antibiotics, while lacerations may require stitches. Dental disease or reactions that cause swelling in the cheeks will also need treatment as soon as possible.

Bottom line

Male cats who aren’t neutered can develop many traits due to testosterone: thickened cheeks, a wider head, thickened skin, a larger neck and body, and more overall musculature.

Tomcat cheeks serve as extra padding and protection during fights, but can still become injured, potentially leading to abscesses, pain, swelling, and a cat not wanting to eat. Have your cat checked out by a veterinarian if you notice any changes in their cheeks, eating habits, or anything else.

