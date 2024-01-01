Petty Cash
Pet parents get real about how much they spend on their pets each month. We ask them to break out all the receipts—from the everyday expenses, like food budgets and vet bills, to surprising splurges like puppy acupuncture and Gotcha Day parties.
A Month Giving a Senior Poodle and Whippet Mix the Life They Deserve on $150K
Complete with a stroller fit for a king who likes to cruise the boulevard.
A Month Pampering a Snowshoe Siamese “Prince” on $160K—TikTok Impulse Buy Included
After $5,000-plus to move to an apartment with a built-in catio, this parent worries they’re not spoiling their kitty enough.
A Month Buying Treats for a Havanese on a $90,000 Dual-Income Salary in Kansas City
From a monthly wellness plan to “just because” snacks, this Midwest couple knows how to spoil their dog on a budget.
A Month Spoiling a Boxer on a $200K Salary—Tailored Jackets, First-Class Plane Tickets, and More
This New York City entrepreneur may have also bought a Mercedes SUV so she can drive her dog to the beach.
A Month Spoiling a Rescued Pit Bull on a $75,000 Income
From dry shampoo to floral bandanas, this upstate New York dog dad gives his foster fail the good life.