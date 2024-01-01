Articles by Tracy Krulik, CTC, CSAT
Tracy Krulik, CTC, CSAT, is a Northern Virginia-based certified canine separation anxiety trainer and honors graduate of Jean Donaldson’s prestigious Academy for Dog Trainersopens in a new tab. Krulik is also the founder and managing editor of iSpeakDogopens in a new tab — a website and public awareness campaign to teach dog body language and behavior.
- lifestyle
Electric Fences for Dogs: The Danger and Risks
Why it’s best to avoid these altogether.
- behavior
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own — instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
- behavior
Is Your Dog a People Pleaser?
Yes — and no. Here’s why positive-reinforcement training matters.
- behavior
There’s a High-Tech Training Solution For Your Dog’s Separation Anxiety
Like most things in 2023, there’s a Zoom link for this.
- lifestyle
Pet Parents Get Separation Anxiety, Too
We asked both animal behaviorists and human psychologists how you can deal with leaving your dog home alone.
