Melanie Glass · Kinship · Kinship

Skip to main content

Articles by Melanie Glass

Melanie Glass holds a cat.

Melanie Glass

Melanie Glass is a veterinarian practicing in New York City, currently working in shelters and private practice. She is particularly passionate about feline medicine, dentistry, surgery, and animal welfare. When not working, she balances training for road races in Central Park, exploring with city with friends, and quality time reading at home with her cats, Christina Crawford, Rosalind Franklin, and Starfish.

Most Popular