Articles by Maggie Lange
Maggie Lange
Maggie Lange is a writer, editor, and columnist. Her work has been featured in New York Magazine, Vice, Guernica, GQ, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Elle, and Bon Appetit. She lives in Philadelphia with her favorite brindle boy, Finn.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Should I Stop Dating Someone My Dog Doesn’t Like?
If your pup isn’t a fan, it could mean something. But maybe not everything. Here’s why.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Does My Dog Miss the Guy I Was Dating?
You don’t want to see your ex again, but your pup might. Here’s what you can do.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
How Do I Get People to Accept That I Hate Dating and My Dogs Are All I Need?
People love to be nosy. Here’s how to fend them off—because you’re happy, dang it!
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
You and Your Partner Disagree on How to Parent Your Dog—What Now?
One person is a no-fuss type and the other spoils the pup silly. What’s the compromise?
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Are You Guilty of Using Your Dog as an Excuse to Stay Home?
Your S.O. planned a date night out, but the dog is looking so cuddly on the couch...
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
What Does Your Love Language Say About You as a Pet Parent?
We all give and receive love in our own way, pets included.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
So, You and Your Partner Want to Live Together—But Your Pets Don’t
Your cat can’t hide from the dog in the attic forever. What do you do now?
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Does Your Dog Hate When You and Your Partner Fight?
Here are the signs they’re trying to get you to stop.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Is Raising a Dog With Someone Anything Like Raising a Kid Together?
It’s the great puppy versus baby debate.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
What Happens When the Love of Your Life Is Allergic to the Other Love of Your Life?
You don’t have to choose between your S.O. and your dog or cat — but here’s what may need to happen.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
When Is It Too Early to Get a Dog Together?
You’re in love, but is it irresponsible to add four paws to the mix? Here’s some input for your consideration.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Three’s a Crowd: When One Partner Doesn’t Want the Dog in the Bed
You want them to cuddle up, your S.O. doesn’t. Here’s how to handle the great bed debate.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
How to Woo Your Way Into Your New Partner’s Pet’s Heart
Meeting your new partner’s pet is an honor — winning them over is another story. Here are some tips for being friends with your significant other's best animal pal.
- lifestyle
What It Takes to Convince Your Partner to Adopt a Pet
Can you spell “compromise?”
- lifestyle
Should You Put Your Pet in Your Dating Profile?
Yesterday was “Dating Sunday” on the apps. Apparently, your pet pic is a great way to find a match.
- shopping
This Odor Remover Erases Pet Stink Without Offending Your Nose
Finally, a spray that doesn’t smell worse than your pet.
- lifestyle
Who Is Your Dog’s Birthday Party Actually For?
As Lizzo says, “Is it your birthday, [dog]? Let’s celebrate it.”
- lifestyle
Does Your Dog Understand When You FaceTime Them?
It’s a nice thought.
- lifestyle
Why Do We Want Our Dogs to Talk So Badly?
Tools like speech buttons and translation apps reflect more about our desires for our pets than their desires for themselves.
- lifestyle
Would You Date Someone Who Didn’t Like Your Pet?
Someone disliking a dog? Red flag. Someone asking their partner to give up their dog? Heartless!
- lifestyle
The Kids Are Alright
And by kids, I mean pets.
- lifestyle
OK, It’s a Little Creepy How I Paparazzi Stalk My Sleeping Dog
Finn’s asleep...and I have 898,798 photos to prove it.
- lifestyle
What If You Hate Your Partner’s “Pet Voice”?
Or vice versa.
- lifestyle
Open Letter to My Local Sidewalk Snacks Distributor
To the person leaving my dog the most delicious street treats: Who are you?
- lifestyle
The Dog Likes Me Better (and Other Petty Heart-Warmers)
The shallow, perfect bliss of being more loved by my partner’s dog.
- behavior
Is Your Out-of-Control Dog Lunging on the Leash?
Even a mild-mannered dog can turn into a wild thing when feeling trapped.
