Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, DVM · Kinship

Skip to main content

Back
Dr. Gabrielle Fadl

Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, DVM

Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, DVM

    After graduating from Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Fadl returned to the New York area to pursue a one-year rotating internship and has been working in general practice since. Dr. Fadl loves working in the pet space to foster the powerful human-animal bond. She hopes to continually learn and grow to practice the best quality medicine. Her motto is “Keep calm and try to take it as it comes.” 

    Articles featuring Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, DVM

    Woman hugging her dog while he licks his lips.
    behavior

    Why Does My Dog Keep Licking Their Lips?

    It’s not always just because they want whatever you’re eating.

    Woman drinking orange juice with her dog nearby.
    health

    What Can Dogs Drink Besides Water?

    Good ol’ H2O should still be their top choice, but find out which alternatives are safe.

    Dog hiding under the sofa and afraid to go out because he heard fireworks.
    health

    Why Are Dogs Scared of Fireworks?

    How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this Fourth of July.

    Cat sniffing lettuce in the kitchen.
    nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

    Can Cats Eat Lettuce?

    Kitties want a little salad, too.

    Woman comforting her lab dog at home.
    health

    What Can I Give My Dog for Diarrhea?

    It’s not fun for anyone.