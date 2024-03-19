Kinship is an educational and cultural hub for modern pet parents.

Our editors and expert contributors (board-certified veterinarians, nutritionists, and behaviorists) report on breaking news and leading research in pet care and animal welfare. We also cover mental health, tech, finance, sustainability, and other trends through a pet parent lens.

At Kinship, we are proud to produce content that is written and backed by top experts in their fields. We are always hoping to improve the quality of the content we provide to our audience of pet parents, so if you have suggestions for how we can do this or have corrections to a story you’d like to submit, please email us at editorialKinshipcom.

Ethical Principles

Kinship’s goal is to educate and engage pet parents by delivering accurate, accessible, and actionable information in a relatable, trustworthy voice. With this responsibility, our editorial team strives to maintain the highest standards of journalistic integrity.

We require that expert sources are consulted and peer-reviewed journals are cited to provide readers with an unbiased, and balanced view of the topic. All news, educational content, and cultural coverage is painstakingly fact-checked (and corrections are issued for factual errors if discovered). We have a strict policy against the use of AI to generate content.

The experts on our review board opens in a new tab continually monitor the pet care space, and their breadth of knowledge further ensures that the content we publish is relevant and current.

Expert Sources and Contributors

Our pet-obsessed editors thoroughly vet all expert contributors. Health and nutrition content is written and reviewed by board-certified veterinarians (DVM), veterinary nutritionists (DACVIM), and specialists. Behavior content is written and/or reviewed by certified animal behaviorists (CAAB) and professional dog trainers (CPDT-KA) with positive-reinforcement methodologies.

Diversity and Inclusion

At Kinship, we have cultivated a culture where staff editors, freelance writers, and expert contributors feel represented and respected. Our commitment to equity and inclusion aligns with our editorial principles as we value—and proactively seek out—diverse perspectives that serve BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other communities underrepresented in the pet industry.

Shopping and Affiliate Disclaimer

When we recommend products for your pet, we do so with the approval of our experts. We do not recommend a product unless we feel that it is a safe, quality item that will serve you and your pet well. Kinship strives to curate eco-friendly, durable items from businesses who truly have pets’ overall wellbeing in mind. Some of these products contain affiliate links, which means we may earn a commission from some of these products.

Advocacy

We are proud to be affiliated with Adopt a Pet, the leading adoption platform in the U.S. As such, when we cover animal advocacy and welfare news, we do so with an empathetic approach that aims to educate and inspire readers to take action to better the lives of pets and pet parents.