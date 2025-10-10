Global Adoption Week in India

So, whether you're looking to adopt, volunteer, or just help spread the word about shelter pets in need, find an event near you!

These organizations across India will be hosting adoption events from Friday, October 10 to Sunday, October 12.

Partner: Bule Cross of Hyderabad opens in new tab

Location: Plot no. 403/9, Road no 35, Jubilee hills, Hyderabad 500033

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: NSAAS

Location: Ahluwalia Sartaj, 16 Janakpuri, Secunderabad Pincode 500009

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Compassion Unlimited Plus Action opens in new tab (CUPA)

Location: Kensington Apartments, Flat A-3, First Floor, 18/1 Ulsoor Cross Road, Ulsoor, Bangalore 560 008, Karnataka, India

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Humane Animal Society opens in new tab

Location: Sugar Cane Main Road, Near Sri Vinayagar Temple, Pappanaicken Pudur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641007

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Rescuing animals in need (RAIN)

Location: 115-5, Block No 5, NDS Nagar, Reddiyur, Salem - 636004

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Street dogs of Ranchi

Location: Archie Sen, 109, 2nd floor, Jugalhari Enclave, Near adivasi chhatra kendralay, Dr. S.N. Yadav Road, Karantoli, Ranchi 834008

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Friendicoes opens in new tab

Location: No 271 & 273, Jangpura, Block M, Jungpura Extension, Defence Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110024

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Youth Organization in Defence of Animals opens in new tab (YODA)

Location: Animal Shelter, Chikuwadi Rd, off Marve Road, Malad, Chikuwadi, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400095

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Sahas opens in new tab

Location: 105/223, Nana Shivale Home, Behind ज्ञानकोश बंगलो] Dnyankosh Bunglow, Walhekarwadi, Walhekar Wadi, Chinchwad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411033

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Angels for Animals opens in new tab (Alpha Angels Animal Trust)

Location: AFA Clinic, Corjeum, Aldona, Goa India

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Sinhagad Animal Welfare Charitable Trust opens in new tab

Location: Flat no 6 Surya plaza behind sanas school dhayari phata sinhgad road 411041

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: People For Animals opens in new tab

Location: Animal Shelter Home, near Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Bhandewadi, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440008

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Madras Animal Rescue Society

Location: East Coast Rd, PRS Nagar, Karim Nagar, Palavakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600041

Date and time:

Oct 10. 2025, Friday

Oct 11. 2025, Saturday

Oct 12. 2025, Sunday