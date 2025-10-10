Global Adoption Week in India
These organizations across India will be hosting adoption events from Friday, October 10 to Sunday, October 12.
So, whether you're looking to adopt, volunteer, or just help spread the word about shelter pets in need, find an event near you!
Partner: Bule Cross of Hyderabadopens in new tab
Location: Plot no. 403/9, Road no 35, Jubilee hills, Hyderabad 500033
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday
Partner: NSAAS
Location: Ahluwalia Sartaj, 16 Janakpuri, Secunderabad Pincode 500009
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday
Partner: Compassion Unlimited Plus Actionopens in new tab (CUPA)
Location: Kensington Apartments, Flat A-3, First Floor, 18/1 Ulsoor Cross Road, Ulsoor, Bangalore 560 008, Karnataka, India
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday
Partner: Humane Animal Societyopens in new tab
Location: Sugar Cane Main Road, Near Sri Vinayagar Temple, Pappanaicken Pudur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641007
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday
Partner: Rescuing animals in need (RAIN)
Location: 115-5, Block No 5, NDS Nagar, Reddiyur, Salem - 636004
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday
Partner: Street dogs of Ranchi
Location: Archie Sen, 109, 2nd floor, Jugalhari Enclave, Near adivasi chhatra kendralay, Dr. S.N. Yadav Road, Karantoli, Ranchi 834008
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday
Partner: Friendicoesopens in new tab
Location: No 271 & 273, Jangpura, Block M, Jungpura Extension, Defence Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday
Partner: Youth Organization in Defence of Animalsopens in new tab (YODA)
Location: Animal Shelter, Chikuwadi Rd, off Marve Road, Malad, Chikuwadi, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400095
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday
Partner: Sahasopens in new tab
Location: 105/223, Nana Shivale Home, Behind ज्ञानकोश बंगलो] Dnyankosh Bunglow, Walhekarwadi, Walhekar Wadi, Chinchwad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411033
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday
Partner: Angels for Animalsopens in new tab (Alpha Angels Animal Trust)
Location: AFA Clinic, Corjeum, Aldona, Goa India
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday
Partner: Sinhagad Animal Welfare Charitable Trustopens in new tab
Location: Flat no 6 Surya plaza behind sanas school dhayari phata sinhgad road 411041
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday
Partner: People For Animalsopens in new tab
Location: Animal Shelter Home, near Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Bhandewadi, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440008
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday
Partner: Madras Animal Rescue Society
Location: East Coast Rd, PRS Nagar, Karim Nagar, Palavakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600041
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday