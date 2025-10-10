Global Adoption Week in India · Kinship

Can adopting a pet change two lives?

Global Adoption Week in India

These organizations across India will be hosting adoption events from Friday, October 10 to Sunday, October 12.

So, whether you're looking to adopt, volunteer, or just help spread the word about shelter pets in need, find an event near you!

Partner: Bule Cross of Hyderabad 
Location: Plot no. 403/9, Road no 35, Jubilee hills, Hyderabad 500033
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: NSAAS
Location: Ahluwalia Sartaj, 16 Janakpuri, Secunderabad Pincode 500009
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA)
Location: Kensington Apartments, Flat A-3, First Floor, 18/1 Ulsoor Cross Road, Ulsoor, Bangalore 560 008, Karnataka, India
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Humane Animal Society
Location: Sugar Cane Main Road, Near Sri Vinayagar Temple, Pappanaicken Pudur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641007
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Rescuing animals in need (RAIN)
Location: 115-5, Block No 5, NDS Nagar, Reddiyur, Salem - 636004
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Street dogs of Ranchi
Location: Archie Sen, 109, 2nd floor, Jugalhari Enclave, Near adivasi chhatra kendralay, Dr. S.N. Yadav Road, Karantoli, Ranchi 834008
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Friendicoes
Location: No 271 & 273, Jangpura, Block M, Jungpura Extension, Defence Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Youth Organization in Defence of Animals (YODA) 
Location: Animal Shelter, Chikuwadi Rd, off Marve Road, Malad, Chikuwadi, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400095
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Sahas
Location: 105/223, Nana Shivale Home, Behind ज्ञानकोश बंगलो] Dnyankosh Bunglow, Walhekarwadi, Walhekar Wadi, Chinchwad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411033
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Angels for Animals (Alpha Angels Animal Trust)
Location: AFA Clinic, Corjeum, Aldona, Goa India
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Sinhagad Animal Welfare Charitable Trust
Location: Flat no 6  Surya plaza behind sanas school dhayari phata sinhgad road 411041
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: People For Animals
Location: Animal Shelter Home, near Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Bhandewadi, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440008
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday

Partner: Madras Animal Rescue Society
Location: East Coast Rd, PRS Nagar, Karim Nagar, Palavakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600041
Date and time:
Oct 10. 2025, Friday
Oct 11. 2025, Saturday
Oct 12. 2025, Sunday